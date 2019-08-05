CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss what fans can expect to see during the two Packers-Texans joint practices. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

GREEN BAY – As the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans filed onto the practice field across from Lambeau Field, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst held his weekly training camp news conference.

Here are five highlights from the session, including thoughts on the value of the joint practices, the health of Kevin King and his running back room and feelings on the backup tackle spot:

1. With all the reps you’re getting with Houston here the next two days, is it more valuable than Thursday’s preseason game?

“I wouldn’t say that. I think anytime you’re in a preseason game, those are very, very important. Really, the valuable thing from our team’s perspective is I think we get more valuable reps against another team in a controlled environment. Obviously there’s scripts, so you’re working on certain specific things. In a preseason game you don’t know what’s being called. You don’t know the situations you might be in. you can’t control that. And then obviously the injury thing with the quarterbacks. They can’t be hit in this environment, which obviously in the preseason games there’s a lot of moving parts and sometimes those guys are exposed to things you don’t want them to be.”

2. What did you think of J.J. Watt as he came out of the University of Wisconsin in 2011?

“We were really high on him. We thought he was a prototypical kind of 3-4 defensive end back when Dom (Capers) was here. I think for anybody to say they thought he was going to become as dominant as he has been, I don’t think that would be accurate. But we thought he’d be a really good player. But he’s been obviously at a high level for a long time. I think his ability to rush the passer was something that we probably didn’t see. We knew he would be solid against the run. Outstanding player. We did like him quite a bit.”

3. Alex Light has gotten a lot of work at tackle the last few days due to Jason Spriggs’ injury – thoughts on him and the backup tackle position?

“I think (Matt LaFleur) is moving some pieces around. IAlex has gotten a lot of valuable reps over the last couple days, which I think he needs. So it’s developing, but I’m excited. There are some guys that are going to get thrown into these games and play a lot of snaps, which can be really telling for us. It’s a big opportunity for them come not only these next two days but Thursday night.”

4a. What is your level of concern with Kevin King’s recent hamstring injury?

“I wouldn’t say it’s very high. It sounds like he’s going to be OK and it shouldn’t be a long-term thing. We’ll kind of wait and see, though. Those things you usually know a little bit more in a few days here. When guys have continuous things it’s always bothersome. He was having a great camp so far. But hopefully he’ll be back pretty quickly.”

4b. He’s missed a lot of time the last few years and he said he made an effort to be more available physically, is he back to where he’s been injury-wise?

“I wouldn’t say he’s back to where we have been. Obviously, every player goes through a maturation phase of becoming a pro and I think Kevin’s done an outstanding job. He got bit with this thing at the end of the Family Night. I’m hopeful that he’s back out there fully fairly quickly and we’ll go. Kevin’s done the things he needs to do to put himself in good position. He just kind of got bit. Sometimes these things happen. It’s unfortunate but he’s looked really good so far.”

5. Any concern with Aaron Jones' and Jamaal Williams’ injuries and your thoughts on the rest of the running backs room?

“Obviously, it’s given some other guys some opportunities. It’s made us a little thin from a reps standpoint. You get a little concerned that way. Long-term I don't have too many concerns about Jamaal or Aaron right now. But certainly over these last few practices and stuff it’s put some strain on the other guys. We’re carrying six, which is one more than we’ve carried in the past, but it’s specifically because of that. But yeah, I thought Tra (Carson) had a great night Friday. He followed up with a really good practice yesterday. So, I think guys have to take advantage and those opportunities and he’s done that.”

NFL officials must 'embrace technology'

Just like the players, NFL officials must get ready for the regular season and that means more than just working exhibition games.

This week, for instance, referee Brad Rogers and his crew are in town to work both of the joint practices involving the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans before the two teams’ exhibition opener Thursday night.

Rogers and two other members of his crew met with reporters before practice to go over rules changes and points of emphasis this season.

Here are four things to watch for this season:

Instant replay review on pass interference: This is the most publicized of the changes. It stems from the no-call in the New Orleans-Los Angeles NFC Championship game that probably cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl. Rogers said there had been previous discussion of replay for interference, “but that probably propelled the discussion more.” Coaches can use any of their two challenges (three if they’re successful on the first two) to either dispute a pass interference call on his defense or claim pass interference on the opposing defense. “The rule in itself hasn’t changed, it’s just the fact on how it can be challenged,” Rogers said. At the 2-minute warning and beyond, the replay official will determine whether a play needs to be reviewed. Rogers said the rule states there must be clear and obvious interference, so all reviews will be held to that standard. “One thing as officials, you have to embrace technology,” Rogers said. “If it gets it right, that’s what’s important.”

Backside holding: The competition committee felt that defenders on the backside of plays were being held without penalty too often. So, it asked that the officials emphasize the rule in the exhibition games and make sure players know it’s going to be watched closer. Rogers said that what the committee asked was that offensive linemen be prohibited from getting their hands around a defender and keeping them from chasing a play. “The players come out with their hands around the player,” Rogers said, imitating a bear hug. “The player can’t go anywhere. They want these athletes to make plays. It’s an adjustment for the players.”

No more blindside blocks: Rogers said to think of it as a fish swimming upstream against a school of other fish. If the opponent cannot see a tackler or blocker then any contact with a forearm, shoulder pads or helmet is illegal. There were some blindside blocks allowed provided the player was not moving toward his own goal-line, but no more. “If they can’t see it coming, they want them to just shield,” Rogers said. “They want the forearm, shoulder and helmet out of the play.”

Leading to the helmet: The rules haven’t changed. What has changed is that a player can be disqualified after a video review of the play even if the official did not disqualify the player on the field.