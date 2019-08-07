Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shares his takeaways from the joint preseason practices with the Houston Texans. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with the list of NFL training camp winners and losers so far compiled by NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal. He puts the "Green Bay Packers' secondary optimism" in the trending-down category.
Rosenthal writes:
Green Bay Packers secondary optimism: Perhaps Mike Pettine will never get to see what his young, loaded secondary looks like fully healthy. Presumptive starter Kevin King, who has only played 15 games in two years, is back out of action with a hamstring injury. 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson hasn't practice at all at camp. The Packers have enough depth to survive, but they won't be special without better injury luck.
You can read all about his winners and losers here:
Red-zone issues are nothing new to the offensive system being brought in by new Packers coach Matt LaFleur, writes Jim Owczarski:
Former star receiver Jordy Nelson returned to retire as a Packer, and former second-round tackle Jason Spriggs was waived/injured:
Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner analyze the decision to part ways with Spriggs:
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur not on the same page? Cue the tabloid headlines:
Although the Packers have spun their wheels on offense, the No. 1 defense has been impressive, writes Pete Dougherty in his Camp Insider:
Pete will be answering your Packers questions in his live chat Wednesday at noon CT. Be sure to join in:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about Max Scharping returning to Green Bay with the Texans:
Words to live by from Wisconsin's own J.J. Watt:
Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co. would like to see better balance in the Packers' play calling:
Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has all the Mike Daniels contract details:
And finally .... a former professional race-car driver was spotted at Packers practice:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.