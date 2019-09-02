Pete Dougherty answers readers' questions each week in his live Packers chat.
<div class="scrbbl-embed" data-src="/event/2897016/39562"></div>
<script>(function(d, s, id) {var js,ijs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src="//embed.scribblelive.com/widgets/embed.js";ijs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, ijs);}(document, 'script', 'scrbbl-js'));</script>
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE LIVE CHAT
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.