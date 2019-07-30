CLOSE Defensive linemen and college teammates Dean Lowry and Tyler Lancaster return to Northwestern to reflect on their paths to the Packers. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

During the 2018 season, there were 14 Northwestern alumni playing for NFL teams.

Four of them played for the Green Bay Packers: Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster, Danny Vitale and Ibraheim Campbell.

Lowry and Lancaster started on the Wildcats’ defensive line in 2015. While at Northwestern, they motivated each other in the weight room and on the field. The school cultivated their shared blue-collar identity, a characteristic inherent in the foundation of the Packers organization.

This offseason, Lowry and Lancaster returned to campus with Olivia Reiner to train in the new athletics facility and reflect on their joint journey from college to the NFL.