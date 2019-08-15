CLOSE Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers discusses the Ravens' defense and his comfort level with the Packers' offense. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund using her win-share metric (which quantifies a player's value to his team) to determine whether certain standout players in 2018 were "sensations" or "aberrations." Packers wide receiver Davante Adams leads off her list of five players expected to be "sensations" once again.

Frelund writes:

While I think we all anticipate Adams to be one of the top wideouts taken in fantasy drafts, this note is mostly about touchdowns. Adams has seen the end zone at least 10 times in each of the past three seasons. His 35 receiving touchdowns since 2016 ranks second only to Antonio Brown's 36, and the next closest is DeAndre Hopkins with 28. Next Gen Stats shows Adams was targeted in the end zone 18 times (the second-highest rate in the NFL). Last season, the Packers only crossed opponents' 20-yard line 23.7 percent of the time (ranking 25th), and 15 of Adams' end-zone targets occurred on red-zone drives. The Packers' offseason improvements forecast an increase in red-zone drives, while Adams' use projects to remain exceptionally high. I just wrote an article on projected season stat leaders, but one category that wasn't included was receivers with the most projected touchdowns. My model shows Adams with 12.4 in 2019.

Davante Adams was outstanding in the end zone in 2018 with a career-high 13 touchdowns. Was his performance a sensation or aberration? @cfrelund uses her model to project Adams' 2019 production, along with four other players.https://t.co/sY41KKo4s1pic.twitter.com/aTeN2CwzED — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 14, 2019

The Packers' tackling was shoddy in the exhibition opener, and improvement there is a major priority moving forward:

"The expectation is you always bring the guys to the ground." The reality, though, is that tackling early in the season is often shoddy. https://t.co/83zQhVYWva — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 14, 2019

The Packers might just have some depth on the offensive line:

Speaking of the Packers' offensive line, members of the unit dined out together Wednesday in Baltimore:

Appreciate @MissionBBQ hooking up the Oline for dinner out here in Baltimore! #meatsweatspic.twitter.com/q4Yx801RoD — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) August 14, 2019

Pete Dougherty spent more than two hours Tuesday answering fans' questions:

Aaron Rodgers has made no secret of his disdain for what he considers "clickbait" headlines and "fake news" stories about his relationship with new coach Matt LaFleur. Sean Wagner-McCough of CBS Sports tries to put it in perspective:

I’ll venmo $1 to the first person who correctly identifies the “code word” in this headline designed to get you to click this article about Aaron Rodgers and his dumb belief that he’s a victim of “clickbait” media. https://t.co/Ed3nL5HPYP — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) August 14, 2019

Meanwhile, they're putting a positive spin on it on "Good Morning Football":

"I know they're both excited. I also know that they're speaking the same language, on the same page, and fired up to get it going. Read and believe what you want - they're in a great place. @packers fans should be pumped."@PSchrags on the HC/QB connection in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/ObjzZZ3AWh — GMFB (@gmfb) August 14, 2019

Forget the fog horn: Rodgers has a better idea for getting more noise out of Lambeau Field fans:

Aaron Rodgers: Slash beer prices to get fans as loud as possible https://t.co/Nq0FrYLXmq — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 14, 2019

They say it takes three years to judge a draft, so NFL.com's Lance Zierlein takes a look back at the 2016 draft and hands out first-round grades. The Packers' Kenny Clark gets a well-deserved "A":

Clark went from good to great in his final season at UCLA and his transition to the NFL was a smooth one. While Clark isn't a dominant pass rusher, he's better than functional in that area and he goes to work as a top-notch run defender. Former Packers GM Ted Thompson, who made this pick, didn't overthink this one at all. He just took a good football player who has lived up to his potential.

.@LanceZierlein revisits the players selected in Round 1 of the 2016 NFL Draft, handing out grades for Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and the rest of the first-round picks based on their performance through three seasons.https://t.co/lT8my4QX0Spic.twitter.com/dIOR6TOLJh — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 14, 2019

Cheesehead TV sizes up the "key battles" to watch between the Packers and Ravens:

Kicking competitions are in a fluid state throughout the NFC North:

.@BradBiggs answers your Bears questions.



Why didn't the Bears pursue kicker Kai Forbath?



Is there a reason why they seem to overpay for "gadget" weapons on offense?



How many tight ends will they carry on the 53-man roster? https://t.co/zsPrCXlm5mpic.twitter.com/kzUpbdivyx — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) August 14, 2019

And finally ... the Packers' pep rally before the season opener in Chicago is set:

#Packers pep rally in Chicago before Sept. 5 season opener. Rally Sept. 4 at Will’s Northwoods Inn, 3030 N. Racine Ave. Will’s opens at 9:30 a.m. Pre-rally festivities and Packers prizing begins at 4 p.m. Rally at 6 p.m. Mark Chmura and Frank Winters will be there. — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) August 14, 2019

