Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers (44) returns an intercepted pass 74 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter of their pre-season game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL (Photo: Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

It's time for the Green Bay Packers to cut their roster down to 53 players. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein of the MIlwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com break down the position battles and make their predictions for who stays and who goes.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.