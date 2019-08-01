Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discusses Josh Jones' tackle on Tra Carson in training camp and the scuffle that ensued. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
We'll start with Packers running back Aaron Jones sitting out practice Wednesday after experiencing hamstring tightness late in Tuesday's session. Given Jones' history of leg injuries (three MCL tears, causing him to miss eight games the last two seasons), Packers fans attending practice could have been understandably concerned about seeing their top rusher standing on the sidelines.
But coach Matt LaFleur did his best to put those concerns to rest.
“It was definitely precautionary with him,” LaFleur said. “He’s going to be an important part of our football team, so we need him to be fresh and healthy and so we were a little cautious with him (Wednesday).”
Jamaal Williams, Jones' primary backup, also has been sidelined with hamstring issues.
