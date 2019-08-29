CLOSE

Goodbye, foghorn. Hello, flickering stadium lights.

After a new sound effect at Lambeau Field designed to amp up the crowd was met with mixed reviews during the preseason opener, the Green Bay Packers apparently had a new tactic ready to unveil Thursday in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out the way the lights flickered on and off following each of the team's three first-half touchdowns:

Fewer foghorns, more light shows. Here’s the TD celly at Lambeau Field ft. a wave from me. pic.twitter.com/6Vw3uPufsH — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) August 30, 2019

It obviously won't work every week, but the Packers do have another home night game Sept. 26 against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football and another Oct. 14 against the Lions (Monday Night Football).

Can players still execute a Lambeau Leap in the dark?

Coach Matt LaFleur has said he wants to maximized the home-field advantage. What do you think of the newest stadium development?

