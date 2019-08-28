CLOSE

GREEN BAY - Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that around the NFL, teams have a good idea of their own 53-man rosters – and that of others – heading into the final preseason games.

That's usually the time when deals can be struck, and PackersNews.com confirmed that the Packers have traded third-year outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who originally reported the deal, said the Packers will get a seventh-round pick in return.

Gilbert, who has missed recent practices and the preseason game against Oakland with a knee injury, made the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona in 2016. He spent that season on the practice squad and spent most of 2017 there until appearing in two games at the end of that season. He developed into a rotational player last year and recorded 2.5 sacks.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

In total, Gilbert appeared in 18 games and recorded 3.5 sacks for the Packers.

This offseason, the team added outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith in free agency and drafted Rashan Gary in the first round.

The Packers will play their final exhibition game at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field.

Gutekunst must trim the Packers' roster down to the 53-man limit by 3 p.m. Saturday.