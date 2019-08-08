CLOSE
Green Bay Packers joint training camp with Houston Texans August 6
Houston Texans tackle Julièn Davenport (70) accompanies a Packers fan during the bike ride before training camp practice at Ray Nitchske Field on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Houston Texans tackle Julièn Davenport (70) accompanies a Packers fan during the bike ride before training camp practice at Ray Nitchske Field on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers wide receiver Teo Redding (88) laughs with teammates during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers wide receiver Teo Redding (88) laughs with teammates during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) sprints down the field during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) sprints down the field during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) tosses a ball around during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) tosses a ball around during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Head coach Matt LaFleur during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Head coach Matt LaFleur during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) warms up during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) warms up during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) performs a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) performs a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark (96) runs a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark (96) runs a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers safety Natrell Jamerson (21) runs a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers safety Natrell Jamerson (21) runs a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers wide receiver Teo Redding (88) grabs a pass during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers wide receiver Teo Redding (88) grabs a pass during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands off to fullback Danny Vitale (45) during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands off to fullback Danny Vitale (45) during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers guard Lucas Patrick (62) tussles with Texans nose tackle Brandon Dunn (92) during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers guard Lucas Patrick (62) tussles with Texans nose tackle Brandon Dunn (92) during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs a play during a joint training camp practice with the Green Bay Packers at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs a play during a joint training camp practice with the Green Bay Packers at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Texans tackle Max Scharping (74) looks for his block during a joint training camp practice with the Green Bay Packers at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Texans tackle Max Scharping (74) looks for his block during a joint training camp practice with the Green Bay Packers at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers linebacker James Craword during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers linebacker James Craword during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) runs a play during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) runs a play during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches scrimmage during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches scrimmage during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers running back Darrin Hall (34) runs against Texans inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi (58) during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers running back Darrin Hall (34) runs against Texans inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi (58) during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74) during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74) during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers fullback Malcolm Johnson (46) and guard Elgton Jenkins (74) during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers fullback Malcolm Johnson (46) and guard Elgton Jenkins (74) during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with tackle Jason Spriggs being waived/injured and where the 2016 second-round draft pick ranks on the list of all-time Packers draft busts. Rob Reischel of ForbesSports writes that Spriggs (who went unclaimed and reverted back to the Packers' injured list) isn't the team's worst all-time draft pick, but he ranks in the top three:

    3. OT Jason Spriggs, 2nd round, 2016

    The Packers gave up three draft picks to move up nine spots and select Spriggs. The move was a disaster.

    Spriggs struggled early in his career with strength and power. He later bulked up, but couldn't handle speed.

    In just 291 snaps last year, Spriggs allowed 2.5 sacks, 12 total pressures and was penalized seven times. Less than two weeks into training camp this summer, the Packers had seen enough.

    Who were the two worst draft picks? You can read Reischel's entire list of draft busts here:

    Packers tight end Robert Tonyan looks to take on a bigger challenge, writes Ryan Wood:

    A better showing from the Packers' two-minute offense tops Tom Silverstein's "5 things to watch" in the exhibition opener Thursday night:

    Pete Dougherty answered fans' questions for nearly two hours Wednesday:

    Plenty of good seats available for the Packers' preseason game against the Raiders north of the border:

    Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had no issues with being hit during the joint practice with the Packers on Tuesday (and for the record, no one was accusing the Packers of violating the red-jersey rule because Za'Darius Smith was pushed into Watson by a blocker):

    The Texans believe their defense will benefit from two days of facing Aaron Rodgers:

    But the Texans didn't come away unscathed:

    Mike Florio detects rumblings of dissension and the undermining of his new coach in Rodgers' comments critical of the joint practices:

    And now, for an opposing viewpoint:

    After being kept out of practice Tuesday, Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. will play Thursday against the Packers:

    New Lions defensive lineman Mike Daniels remains effective at rushing the passer:

    The Power Sweep wonders whether Packers GM Brian Gutekunst will favor his own draft picks over other prospects, much as Ted Thompson did:

    At Acme Packing Co., they're concerned about offensive line depth in the wake of Jason Spriggs' release:

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Subscribe to PackersNews today at packersnews.com/subscribe and download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

