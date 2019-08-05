CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss what fans can expect to see during the two Packers-Texans joint practices. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with former Packers running back Ty Montgomery opening up about the circumstances that led to his being traded last season to the Baltimore Ravens, saying he endured death threats, social media harassment and criticism from anonymous teammates after his costly fumble of a kickoff late in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Montgomery signed with the Jets during the offseason.

Steve Serby of the New York Post writes:

And now it is a liberated Ty Montgomery — an RB with WR skills — who is certain that the best is yet to come for him as Adam Gase’s X-Factor. Heaven as a New York Jet, following the hell that was his final, fateful days as a Green Bay Packer. With the help of a Jets team psychologist, Montgomery has trained his mind to be in a better place. “There’s power in feeling free, to no longer being bound by pressures of negativity, and how to stay away from negativity, and how to stay away from darkness and things like that,” Montgomery told The Post.

How Ty Montgomery shed #Packers hell to find peace with #Jetshttps://t.co/IkfJXMB2By — Steve Serby (@NYPost_Serby) August 3, 2019

The Packers are looking forward to being tested under more game-like conditions during their joint practiceswith the Texans:

The #Packers and #Texans will compete in seven-on-seven drills as well as full 11-on-11.

Coming Monday and Tuesday to Green Bay:

Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner talk about what to look for against the Texans and answer fans' questions:

🎥: @JimOwczarski and @ReinerOlivia discuss what fans can expect to see during the two Packers-Texans joint practices. Watch the full chat here: https://t.co/od0gKQJ9Iipic.twitter.com/M0yv6Z9FAS — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 4, 2019

Rookie first-round draft pick Rashan Gary is doing it all on defense:

Mass shooting stuns Packers running back and El Paso resident Aaron Jones:

Jordy Nelson will talk Tuesday about ending his football career with the Packers:

This. of course, was written before Kevin King was sidelined this weekend by s hamstring injury (severity unknown):

Speaking of King, the Packers have been criticized for drafting the oft-injured cornerback instead of Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt:

TJ Watt has been dealing with a hamstring injury? You don't say... https://t.co/9gQr01MpXh — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) August 4, 2019

Family Night proved to be a productive night for Jake Kumerow and Tony Brown:

Jason Wilde writes about all that Packers veteran defensive back Tramon Williams brings to the table for the Wisconsin State Journal:

In Sunday's @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ Charles Woodson remembers Tramon Williams as the eager roster longshot who became a shutdown corner. And now? "Now," Woodson laughed, "he’s the old guy." But his #Packers role goes beyond leadership. https://t.co/sRGvPNHUTV — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) August 4, 2019

Aaron Rodgers' teammates talk about what makes him special:

"His quick release and accuracy...it's something to watch."@AaronRodgers12 in the the top 10 of the #NFLTop100 is no surprise 🎯 pic.twitter.com/N8Mr3FfqKl — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 4, 2019

The national media like what they're seeing with the Packers' defense:

Only watched an hour of a non-padded Packers practice today, but I can't wait to see what Mike Pettine does that defense. It's going to be very good. Plenty of chess pieces to use in different ways. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) August 4, 2019

Brett Favre welcomes NBC's Peter King into his Mississippi home:

SUMRALL, Miss.-Good visit with @BrettFavre, detouring on our NBC camp tour. @AnnieEKoeblitz and @nicole_granito still bubbly about it.

Wild hogs, rattlesnakes, fart machines.

Quite Favrian. pic.twitter.com/6JXf8Qzt91 — Peter King (@peter_king) August 3, 2019

NFL officials will be in Green Bay to brief the Packers on this Monday:

With the 2019 season officially under way, here are some points about the review of OPI/DPI, the intent behind it, the standards to be applied, and when the game will be stopped. pic.twitter.com/8uSARbQQkv — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) August 2, 2019

Rob Reischel looks at the three Packers who are most likely to get contract extensions:

The #Packers have about $15 million in salary cap room and several young players worthy of new contracts. At @ForbesSports, I look at the 3 players most likely to get new deals.https://t.co/DE1t64waD5 — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) August 4, 2019

Packers rookie Nydair Rouse describes growing up amid Philadelphia's gun violence:

“I’m here for a reason, so I gotta keep pushing myself to the next level.”



Former Simon Gratz & West Chester Univ. standout Nydair Rouse, a survivor of Philadelphia gun violence, is in training camp with the Green Bay Packers (STORY & VIDEO in link). https://t.co/80VMK6B1pN — Aaron Carter (@AceCarterINQ) August 3, 2019

Mason Crosby never seems to be troubled by it:

The answer to the burning question:



Should coaches ice kickers?



Definitive, data-backed analysis into whether icing the kicker works - with stats, video analysis & interviews with Carolina's Graham Gano. Well done by @SportsInfo_SIS's @coopaloop08https://t.co/CVIOSiXnZM — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 2, 2019

And finally .... J.J. Watt will be front and center:

#Texans double opportunity to get a player to ride a kid's bike at training camp. Here's what you need to know. #Packershttps://t.co/zKR2szf8Lapic.twitter.com/vuZvlG0Dz2 — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) August 2, 2019

