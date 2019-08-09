Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner discuss Oren Burks' early exit from the Packers' preseason game against the Houston Texans. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
As is his custom, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports is high on the Packers this season. How high? He predicts Aaron Rodgers will be the MVP and Green Bay will win the Super Bowl.
After making his annual visit to Packers camp and interviewing Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur, Prisco writes that too much is being made of the issue regarding Rodgers changing plays at the line of scrimmage:
"Way too much," LaFleur said. "If you watched the other day, he's got a lot of freedom. He's earned it. I think what we're trying to do was to make sure he understood why we are calling certain things. And now he has a great grasp of it. He's made some checks out there, some really smart checks. He's a great player. He's really smart. It's like having a coach on the field."
That doesn't mean learning a new offense has been easy. It's been challenging. Rodgers even said he's felt like a rookie at times.
"I have, I have," Rodgers said during post-practice chat at his locker Tuesday. "When you break the huddle, and you're not quite sure what everybody is doing on a play -- there's been a couple of moments like that. In that case, I throw it to 17 (Davante Adams) or 80 (Jimmy Graham). I am just going to stare down Davante and see what happens.
"I enjoy this challenge. It's definitely taking time to get used to because it's so different than what I've run philosophically for so long. In a lot of ways, it's going to be a study for me -- the foreign language part of it. There are so many carryover words that don't mean the same thing. So you train your mind to think about words in a different way."
You can read Prisco's entire column here:
Prisco also spoke with receiver Davante Adams about the Rodgers-LaFleur dynamic:
Backup quarterbacks DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle delivered in the Packers' 28-26 preseason-opening win:
Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer evaluates the Packers' win over the Texans and discusses his personal comfort level in Matt LaFleur's offense. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Seventh-round rookie linebacker Ty Summers had a big night, writes Pete Dougherty in his Insider column:
Coach Matt LaFleur says the Packers used a foghorn to give themselves a "true home-field advantage:
However, there are still some kinks to iron out:
The Packers kept on churning their roster before the game:
Always a tailgating must-see at Lambeau Field:
Jason Wilde writes about how receiver Jake Kumerow is making believers out of his teammates:
Bill Huber identifies five players who are making under-the-radar runs at a roster spot:
In the aftermath of Jason Spriggs being waived/injured, Acme Packing Co. looks at the checkered history of second-round draft picks under former Packers GM Ted Thompson:
More evidence that Rodgers should stay in the pocket:
Former Packers special teams coordinator Ron Zook turns up in Maryland:
Flags figured to fly Thursday throughout the NFL:
And finally ... J.J. Watt professes his love for all things Wisconsin:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.