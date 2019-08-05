Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss what fans can expect to see during the two Packers-Texans joint practices. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with former Packers running back Ty Montgomery opening up about the circumstances that led to his being traded last season to the Baltimore Ravens, saying he endured death threats, social media harassment and criticism from anonymous teammates after his costly fumble of a kickoff late in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Montgomery signed with the Jets during the offseason.
Steve Serby of the New York Post writes:
And now it is a liberated Ty Montgomery — an RB with WR skills — who is certain that the best is yet to come for him as Adam Gase’s X-Factor.
Heaven as a New York Jet, following the hell that was his final, fateful days as a Green Bay Packer.
With the help of a Jets team psychologist, Montgomery has trained his mind to be in a better place.
“There’s power in feeling free, to no longer being bound by pressures of negativity, and how to stay away from negativity, and how to stay away from darkness and things like that,” Montgomery told The Post.
You can read the entire story here:
The Packers are looking forward to being tested under more game-like conditions during their joint practiceswith the Texans:
Coming Monday and Tuesday to Green Bay:
Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner talk about what to look for against the Texans and answer fans' questions:
Rookie first-round draft pick Rashan Gary is doing it all on defense:
Mass shooting stuns Packers running back and El Paso resident Aaron Jones:
Jordy Nelson will talk Tuesday about ending his football career with the Packers:
This. of course, was written before Kevin King was sidelined this weekend by s hamstring injury (severity unknown):
Speaking of King, the Packers have been criticized for drafting the oft-injured cornerback instead of Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt:
Family Night proved to be a productive night for Jake Kumerow and Tony Brown:
Jason Wilde writes about all that Packers veteran defensive back Tramon Williams brings to the table for the Wisconsin State Journal:
Aaron Rodgers' teammates talk about what makes him special:
The national media like what they're seeing with the Packers' defense:
Brett Favre welcomes NBC's Peter King into his Mississippi home:
NFL officials will be in Green Bay to brief the Packers on this Monday:
Rob Reischel looks at the three Packers who are most likely to get contract extensions:
Packers rookie Nydair Rouse describes growing up amid Philadelphia's gun violence:
Mason Crosby never seems to be troubled by it:
And finally .... J.J. Watt will be front and center:
