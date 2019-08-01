CLOSE Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discusses Josh Jones' tackle on Tra Carson in training camp and the scuffle that ensued. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with Packers running back Aaron Jones sitting out practice Wednesday after experiencing hamstring tightness late in Tuesday's session. Given Jones' history of leg injuries (three MCL tears, causing him to miss eight games the last two seasons), Packers fans attending practice could have been understandably concerned about seeing their top rusher standing on the sidelines.

But coach Matt LaFleur did his best to put those concerns to rest.

“It was definitely precautionary with him,” LaFleur said. “He’s going to be an important part of our football team, so we need him to be fresh and healthy and so we were a little cautious with him (Wednesday).”

Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) performs a team drill with assistant Ben Sirmans last April. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Jamaal Williams, Jones' primary backup, also has been sidelined with hamstring issues.

Savage was limited in team reps Thursday as the Packers ease him back into action. https://t.co/GEVBw3J9SK — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 31, 2019

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earns the No. 8 spot on the NFL's Top 100 list:

Another top 10 appearance for A-Rod 🙌@AaronRodgers12 takes No. 8 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/HFme2Gpkg4 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 1, 2019

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald topped the list, and three other quarterbacks ranked ahead of Rodgers:

Top 100 Players of 2019, Nos. 10-1: Aaron Donald takes No. 1 spothttps://t.co/YbGSW5YPSjpic.twitter.com/gnKOL6BO6Y — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 1, 2019

A lot of the plays were "designed for Davante," according to LaFleur. https://t.co/Jj8bCZTjns — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 31, 2019

LaFleur made clear his displeasure over safety Josh Jones playing too rough during practice:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers Camp Insider: Matt LaFleur lays down the law on training-camp tackling https://t.co/rj3i3jGOmt#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 31, 2019

More depth for the defensive line:

#Packers claimed LB Markus Jones off waivers from Ravens, per NFL transaction wire. They waived/injured CB Javien Hamilton. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) July 31, 2019

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Camp Chat highlight: Biggest offensive weapons besides Rodgers, Adams and Jones https://t.co/zc81zFMpL0#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) July 31, 2019

After two injury-plagued seasons, #Packers CB Kevin King is off to a strong start this summer. My story at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/ychbTiS353 — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) July 31, 2019

Aaron Rodgers has been top-level when targeting his receivers in the PFF era! pic.twitter.com/2GQooNE0Ls — PFF (@PFF) July 31, 2019

Could increased competition at the running back position jeopardize Jamaal Williams’ roster spot? https://t.co/ZDo6RiSn6f — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) July 31, 2019

Jaguars sign running back Devante Mays https://t.co/tPkS7JSqf5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 31, 2019

