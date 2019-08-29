CLOSE
Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs preseason game: A look at the fans
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers fans celebreate during the second quarter as the Green Bay Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs for their last preseason game of the year on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Green Bay Packers fans celebreate during the second quarter as the Green Bay Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs for their last preseason game of the year on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Colin Boyle/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Packers fans celebrate after a touchdown scored at the end of the second quarter as the Green Bay Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs for their last preseason game of the year on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Packers fans celebrate after a touchdown scored at the end of the second quarter as the Green Bay Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs for their last preseason game of the year on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Colin Boyle/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Casey Waterman, cousin of punter quarterback Tim Boyle, smiles for a photo before the Green Bay Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs for their last preseason game of the year on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Casey Waterman, cousin of punter quarterback Tim Boyle, smiles for a photo before the Green Bay Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs for their last preseason game of the year on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Colin Boyle/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Fans fill the stands before the Green Bay Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs for their last preseason game of the year on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Fans fill the stands before the Green Bay Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs for their last preseason game of the year on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Colin Boyle/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Fans hold their cameras up before the Green Bay Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs for their last preseason game of the year on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Fans hold their cameras up before the Green Bay Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs for their last preseason game of the year on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Colin Boyle/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Fans listen as the Packers Tailgate Band plays Sweet Caroline before the preseason football game Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans listen as the Packers Tailgate Band plays Sweet Caroline before the preseason football game Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Ebony Cox/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Stephanie Dace, of Delavan, and Levi Krihn, of Lake Geneva, listen to music and talk before the preseason football game Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Stephanie Dace, of Delavan, and Levi Krihn, of Lake Geneva, listen to music and talk before the preseason football game Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Ebony Cox/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Goodbye, foghorn. Hello, flickering stadium lights.

    After a new sound effect at Lambeau Field designed to amp up the crowd was met with mixed reviews during the preseason opener, the Green Bay Packers apparently had a new tactic ready to unveil Thursday in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Check out the way the lights flickered on and off following each of the team's three first-half touchdowns:

    It obviously won't work every week, but the Packers do have another home night game Sept. 26 against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football and another Oct. 14 against the Lions (Monday Night Football).

    Can players still execute a Lambeau Leap in the dark?

    Coach Matt LaFleur has said he wants to maximized the home-field advantage. What do you think of the newest stadium development? 

    JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Subscribe to the Journal Sentinel today and get a special offer of 3 months for just $1 at jsonline.com/deal.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE