It's time for the Green Bay Packers to cut their roster down to 53 players. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein of the MIlwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com break down the position battles and make their predictions for who stays and who goes.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.