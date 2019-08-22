CLOSE
Packers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3
Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) gets sacked by Green Bay Packers' Brady Sheldon (58) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) is pressured by Green Bay Packers defensive end James Looney (99) in the second half at Investors Group Field. The Raiders defeated the Packers 22-21.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) throws as Green Bay Packers' Markus Jones (59) defends during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (82) checks on Allen Lazard (13) during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88)during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) leaves the field after suffering an apparent injury during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field.
Oakland Raiders' Daniel Carlson (8) celebrates his go-ahead field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders in the second half at Investors Group Field. The Raiders defeated the Packers 22-21.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) hands off to Keith Ford (27) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) catches a touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the first quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) battles Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) for a pass during the first quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) is tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Gabe Wright (57) during the first quarter at Investors Group Field. \
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders urning back James Butler (36) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (36) during the first quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) during the first quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (23) during the second quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against Oakland Raiders during the second quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (89) runs against Green Bay Packers defensive back Tray Matthews (34) during the second quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders running back Mack Brown (34) runs against Green Bay Packers linebacker James Crawford (54) during the second quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (23) during the second quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders running back James Butler (34) runs away from Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers (44) during the third quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) breaks away from Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Marquel Lee (52) during the third quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) is tackled by Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during the third quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (10) during the fourth quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with an official during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) battles against Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) rushes against Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) goes under center against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) drops back to pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) talks with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a game at Investors Group Field. The Raiders defeated the Packers 22-21.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; The Green Bay Packers line up against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) waits for the snap against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) reacts during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with officials during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field.
Green Bay Packers' Chandon Sullivan (39) disputes the call after defending against Oakland Raiders' Marcell Ateman (88) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) hands off to Tra Carson (32) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Green Bay Packers' Tra Carson (32) carries as Oakland Raiders' Erik Harris (25) attempts the tackle during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Pylons mark the modified end zone during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) rushes against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) in the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers running back Malcolm Johnson (46) pursues Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) during the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) rushes against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) in the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) rushes against Green Bay Packers cornerback Will Redmond (25) in the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) plays against the Oakland Raiders in the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) rushes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) rushes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders running back James Butler (36) rushes against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) rushes against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) in the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Investors Group Field.
Oakland Raiders' James Butler (36) is brought down by Green Bay Packers' Raven Greene (36) and Tyler Lancaster (95) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) looks for a receiver as Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary (52) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) throws during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) hands off to running back Tra Carson (32) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) stiff arms Green Bay Packers cornerback Will Redmond (25) in the first half at Investors Group Field.
U.S. and Canadian flags are presented on the field before an NFL preseason football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Officials assess the location where the CFL goal post holes were, before an NFL preseason football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. In the NFL the field goal posts are located at the back of the end zone and the Canadian Football League has the posts at the front of the end zone.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up for the team's NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Rodgers did not play in the game.
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst (in white hat) looks over a part of the turf at IG Field in Winnipeg on Thursday afternoon.
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst (in white hat) and other officials look over a patch of turf in the south end zone Thursday afternoon at IG Field in Winnipeg.
Grounds crews repair an area of the turf Thursday afternoon at IG Field in Winnipeg.
Grounds crews repair an area of the turf Thursday afternoon at IG Field in Winnipeg.
    WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Aaron Rodgers briefly looked at a removable piece of the north end zone during early pregame warmups and one Green Bay Packers player asked an observer “Are we going to play?” as for the better part of four hours the team’s front office, team doctor and training staff expressed concern with two patches of end zone Thursday night at IG Field.

    Rodgers and the Packers came out onto the field in full pads to get in their normal routine less than hour before kickoff — but league and team staff remained in the end zones, reviewing the amended areas as the pregame clock ticked down.

    A Packers official had their team photographer take photos of the troubled areas and then the team streamed back to the locker room with 30 minutes to go on the clock — followed quickly by team and league officials, who declined comment.

    The ultimate decision was to modify the game with no kickoffs and the teams beginning with the ball at their own 25. The goal lines were then moved to the 10-yard lines to make it an 80-yard field.

    The Packers lost to the Raiders 22-21 on a late field goal by Oakland's Daniel Carlson.

    “It was definitely different,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “It was definitely different. But, hey, it was the same conditions for both sides and you just deal with it.”

