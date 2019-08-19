CLOSE Packers wide receiver and kick return specialist Trevor Davis discusses the drill that injured him in joint practice with the Houston Texans. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with Rob Reischel of ForbesSports writing about what he describes as a noticeable lack of "buzz" about this season's Packers, reflected in lower fan turnouts for Family Night, the shareholders meeting and open practice sessions.

Reischel writes:

As the 2019 season nears, one thing is clear: Packer Nation is taking a wait and see approach with this team. In fact, many of Green Bay’s faithful are telling these Packers to “prove it” before they go all-in. “I can see how fans may say, ‘Wait and see.’ They want to see how we’re going to do,” Packers veteran defensive back Tramon Williams told Conley Media. “I can see that. “We do have a new coach, new schemes and all of these different things, so you’d think people would be excited to see a lot of that. But we haven’t won enough lately either. The fans around here, though, they’re amazing fans. And I know they’ll show up.”

From Family Night to the shareholders meeting to practices, interest in the #Packers has been down this summer. At @ForbesSports, I look at what some of the GBP are saying about it. https://t.co/fPHTa4sX3j — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) August 18, 2019

Time to panic? Aaron Rodgers still being kept off the field because of back issues:

Rodgers sat out at practice today. How concerned are the #Packers and LaFleur? https://t.co/FePgDNrKH5 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 18, 2019

The Packers' no-huddle offense got off to a slow start, writes Pete Dougherty in his Camp Insider:

For subscribers: Catch up on what happened at #Packers training camp practice Sunday. https://t.co/7rZvcPfsPS — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 19, 2019

Top draft pick Rashan Gary has yet to even make a tackle despite extensive playing time in first two exhibitions:

Have you heard of a patient game changer? The #Packers have one. https://t.co/doRoUsqJG7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 18, 2019

Jaire Alexander notes that "the ball always just seems to find" fellow cornerback Chandon Sullivan:

For subscribers: You probably saw him get aggressive in a play Thursday night. https://t.co/oRtxROnYTi — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 18, 2019

The play of safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage stood out during the Ravens game::

It looks like the Packers' safeties won’t be the liability they were last year. https://t.co/OAjFyPY7Hj — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 16, 2019

Packers receiver J'Mon Moore blamed wet road conditions for his Friday afternoon car crash, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky:

J’Mon Moore said his car crash on Friday was due to wet road conditions. “Man, it was raining hard as hell,” he said. “I just hydroplaned from (Highway) 29 west, spun out all the way to 29 East.” He said he was not cited for any violations.

(Photo his his Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/nchLgdhhH4 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 18, 2019

The #Packers wide receiver posted to social media that he was involved in a car crash Friday afternoon. https://t.co/lHAyNppAYd — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 17, 2019

Pro Football Focus liked Allen Lazard's performance against the Ravens:

Highest graded player from offense against Baltimore - Allen Lazard (84.5).



Lazard caught (3) passes on (4) targets and also forced (2) missed tackles in the contest.#Packerspic.twitter.com/3K9IV71cCD — PFF GB Packers (@PFF_Packers) August 16, 2019

The former Texas star played three seasons with the Bears, four seasons with the Bengals and then five games for the Packers in 2012:

The running back signed with the #Packers in 2012. RIP. https://t.co/bUbcQ7CCCW — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 18, 2019

Rodgers posted a touching tribute on Instagram:

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr wants a crack at defending against Packers receiver Davante Adams:

.@derekcarrqb looking forward to playing Packers. “I’m going to play corner. I’m going to show everybody how to lock @tae15adams up because I know all his moves.” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 17, 2019

Packers visit the Chargers in Week 9:

Derwin James’s foot injury will reportedly require surgery and is expected to sideline the All-Pro safety for 3-4 months https://t.co/E9D7NYJAJO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 17, 2019

The Bears' kicking drama deepens:

The #Bears are down to one kicker - Eddy Pineiro - after waiving Elliott Fry this morning. That doesn't mean Pineiro is the man when the season starts 18 days from now. He's got two weeks to push for the job. https://t.co/jNFKcCLxE5 — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 18, 2019

Another former Packer gets another shot:

The #49ers have signed CB Quinten Rollins to a one-year deal and have waived/injured CB Greg Mabin.



Details: https://t.co/VFqhFWyP04pic.twitter.com/e7Ar52Gjn0 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 16, 2019

And finally:

That even scares me. But, this’ll not be a dull ride. That much, I’m sure. https://t.co/6QrgufpTWw — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 16, 2019

