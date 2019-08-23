CLOSE

We'll start with Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com listing his top training-camp surprises for each of the 32 teams. Here's his choice for the biggest surprise of Packers' camp:

Green Bay Packers: In a deep secondary teeming with highly drafted players, second-year undrafted cornerback Tony Brown has a good chance to start opposite Jaire Alexander if Kevin King can't get healthy.

You can see his pick for every team's biggest surprise here:

Per usual, August has been full of unanticipated developments across the NFL. @greggrosenthal rounds up the biggest surprises for all 32 teams.https://t.co/R0CM9Tu4vlpic.twitter.com/8moRn4ojY8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 22, 2019

It was a wild night in Winnipeg, with a field fiasco at one point threatening to force a postponement. But the game went on, with the Packers losing 22-21 on a late field goal vs. Oakland:

Tim Boyle earned the start at quarterback and had a 113.9 quarterback rating for the first half. https://t.co/5siM8lcNoK — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 23, 2019

Two players in particular took advantage of their opportunities, writes Pete Dougherty:

Trevor Davis was the Packers' star of the game and showed why he’s going to be on the roster at wide receiver. https://t.co/9hWkdWHIsI — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) August 23, 2019

Twitter of course had a (ahem) field day with the farce:

Sounds like no preseason action in store for Aaron Rodgers:

Rodgers said they'll work on some Bears things in practice next week and then have a regular week of practice after the Chiefs game. Pretty much confirms he won't play vs. KC as expected. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) August 23, 2019

Field conditions in the end zones remained poor even after extensive repair efforts:

NFL, #Packers and game officials check out the “hole” in the end zone before #Raiders game. pic.twitter.com/N8JBhBAYx2 — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 22, 2019

The official word came down:

It was shades of the cancelled 2016 Hall of Fame game:

We went through a field fiasco like this three years ago in Canton. So did the @packers@nflnetwork@wyche89@AroundTheNFLhttps://t.co/BCVUkyjyQf — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 22, 2019

Columnist Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal put it best:

The NFL exhibition season has reached a new low with this #Packers-#Raiders game in Winnipeg. The field is unfathomable, the game is unwatchable. — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) August 23, 2019

Even before the field fiasco, there was a pronounced lack of buzz for this game from Canadians:

Once again the @NFL has brought its on-field product to Canada 🇨🇦 and offended the priced-out locals with a game nowhere near worth the $. Bring us a game that matters, #NFL, and watch us care. My column:https://t.co/UG1oqXIarh — John Kryk (@JohnKryk) August 21, 2019

Not exactly breathless enthusiasm in the Winnipeg Sun for tonight’s preseason game. pic.twitter.com/L5ooIRKrHY — tim van vooren (@tvvfoxsix) August 22, 2019

Kalyn Kahler looks at storylines from her visit to Packers training camp for The MMQB. After another rehash of Aaron Rodgers' disdain for media outlets making too much of his relationship with new coach Matt LaFleur, Kahler notes the positive things the quarterback is saying about a new addition to the offensive line.

Kahler writes:

Rodgers really likes new right guard Billy Turner, who Green Bay signed to a four-year deal this offseason. He’s gone out of his way to hype Turner twice this offseason. Rodgers told NBC’s Chris Simms that Turner is someone people should be talking about. According to PFF, over Turner’s last seven starts with Denver (Weeks 11-17), he played the 4th most pass-blocking snaps at guard without allowing a sack. Rodgers says he feels really good about the Packers offensive line.

You can check out her other Packers camp observation here:

Aaron Rodgers is completely over the Packers’ biggest storyline—about his relationship with new head coach Matt LaFleur (and more NFC North training camp storylines from @KalynKahler) https://t.co/Evhpc0v8lw — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 21, 2019

Bill Huber writes about the untapped potential of the Packers' receiving corps:

Remember that time the #Packers' receiver corps caught 38 TD passes in one season? Well, that's not this group. https://t.co/0fBGvhRG5C — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) August 22, 2019

Would you expect to find the Packers on either of these lists?

.@Gil_Brandt lists the six most enviable QB situations in the NFL and the five least enviable QB situations.https://t.co/5ynZCMvVfWpic.twitter.com/MPFIVKXyie — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 22, 2019

Bears coach Matt Nagy recalls a fun moment with Rodgers:

Here’s Matt Nagy describing the time Aaron Rodgers tripped him at the celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe pic.twitter.com/2zfV8Y99ND — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 22, 2019

Danny Vitale joined Rodgers is breaking out the Canadian tuxedo:

The Packers' solid offensive line play has been giving their backup quarterbacks a chance to show their stuff:

Good pass protection from the Packers’ O-line is giving the team’s backup QBs ideal opportunities to impress their head coach and GM: https://t.co/yIgJbUEl6D — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) August 22, 2019

