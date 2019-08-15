CLOSE Packers safety Adrian Amos discusses the missed tackles in the game against the Houston Texans and how to fix the issue against the Ravens. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

BALTIMORE - The plan had been for Aaron Rodgers to play for the first time in new head coach’s Matt LaFleur’s offense Thursday night in the Green Bay Packers’ second preseason exhibition at the Baltimore Ravens.

The plan changed not long before kickoff.

Rodgers will not play against the Ravens because of back tightness, the team said. The Packers said the move was precautionary.

If anything with the two-time MVP quarterback is less than 100 percent physically, it would be senseless to expose him to hits.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a scrimmage at a joint training camp practice with the Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Monday, August 5, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.)

That the Packers are playing a defense as fierce as the Ravens' might have persuaded the Packers even more to sit Rodgers. The Ravens are known for the pressure they can put on quarterbacks. With a Packers offense still in its infancy, it was likely an easy call to postpone Rodgers’ preseason debut.

