CLOSE Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner discuss what the Packers might do with Tim Boyle, DeShone Kizer and Manny Wilkins heading into roster cutdowns. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

GREEN BAY – When the National Football League elected to have the Green Bay Packers travel to Chicago to open up its 100th season of competition, it put a bit of a squeeze on Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and his staff as they worked to shape the 53-man roster.

As such, the Packers began releasing players Friday.

“It really changes, maybe not as much as the evaluation as it does just the process because, you know, our Sunday will be kind of like a Wednesday practice,” Gutekunst said this week. “Right, so, I think it’ 11 o’clock, or so (on Sunday), when we can actually start getting our practice squad formalized. So, it will change our process. I mean, the practice time and stuff might be a little later than they normally would be just to make sure we’ve got a full squad and we’re ready to go. The evaluation process won’t change, but kind of the first week of practice will change a little bit.”

First-year head coach Matt LaFleur said he and Gutekunst have been in constant contact regarding the shaping of the roster, and that he does have some preferences for the amount of players that occupy one position group – though he wouldn't tip his hand in any direction Friday.

"I think you’re always trying to find the best 53, and within that, you are looking at numbers at specific positions," LaFleur said. "But he and I are in constant communication. We’re working through that process right now."

By mid-afternoon Friday, PackersNews.com was able to report or confirm the following players were released:

OL Anthony Coyle

CB Jocquez Kalili

FB Tommy Bohanon

LB Brady Sheldon

DL Deon Simon

WR Malik Taylor

CB Jackson Porter

CB Nydair Rouse

Green Bay Packers linebacker Brady Sheldon (58) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans tight end Jerell Adams. (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Fullback Malcolm Johnson (shoulder) is being waived/injured, a source confirmed.

Guard Dejon Allen was also released. Allen flew to Green Bay on Wednesday night for a physical, signed Thursday afternoon and played eight snaps – including blocking on Dexter Williams’ 2-yard touchdown run.

“It’s just a wonderful experience to be in this situation,” Allen said late Thursday night, knowing his immediate future was tenuous. “That’s all I can really say. If they sign me, I’ll be happy. If not, I’ll just keep searching and keep playing. I was just happy to get on the field again. I love the game of football.”

Offensive tackle Gerhard de Beer tweeted news of his release, saying in part, “I am grateful for the opportunity that this incredible organization gave me. The fan base is unmatched and I look forward to what the future holds.”

Another report had the Packers waiving wide receiver Teo Redding.

Build it now Are you ready to test your GM skills? Roster Builder puts you in charge of crafting the Packers' final 53 — while staying under the salary cap.