    The Packers brain trust was clearly bothered by the surface in each end zone, and then LaFleur was informed that the Raiders did not travel many of their starters and would not play any that did. He then elected to not play Rodgers and many other key players — 33 in all.

    “We were going to have all of our starters play,” LaFleur said. “We certainly have all played on much worse surfaces in our life, but it was just one of those deals where they weren’t playing their starters, and so we just decided to sit them.

    “I can’t even get into (the decision) because I stayed out of all those conversations. I said, ‘Hey just let us know what we’re doing and we’ll adjust.’”

    Raiders coach Jon Gruden had no complaints.

    “I’m not going to make a big deal about the field," Gruden told reporters. "We like the field. We thought the field was perfectly ready to roll. You’d have to ask Green Bay about that."

    Rodgers said on the local television broadcast that his not playing had "nothing to do with (a tight) back, it's more the field conditions that we had tonight."

    Tim Boyle earned the start for the Packers at quarterback and had a 113.9 passer rating for the first half, going 16-for-25 with 191 yards and two scores.

    Wide receiver Trevor Davis helped his case for a roster spot with a strong all-around performance, taking a punt 17 yards (before slipping), turning a jet sweep upfield for 18 yards, making a leaping, contested 23-yard touchdown catch and grabbing a 20-yard catch-and-run screen pass in the first half. In the opening 30 minutes, Davis caught four balls for 66 yards.

    “The plan was for me to play after (Rodgers), so they just kind of moved me up and I was able to start, which was fun; I had my first start and did well in the first half,” said Boyle, who gave way to DeShone Kizer for the second half. “I want a couple plays back, just play-call wise. I need to be a little more efficient in the huddle and then correct that.”

    By sitting so many players, LaFleur said the game provided an opportunity to evaluate those who normally wouldn’t have gotten as much playing time. One Packers player said it reminded him of a scrimmage, and the change in dimensions definitely was on the minds of the skill players and specialists whenever the ball advanced that far.

    “You had to really know where you’re at on the field. It was challenging, for real. It really was,” Packers defensive back Will Redmond said.

    Packers safety Adrian Amos, who was one of the 33 players held out after warmups, said, “That would’ve messed me up.”

    Packers offensive lineman Justin McCray laughed — he said on Tra Carson’s two-yard touchdown run in the first half he wasn’t quite aware they were on the goal line because the line of scrimmage was the 12.

    “It was interesting because, especially when you get down to the red zone, you’re built to play the whole field so you look in the end zone, and you have to train yourself,” Boyle said. “We were out there feeling out the 10 to the goal line as the end zone. It was kind of weird. Thankfully I was able to throw two touchdowns in those vicinities today and the receivers were obviously aware of where they were. It was definitely a little awkward.”

    Build it now

    The Packers did suffer some troubling injuries, as first-round pick Rashan Gary was carted off the field after being bent back awkwardly making a tackle in the first half (his management group later tweeted he was OK).  Second-year wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (left ankle boot), linebacker Curtis Bolton (right knee brace) and wide receiver Allen Lazard also left the game early.

    On Thursday morning, PackersNews.com confirmed through the NFL that the league had deemed the surface to be in compliance. But the biggest problem the Packers had, beginning with general manager Brian Gutekunst’s thorough walkthrough about four hours before kickoff, were the patches laid over the holes where the Canadian Football League goal posts were located.

    According to a statement provided by the NFL just after the game began, “the field met the mandatory practices for the maintenance of surfaces for NFL games based on an inspection (Wednesday). Concerns arose (Thursday) surrounding the area where the Blue Bombers’ goal posts were previously located.”

    At various points of his long pregame inspection, Gutekunst would reach down and pull up the patches. Over the hours, Gutekunst was joined by Packers’ trainers, team doctor Pat McKenzie, executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and president/CEO Mark Murphy. Oakland general manager Mike Mayock and the Raiders training staff were also involved in the conversations.

    The grounds crew eventually tried to glue the patches down, but ultimately it was determined the teams wouldn’t play into the end zone. There were also two removable cylinders in the end zone with turf on top of them that the Packers were not happy with.

    This was not the first time the Packers, or the league, has dealt with playing-surface issues. In 2016, the Hall of Fame game between the Packers and Indianapolis Colts was canceled due to an unplayable field in Canton, Ohio. Last year, the league moved a regular-season game in Mexico City between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs back to L.A. once the field was ruled unplayable.

