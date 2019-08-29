CLOSE
Photos: Aaron Jones with the Packers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a touchdown run against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a touchdown run against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives into the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 3, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) smiles
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) smiles during OTAs practice on May 31, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs a strip drill during training camp on Aug. 7, 2017, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (80)
Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (80) lifts running back Aaron Jones (33) after Jones scored a touchdown on Sept. 28, 2017, against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the secondary on a run up the middle against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 17, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown with a Lambeau Leap on Sept. 28, 2017, against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fights
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fights for yardage against Washington linebacker Zach Brown (53) on Aug. 19, 2017, at Fedex Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown catch and run against Washington on Aug. 19, 2017, at Fedex Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 8, 2017, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 22, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 22, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries a young fan's bike to training camp practice on Aug. 1, 2017, at Ray Nitschke Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 3, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs through a drill during minicamp on June 14, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs through defenders for a gain during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 12, 2017, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the open for a long touchdown run as offensive guard Jahri Evans (73) blocks in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 22, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) evades
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) evades a tackle by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nicholas Grigsby (55) during the fourth quarter of a preseason game on Aug. 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and wide
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrate a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during a 2017 game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against Minnesota Vikings free safety Anthony Harris (41) during a 2017 game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packers running back Aaron Jones breaks free to score
Packers running back Aaron Jones breaks free to score a touchdown against the Saints in the first half on Oct. 22, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with Green Bay's Aaron Jones being rated as the third-toughest NFL running back to tackle, according to ESPN's Next Gen Stats, which measure "yards gained after close-in" (defined as yards gained by a ball carrier after the first defender gets within one yard of him):

    3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

    4.5 yards gained after close-in per carry, 2017-18

    No one had a better yards per carry number in 2018 than Jones' 5.5 pace. He had only 133 carries, but was efficient, picking up 728 yards and eight touchdowns. He was second in the NFL in yards gained per carry on runs up the middle (5.8).

    According NFL Next Gen Stats, Jones had a successful run 54.9% of the time (running plays resulting in an offensive successful play based on the yards to go by down). But unlike Derrick Henry, he won mostly before first contact, averaging 3.7 in that area (fourth best in the NFL). It's a sign that Jones likely gets a good deal of help from his offensive line, too. No matter how he did it, Jones was stuffed just 15% of the time, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

    The only two runners ranked ahead of Jones were Derrick Henry of the Titans and Saquon Barkley of the Giants. Asked if he had a go-to move to avoid tackles, Jones told ESPN's Rob Demovsky: 

    "It depends on the position I'm in. I like to use the stiff arm. Or just a little head-and-shoulders wiggle to get past you. Those are my two favorites."

    You can read more here:

    Injuries at tight end could create enhanced opportunities for Robert Tonyan, writes Tom Silverstein:

    Tom also lists five things to watch in Thursday night's exhibition finale:

    General manager Brian Gutekunst makes another roster move, trading outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Titans:

    Packers quarterbacks dress up as "Happy Gilmore" characters for team luncheon:

    The Packers finish the season with road assignments against NFC North rivals Minnesota and Detroit:

    Will the Packers make the playoffs? NFL.com's panelists aren't seeing it:

    Rob Reischel's research shows that the Packers historically have gotten off to slow starts under first-year head coaches:

    A mic'd-up Raiders coach Jon Gruden talks tough with the Packers' Matt LaFleur regarding the Winnipeg field problem:

    You can read more about Gruden, the Packers and the field farce here:

    Tom Oates makes the case for keeping veteran kicker Mason Crosby:

    ESPN ranks just about everything you can think of NFL-wise, and in his listing of the top 10 uniforms, Matt Bowen puts the Packers at No. 4:

    4. Green Bay Packers' home: Just think about Paul Hornung, Reggie White and Brett Favre in those green jerseys. I remember putting that uni on for the first time in the 2001 season, and it feels like you are a part of football royalty.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranks the best NFL traditions, and you probably can guess what's No. 1:

    1. Lambeau Leap, Green Bay Packers: Beautiful in its simplicity, the leap into the outstretched arms of Packers fans might be the game's best touchdown celebration, something other players and even fans dream of doing.

    You can read up on all the rankings here:

    Davante Adams is inclined to disagree with Stephen A. Smith's wide receiver rankings:

    But Adams gets fantasy football love from ESPN's Field Yates:

    And finally:

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

    Build it now

    Are you ready to test your GM skills? Roster Builder puts you in charge of crafting the Packers' final 53 — while staying under the salary cap.



    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see Packers News's special offers at packersnews.com/subscribe and download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE