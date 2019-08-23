CLOSE
Packers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3
Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) gets sacked by Green Bay Packers' Brady Sheldon (58) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) gets sacked by Green Bay Packers' Brady Sheldon (58) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) is pressured by Green Bay Packers defensive end James Looney (99) in the second half at Investors Group Field. The Raiders defeated the Packers 22-21.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) is pressured by Green Bay Packers defensive end James Looney (99) in the second half at Investors Group Field. The Raiders defeated the Packers 22-21. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) throws as Green Bay Packers' Markus Jones (59) defends during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) throws as Green Bay Packers' Markus Jones (59) defends during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the second half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (82) checks on Allen Lazard (13) during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (82) checks on Allen Lazard (13) during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88)during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88)during the second half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) leaves the field after suffering an apparent injury during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) leaves the field after suffering an apparent injury during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oakland Raiders' Daniel Carlson (8) celebrates his go-ahead field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Oakland Raiders' Daniel Carlson (8) celebrates his go-ahead field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders in the second half at Investors Group Field. The Raiders defeated the Packers 22-21.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders in the second half at Investors Group Field. The Raiders defeated the Packers 22-21. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) hands off to Keith Ford (27) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) hands off to Keith Ford (27) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) catches a touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the first quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) catches a touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the first quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) battles Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) for a pass during the first quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) battles Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) for a pass during the first quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) is tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Gabe Wright (57) during the first quarter at Investors Group Field. \
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) is tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Gabe Wright (57) during the first quarter at Investors Group Field. \ Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders urning back James Butler (36) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (36) during the first quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders urning back James Butler (36) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (36) during the first quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) during the first quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) during the first quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (23) during the second quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (23) during the second quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against Oakland Raiders during the second quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against Oakland Raiders during the second quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (89) runs against Green Bay Packers defensive back Tray Matthews (34) during the second quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (89) runs against Green Bay Packers defensive back Tray Matthews (34) during the second quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders running back Mack Brown (34) runs against Green Bay Packers linebacker James Crawford (54) during the second quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders running back Mack Brown (34) runs against Green Bay Packers linebacker James Crawford (54) during the second quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (23) during the second quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (23) during the second quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders running back James Butler (34) runs away from Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers (44) during the third quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders running back James Butler (34) runs away from Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers (44) during the third quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) breaks away from Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Marquel Lee (52) during the third quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers running back Tra Carson (32) breaks away from Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Marquel Lee (52) during the third quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) is tackled by Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during the third quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) is tackled by Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during the third quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (10) during the fourth quarter at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (10) during the fourth quarter at Investors Group Field. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with an official during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with an official during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) battles against Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) battles against Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the second half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) rushes against Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) rushes against Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during the second half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) rushes against Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) rushes against Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during the second half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) goes under center against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) goes under center against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) drops back to pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) drops back to pass against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) talks with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a game at Investors Group Field. The Raiders defeated the Packers 22-21.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) talks with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a game at Investors Group Field. The Raiders defeated the Packers 22-21. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; The Green Bay Packers line up against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; The Green Bay Packers line up against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) waits for the snap against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) waits for the snap against the Oakland Raiders during the second half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) reacts during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) reacts during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with officials during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with officials during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers' Chandon Sullivan (39) disputes the call after defending against Oakland Raiders' Marcell Ateman (88) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Green Bay Packers' Chandon Sullivan (39) disputes the call after defending against Oakland Raiders' Marcell Ateman (88) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) hands off to Tra Carson (32) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) hands off to Tra Carson (32) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Green Bay Packers' Tra Carson (32) carries as Oakland Raiders' Erik Harris (25) attempts the tackle during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Green Bay Packers' Tra Carson (32) carries as Oakland Raiders' Erik Harris (25) attempts the tackle during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Pylons mark the modified end zone during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Pylons mark the modified end zone during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) rushes against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) in the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) rushes against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) in the first half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers running back Malcolm Johnson (46) pursues Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) during the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers running back Malcolm Johnson (46) pursues Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) during the first half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) rushes against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) in the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) rushes against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) in the first half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) rushes against Green Bay Packers cornerback Will Redmond (25) in the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) rushes against Green Bay Packers cornerback Will Redmond (25) in the first half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) plays against the Oakland Raiders in the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) plays against the Oakland Raiders in the first half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) rushes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) rushes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) rushes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) rushes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders running back James Butler (36) rushes against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders running back James Butler (36) rushes against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) rushes against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) rushes against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the first half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) in the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) breaks up a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) in the first half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oakland Raiders' James Butler (36) is brought down by Green Bay Packers' Raven Greene (36) and Tyler Lancaster (95) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Oakland Raiders' James Butler (36) is brought down by Green Bay Packers' Raven Greene (36) and Tyler Lancaster (95) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) looks for a receiver as Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary (52) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon (7) looks for a receiver as Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary (52) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) throws during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) throws during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) hands off to running back Tra Carson (32) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) hands off to running back Tra Carson (32) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) stiff arms Green Bay Packers cornerback Will Redmond (25) in the first half at Investors Group Field.
Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) stiff arms Green Bay Packers cornerback Will Redmond (25) in the first half at Investors Group Field. Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. and Canadian flags are presented on the field before an NFL preseason football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
U.S. and Canadian flags are presented on the field before an NFL preseason football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. John Woods, AP
Officials assess the location where the CFL goal post holes were, before an NFL preseason football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. In the NFL the field goal posts are located at the back of the end zone and the Canadian Football League has the posts at the front of the end zone.
Officials assess the location where the CFL goal post holes were, before an NFL preseason football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. In the NFL the field goal posts are located at the back of the end zone and the Canadian Football League has the posts at the front of the end zone. John Woods, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up for the team's NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Rodgers did not play in the game.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up for the team's NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Rodgers did not play in the game. John Woods, AP
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst (in white hat) looks over a part of the turf at IG Field in Winnipeg on Thursday afternoon.
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst (in white hat) looks over a part of the turf at IG Field in Winnipeg on Thursday afternoon. Jim Owczarski/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst (in white hat) and other officials look over a patch of turf in the south end zone Thursday afternoon at IG Field in Winnipeg.
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst (in white hat) and other officials look over a patch of turf in the south end zone Thursday afternoon at IG Field in Winnipeg. Jim Owczarski/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Grounds crews repair an area of the turf Thursday afternoon at IG Field in Winnipeg.
Grounds crews repair an area of the turf Thursday afternoon at IG Field in Winnipeg. Jim Owczarski/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Grounds crews repair an area of the turf Thursday afternoon at IG Field in Winnipeg.
Grounds crews repair an area of the turf Thursday afternoon at IG Field in Winnipeg. Jim Owczarski/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com listing his top training-camp surprises for each of the 32 teams. Here's his choice for the biggest surprise of Packers' camp:

