We'll start with the list of NFL training camp winners and losers so far compiled by NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal. He puts the "Green Bay Packers' secondary optimism" in the trending-down category.

Rosenthal writes:

Green Bay Packers secondary optimism: Perhaps Mike Pettine will never get to see what his young, loaded secondary looks like fully healthy. Presumptive starter Kevin King, who has only played 15 games in two years, is back out of action with a hamstring injury. 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson hasn't practice at all at camp. The Packers have enough depth to survive, but they won't be special without better injury luck.

You can read all about his winners and losers here:

NFL training camp winners and losers: Bengals already resorting to Plan B? (via @greggrosenthal)https://t.co/wI11RxIWnDpic.twitter.com/eWfZivMWZw — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 6, 2019

Red-zone issues are nothing new to the offensive system being brought in by new Packers coach Matt LaFleur, writes Jim Owczarski:

In many of the spring practice sessions and in the early days of training camp, the #Packers have spent valuable time working on the red zone. https://t.co/L370Hhob3V — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 6, 2019

Former star receiver Jordy Nelson returned to retire as a Packer, and former second-round tackle Jason Spriggs was waived/injured:

Jordy Nelson will always be a #Packer as he bid farewell today. https://t.co/yE0BfJJ1Tg — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 6, 2019

Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner analyze the decision to part ways with Spriggs:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Camp Chat Highlight: Packers waive tackle Jason Spriggs; who's the next tackle up? https://t.co/PB5J5ZxTRV#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) August 6, 2019

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur not on the same page? Cue the tabloid headlines:

Rodgers did not think live special teams drills were appropriate for the joint practices. https://t.co/SFhrzlVbcP — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 6, 2019

Although the Packers have spun their wheels on offense, the No. 1 defense has been impressive, writes Pete Dougherty in his Camp Insider:

Exclusive for our subscribers: News and views from the #Packers' second joint training camp practice with the #Texans. https://t.co/UNIQhNeYc9 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 6, 2019

Pete will be answering your Packers questions in his live chat Wednesday at noon CT. Be sure to join in:

Start planning your questions, #Packers fans! @PeteDougherty will host a live chat tomorrow at noon CDT. https://t.co/42E4edq4Zg — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 6, 2019

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about Max Scharping returning to Green Bay with the Texans:

Picture-perfect Green Bay homecoming for Texans' Max Scharping https://t.co/xHbcPov3uepic.twitter.com/zgRRwTH3Tp — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 6, 2019

Words to live by from Wisconsin's own J.J. Watt:

J.J. Watt was asked what is so great about Spotted Cow.



“It’s delicious. It’s nutritious. It cures a lot of things. ... When you come home ... there’s something there that you like. For me it’s cheese curds, it’s Culver’s custard, it’s Spotted Cow, a Friday fish fry.” — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 6, 2019

Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co. would like to see better balance in the Packers' play calling:

Matt LaFleur must find better playcalling balance in new offense with Aaron Rodgers, Packers https://t.co/4Xc8xL8Umz — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) August 6, 2019

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has all the Mike Daniels contract details:

Detroit Lions show 'juice' at practice; Mike Daniels contract details https://t.co/Y3978Ke8ym via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 6, 2019

And finally .... a former professional race-car driver was spotted at Packers practice:

Patrick needs to get some Packers gear if she's going to fit in with the locals. https://t.co/s0shuwatZO — Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) August 6, 2019

