Packers wide receiver and kick return specialist Trevor Davis discusses the drill that injured him in joint practice with the Houston Texans. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Rob Reischel of ForbesSports writing about what he describes as a noticeable lack of "buzz" about this season's Packers, reflected in lower fan turnouts for Family Night, the shareholders meeting and open practice sessions.
Reischel writes:
As the 2019 season nears, one thing is clear: Packer Nation is taking a wait and see approach with this team. In fact, many of Green Bay’s faithful are telling these Packers to “prove it” before they go all-in.
“I can see how fans may say, ‘Wait and see.’ They want to see how we’re going to do,” Packers veteran defensive back Tramon Williams told Conley Media. “I can see that.
“We do have a new coach, new schemes and all of these different things, so you’d think people would be excited to see a lot of that. But we haven’t won enough lately either. The fans around here, though, they’re amazing fans. And I know they’ll show up.”
You can read the entire story here:
Time to panic? Aaron Rodgers still being kept off the field because of back issues:
The Packers' no-huddle offense got off to a slow start, writes Pete Dougherty in his Camp Insider:
Top draft pick Rashan Gary has yet to even make a tackle despite extensive playing time in first two exhibitions:
Jaire Alexander notes that "the ball always just seems to find" fellow cornerback Chandon Sullivan:
The play of safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage stood out during the Ravens game::
Packers receiver J'Mon Moore blamed wet road conditions for his Friday afternoon car crash, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky:
More details on Moore's crash here:
Pro Football Focus liked Allen Lazard's performance against the Ravens:
The former Texas star played three seasons with the Bears, four seasons with the Bengals and then five games for the Packers in 2012:
Rodgers posted a touching tribute on Instagram:
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr wants a crack at defending against Packers receiver Davante Adams:
Packers visit the Chargers in Week 9:
The Bears' kicking drama deepens:
Another former Packer gets another shot:
And finally:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.