    Green Bay Packers: In a deep secondary teeming with highly drafted players, second-year undrafted cornerback Tony Brown has a good chance to start opposite Jaire Alexander if Kevin King can't get healthy.

    You can see his pick for every team's biggest surprise here:

    It was a wild night in Winnipeg, with a field fiasco at one point threatening to force a postponement. But the game went on, with the Packers losing 22-21 on a late field goal vs. Oakland:

    Two players in particular took advantage of their opportunities, writes Pete Dougherty:

    Twitter of course had a (ahem) field day with the farce:

    Sounds like no preseason action in store for Aaron Rodgers:

    Field conditions in the end zones remained poor even after extensive repair efforts:

    The official word came down:

    It was shades of the cancelled 2016 Hall of Fame game:

    Columnist Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal put it best:

    Even before the field fiasco, there was a pronounced lack of buzz for this game from Canadians:

    Kalyn Kahler looks at storylines from her visit to Packers training camp for The MMQB. After another rehash of Aaron Rodgers' disdain for media outlets making too much of his relationship with new coach Matt LaFleur, Kahler notes the positive things the quarterback is saying about a new addition to the offensive line.

    Kahler writes:

    Rodgers really likes new right guard Billy Turner, who Green Bay signed to a four-year deal this offseason. He’s gone out of his way to hype Turner twice this offseason. Rodgers told NBC’s Chris Simms that Turner is someone people should be talking about. According to PFF, over Turner’s last seven starts with Denver (Weeks 11-17), he played the 4th most pass-blocking snaps at guard without allowing a sack. Rodgers says he feels really good about the Packers offensive line.

    You can check out her other Packers camp observation here:

    Bill Huber writes about the untapped potential of the Packers' receiving corps:

    Would you expect to find the Packers on either of these lists?

    Bears coach Matt Nagy recalls a fun moment with Rodgers:

    Danny Vitale joined Rodgers is breaking out the Canadian tuxedo:

    The Packers' solid offensive line play has been giving their backup quarterbacks a chance to show their stuff:

    And finally ... if you haven't signed up yet, you're missing out:

