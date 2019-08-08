CLOSE

We'll start with tackle Jason Spriggs being waived/injured and where the 2016 second-round draft pick ranks on the list of all-time Packers draft busts. Rob Reischel of ForbesSports writes that Spriggs (who went unclaimed and reverted back to the Packers' injured list) isn't the team's worst all-time draft pick, but he ranks in the top three:

3. OT Jason Spriggs, 2nd round, 2016 The Packers gave up three draft picks to move up nine spots and select Spriggs. The move was a disaster. Spriggs struggled early in his career with strength and power. He later bulked up, but couldn't handle speed. In just 291 snaps last year, Spriggs allowed 2.5 sacks, 12 total pressures and was penalized seven times. Less than two weeks into training camp this summer, the Packers had seen enough.

Who were the two worst draft picks? You can read Reischel's entire list of draft busts here:

The #Packers released former 2nd round pick Jason Spriggs Tuesday. Spriggs will go down as one Ted Thompson's worst draft picks ever, but not THE worst. Check out the top-10 at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/EuEA3E6bnx — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) August 7, 2019

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan looks to take on a bigger challenge, writes Ryan Wood:

For our subscribers: Robert Tonyan has forced his way onto the field early in training camp. https://t.co/jxrlIkgFLQ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 7, 2019

A better showing from the Packers' two-minute offense tops Tom Silverstein's "5 things to watch" in the exhibition opener Thursday night:

Injury report, the running game, rookie initiation and more. https://t.co/Su0PovcK9W — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 8, 2019

Pete Dougherty answered fans' questions for nearly two hours Wednesday:

Do the Packers have enough talent at wide receiver? @PeteDougherty says yes. More from his chat today: https://t.co/42E4edq4Zg — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 7, 2019

Plenty of good seats available for the Packers' preseason game against the Raiders north of the border:

IG Field is on pace to fill just 27 percent of its seats on Aug. 22. https://t.co/5Py5GE32f9 — Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) August 7, 2019

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had no issues with being hit during the joint practice with the Packers on Tuesday (and for the record, no one was accusing the Packers of violating the red-jersey rule because Za'Darius Smith was pushed into Watson by a blocker):

Aaron Rodgers is right to not like joint practices; Deshaun Watson shouldn't like them either, given that the Packers defense violated the red-jersey rule https://t.co/LX0P13IFP0 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 7, 2019

The Texans believe their defense will benefit from two days of facing Aaron Rodgers:

McClain: How facing Aaron Rodgers helps Texans secondary https://t.co/fK2j4nBBsu — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 7, 2019

But the Texans didn't come away unscathed:

Wow. There were some collisions in the joint practices but perhaps the biggest injury happened on the Houston side of things. https://t.co/eJoERh0I9f — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) August 7, 2019

Mike Florio detects rumblings of dissension and the undermining of his new coach in Rodgers' comments critical of the joint practices:

In publicly criticizing joint practices and the drills conducted at them, Aaron Rodgers is publicly criticizing his new head coach https://t.co/yF8hz2ttzp — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 7, 2019

And now, for an opposing viewpoint:

Are people really trying to make Rodger not liking joint practices and LaFLeur liking them a thing? My, God. They will disagree on a lot of things, but come on. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) August 7, 2019

After being kept out of practice Tuesday, Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. will play Thursday against the Packers:

Texans corner Lonnie Johnson Jr. held out of practice after flap, to play Thursday https://t.co/nMgQiUoBcY — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 7, 2019

New Lions defensive lineman Mike Daniels remains effective at rushing the passer:

The Power Sweep wonders whether Packers GM Brian Gutekunst will favor his own draft picks over other prospects, much as Ted Thompson did:

Ted Thompson often prioritized his own draft picks over players who could have contributed sooner. In his second training camp as the Packers' general manager, how will Brian Gutekunst approach the same situation? https://t.co/v6BMT1oqAf — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) August 7, 2019

At Acme Packing Co., they're concerned about offensive line depth in the wake of Jason Spriggs' release:

The pressure is rising on the Packers’ four undrafted offensive tackles after Jason Spriggs’ release, as the team will need one of them to step up and become a reliable backup: https://t.co/JhWq3VAIS9 — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) August 7, 2019

