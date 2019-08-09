CLOSE

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

As is his custom, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports is high on the Packers this season. How high? He predicts Aaron Rodgers will be the MVP and Green Bay will win the Super Bowl.

After making his annual visit to Packers camp and interviewing Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur, Prisco writes that too much is being made of the issue regarding Rodgers changing plays at the line of scrimmage:

"Way too much," LaFleur said. "If you watched the other day, he's got a lot of freedom. He's earned it. I think what we're trying to do was to make sure he understood why we are calling certain things. And now he has a great grasp of it. He's made some checks out there, some really smart checks. He's a great player. He's really smart. It's like having a coach on the field." That doesn't mean learning a new offense has been easy. It's been challenging. Rodgers even said he's felt like a rookie at times. "I have, I have," Rodgers said during post-practice chat at his locker Tuesday. "When you break the huddle, and you're not quite sure what everybody is doing on a play -- there's been a couple of moments like that. In that case, I throw it to 17 (Davante Adams) or 80 (Jimmy Graham). I am just going to stare down Davante and see what happens. "I enjoy this challenge. It's definitely taking time to get used to because it's so different than what I've run philosophically for so long. In a lot of ways, it's going to be a study for me -- the foreign language part of it. There are so many carryover words that don't mean the same thing. So you train your mind to think about words in a different way."

You can read Prisco's entire column here:

My column from Packers training camp. https://t.co/N4nv5SR1Td — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) August 7, 2019

Prisco also spoke with receiver Davante Adams about the Rodgers-LaFleur dynamic:

“To have a young coach like that who’s open to working with a veteran .. it’ll definitely allow this operation to go nice.”



Davante Adams outlines the relationship between Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/TKGTzgcQqa — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 7, 2019

Backup quarterbacks DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle delivered in the Packers' 28-26 preseason-opening win:

Kizer and Boyle overcame shaky starts to turn in solid performances. https://t.co/fqVOWKA40k — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 9, 2019

Seventh-round rookie linebacker Ty Summers had a big night, writes Pete Dougherty in his Insider column:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers-Texans Insider: Rookie Ty Summers takes big step forward https://t.co/NybFzlkTf6#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) August 9, 2019

Coach Matt LaFleur says the Packers used a foghorn to give themselves a "true home-field advantage:

About that foghorn — Matt LaFleur will take any edge he can get. https://t.co/D72aDvez8P — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 9, 2019

However, there are still some kinks to iron out:

Funny thing about incorporating the foghorn for third downs - it was blown prematurely after a second down conversion by the Texans. I say it’s preseason for everyone. pic.twitter.com/hZF0nfxNGu — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) August 9, 2019

The Packers kept on churning their roster before the game:

Today is a game day, but also a business day. The #Packers waived/injured LB Kendall Donnerson (hamstring) and RB Corey Grant (already!) and brought back safety Ibraheim Campbell (placed right on PUP). — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) August 8, 2019

Always a tailgating must-see at Lambeau Field:

Love these guys pic.twitter.com/YBwQ4EXiXF — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) August 8, 2019

Jason Wilde writes about how receiver Jake Kumerow is making believers out of his teammates:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ If you've heard Aaron Rodgers once, you've heard him a thousand times: Jake Kumerow is the real deal. Well, now the #Packers WR and ex-Whitewater star has another believer: Jaire Alexander. "He’s a beast." https://t.co/n1XGYmPtC6 — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) August 8, 2019

Bill Huber identifies five players who are making under-the-radar runs at a roster spot:

Undrafted linebacker Curtis Bolton has spent camp ahead of seventh-round pick Ty Summers. He's one of the five under-the-radar players who are making a run at roster spots.https://t.co/Qp3Rgn0fxT — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) August 8, 2019

In the aftermath of Jason Spriggs being waived/injured, Acme Packing Co. looks at the checkered history of second-round draft picks under former Packers GM Ted Thompson:

Jason Spriggs adds to the boom-or-bust trend for Ted Thompson’s second-round picks https://t.co/qyMSjHF7ku — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) August 8, 2019

More evidence that Rodgers should stay in the pocket:

Aaron Rodgers listed in the top-5 in big-time throws from a clean pocket last season. pic.twitter.com/Ci1BofX71V — PFF (@PFF) August 8, 2019

Former Packers special teams coordinator Ron Zook turns up in Maryland:

Maryland coach Mike Locksley announced that Ron Zook, his former boss at Florida and Illinois, will join the staff in College Park as a Senior Analyst working with defense and special teams. — Don Markus (@sportsprof56) August 7, 2019

Flags figured to fly Thursday throughout the NFL:

Expect to see a flood of challenge flags during the @NFL preseason so coaches can understand how PI will be reviewed. And what will they do with that information? That’s the fun part. STORY: https://t.co/j1P8ZwoJcb — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 8, 2019

And finally ... J.J. Watt professes his love for all things Wisconsin:

The New Glarus beer is among his favorite Wisconsin delicacies, apparently. Others include cheese curds and Culver's custard. https://t.co/CeppbzLzfy — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 8, 2019

