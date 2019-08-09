CLOSE

Packers wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (10) tries to hurdle Texans cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (29) in the fourth quarter. (Photo: Hannah Schroeder, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

A look back at the joint practices and preseason opener between the Packers and Texans. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein cover it all in this episode.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.