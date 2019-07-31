CLOSE Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discusses Josh Jones' tackle on Tra Carson in training camp and the scuffle that ensued. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

GREEN BAY - News and views from the Green Bay Packers' training camp practice Wednesday:

Wednesday's takeaways

» Matt LaFleur really doesn’t want his players tackling to the ground in training camp.

The Packers coach sent a message to his team when he benched safety Josh Jones for the rest of practice after Jones threw running back Tra Carson to the ground during a team drill. Jones might have been reacting to Carson running over cornerback Tony Brown on the play, but that didn’t matter to LaFleur.

“I told (Jones) to get out at that particular moment,” LaFleur said. “That’s not what we want to be about. We’ve got to take care of our teammates. We are a team. We need everybody, and so that’s just kind of how we operate.”

Jones’ tackle nearly started a fight between some offensive and defensive players. When Carson popped to his feet and went after Jones, the two immediately drew a crowd from both sides of the ball. It didn’t appear any punches were thrown, and LaFleur said he has a “zero-tolerance” policy on fighting. But in this instance, it was all about the tackle.

Head coach Matt LaFleur during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.)

“We’re in a thud situation,” LaFleur said. “It’s one thing if a guy knows he’s about to get tackled. It’s another thing when a guy gets tackled and he’s not necessarily expecting it. I think that leads to injuries. Like I told you guys before, we want to stay off the ground. So, it’s unfortunate, but it happened.”

» The Packers conducted their first two-minute drills of training camp, and the first one, matching the No. 1 offense and defense, ended with Marquez Valdes-Scantling making a big play, a diving/falling catch against Jaire Alexander on a pass from Aaron Rodgers for a 33-yard touchdown.

Alexander had inside position and was running stride for stride with Valdes-Scantling. But the wide receiver battled his way through Alexander and then made the extended catch as he went to the ground. There was plenty of contact between the two players, and Valdes-Scantling might have been guilty of offensive pass interference, but no penalty was called. Because it happened within the final two minutes of a half, the play would have been subject to replay only if the replay official initiated a challenge.

“I don’t know (if it was interference),” Valdes-Scantling said. “I’ll have to go back and look at it (on video). All I wanted to do was go make the play.”

It was the kind of shot-play completion against the Packers’ best cornerback that could give Rodgers a lot of confidence in Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling has had a quiet camp in team drills but has regularly worked as the No. 3 receiver in three-receiver sets, including in the two-minute drill, which featured him, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison as the receivers to start out.

“(Rodgers) threw it up, so that shows enough that he’s confident in me in that play or in that matchup,” Valdes-Scantling said. “But I don’t think that one play solidifies his confidence in me. It’s an ongoing thing you have to keep earning. It all can be taken away with one play. You have to just keep earning those over time. (Adams’) trust wasn’t earned in a day or in a play. You just have to keep building it up.”

QB watch

Tim Boyle had his best day of camp in his battle with DeShone Kizer for the No. 2 job. In one team drill Boyle beat a blitz with a quick slant to Trevor Davis that probably would have broken open for a nice gain. And Boyle put up a field goal on his two-minute drill that simulated the end of the first half, including making his best throw of the day, a deep out on a line to Equanimeous St. Brown.

Injury report

One injured player returned to practice, safety Darnell Savage, who had been on the non-football injury list after having his wisdom teeth removed.

Two new injuries were running back Aaron Jones (tight hamstring) and cornerback Javien Hamilton (hamstring). Hamilton was waived/injured later Wednesday.

Still out were offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (trapezius), running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring), outside linebacker Kendall Donnerson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Fadol Brown (calf).

Also, kicker Mason Crosby (calf) and cornerback Josh Jackson (foot) remain on the non-football injury list, and linebacker Greg Roberts (core muscle injury) is on PUP.

Bits and pieces

» JK Scott went through his first pooch-punting period of camp. He hit 14 punts from various yard lines near and beyond midfield. Three were touchbacks, while the rest were downed at or inside the 10, though the drill probably didn’t simulate game conditions because the gunners were allowed to start downfield and had an easy time getting in position to down the punts on the fly.

» Cornerback Kevin King practiced but didn’t take a lot of snaps in team drills. That included sitting out the starters vs. starters two-minute drill. The Packers perhaps are being extra careful with his health after he missed 17 games his first two seasons with shoulder and hamstring injuries. The hamstring injury limited his work in offseason practices also. “I don’t know, getting some rest, getting it off my legs a little bit,” King said Wednesday. Rookie Ka’Dar Hollman, a sixth-round pick, took King’s place with the No. 1 defense in the two-minute drill.

» Wednesday’s practice was the longest of the six practices in camp so far at 2 hours, 19 minutes. LaFleur still hasn’t hit the 2½-hour mark, which was common early in previous Packers camps going back at least to the early 1990s.

Quote of the day

“It’s going to pay off in anything I do. Obviously, I can run well, but I want to be an all-around receiver, not just a guy who can stretch the field vertically. I want to be able to do it all.” – Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on whether his height (6-4) and speed (4.37 40) make him a good deep threat.

Practice schedule

The next practice is 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Ray Nitschke Field.