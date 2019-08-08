Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with tackle Jason Spriggs being waived/injured and where the 2016 second-round draft pick ranks on the list of all-time Packers draft busts. Rob Reischel of ForbesSports writes that Spriggs (who went unclaimed and reverted back to the Packers' injured list) isn't the team's worst all-time draft pick, but he ranks in the top three:
3. OT Jason Spriggs, 2nd round, 2016
The Packers gave up three draft picks to move up nine spots and select Spriggs. The move was a disaster.
Spriggs struggled early in his career with strength and power. He later bulked up, but couldn't handle speed.
In just 291 snaps last year, Spriggs allowed 2.5 sacks, 12 total pressures and was penalized seven times. Less than two weeks into training camp this summer, the Packers had seen enough.
Who were the two worst draft picks? You can read Reischel's entire list of draft busts here:
Packers tight end Robert Tonyan looks to take on a bigger challenge, writes Ryan Wood:
A better showing from the Packers' two-minute offense tops Tom Silverstein's "5 things to watch" in the exhibition opener Thursday night:
Pete Dougherty answered fans' questions for nearly two hours Wednesday:
Plenty of good seats available for the Packers' preseason game against the Raiders north of the border:
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had no issues with being hit during the joint practice with the Packers on Tuesday (and for the record, no one was accusing the Packers of violating the red-jersey rule because Za'Darius Smith was pushed into Watson by a blocker):
The Texans believe their defense will benefit from two days of facing Aaron Rodgers:
But the Texans didn't come away unscathed:
Mike Florio detects rumblings of dissension and the undermining of his new coach in Rodgers' comments critical of the joint practices:
And now, for an opposing viewpoint:
After being kept out of practice Tuesday, Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. will play Thursday against the Packers:
New Lions defensive lineman Mike Daniels remains effective at rushing the passer:
The Power Sweep wonders whether Packers GM Brian Gutekunst will favor his own draft picks over other prospects, much as Ted Thompson did:
At Acme Packing Co., they're concerned about offensive line depth in the wake of Jason Spriggs' release:
