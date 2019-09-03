CLOSE Packers backup quarterback Tim Boyle discusses what was going through his head leading up to 53-man roster cuts. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal questioning how the Packers can embark on Matt LaFleur's first season as coach with only unproven Tim Boyle backing up Aaron Rodgers.

Oates writes:

There seems to be a consensus in the public that the Packers are done if Rodgers goes down no matter who the backup is, but that’s not necessarily the case. Yes, Brett Hundley failed miserably in 2017, going 3-7 as the primary quarterback as the Packers missed the playoffs. And, yes, Kizer was overmatched when he replaced Rodgers in the first half against the Bears last year and again when he played extensively in the season-ending loss to Detroit. In 2013, however, former backup Matt Flynn returned to Green Bay and went 2-2-1 as the primary quarterback before Rodgers returned to lead the Packers to the playoffs. So, it has been proven that a competent backup can keep the Packers alive if Rodgers is only down for awhile. Boyle does have some long-term potential, but no one knows if he’s competent enough to win games at this stage of his career.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle looks to hand off against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Photo: Nick Wass, AP)

Column: What’s wrong with this (quarterback) picture? #Packers keep only unproven Tim Boyle behind Aaron Rodgers. | Pro football | https://t.co/GerCIgnhFphttps://t.co/dQBSPbBqXE — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) September 2, 2019

If the unproven Boyle can keep his head, the Packers think he can be a worthy backup to Rodgers:

If 2019 goes the way the #Packers hope, Tim Boyle will only play when wrapping up large victories. https://t.co/hYiBEUiQO6 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 2, 2019

Do the Packers need a veteran backup behind Rodgers? One option is off the board after Brian Hoyer agreed to terms in Indianapolis:

Colts signing QB Brian Hoyer to 3-year deal worth $12 million (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/ON8sGLT95bpic.twitter.com/q4fP1ps5Co — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 2, 2019

Former Packers backup QB DeShone Kizer is now Jon Gruden's problem:

Before the 2017 draft, Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock was a big believer in DeShone Kizer, whose addition gives the team four quarterbacks, for now https://t.co/L2IYi52QsN — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 2, 2019

Tom Silverstein writes that even with Aaron Rodgers having "the green light" to change plays, the Bears' defense may have a blueprint for shutting down Matt LaFleur's offense:

For subscribers: Matt LaFleur must be prepared for whatever it is Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano throws at him. #GBvsCHIhttps://t.co/SZF2ekB0cN — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 2, 2019

Packers kicker Mason Crosby got a double dose of good news over the weekend:

The #Packers kicker is keeping his priorities in order during a stressful timehttps://t.co/80Gu6V4IYH — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 2, 2019

The wit and wisdom of Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine:

Gotta lot Mike Pettine's Pettine-isms. Here's one on moral victories: "There's a word for almost winning. It's, 'Losing.'" — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 2, 2019

If you bought a No. 26 jersey for Packers rookie safety Darnell Savage Jr., it soon became a collectible:

Which, of course, raises this question:

Raven Greene changes his number from 36 to 24. Is there a rapper named 24 Greene? — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) September 2, 2019

Nothing but familiar faces on the Packers' practice squad:

If you followed the #Packers summer training camp, you'll know the 10 players they've signed. https://t.co/MYHCdhuOGo — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 1, 2019

The esteemed Peter King picks the Packers to win the NFL North. Why? Here's how King puts it:

My thorniest issues picking the playoff field this year: Green Bay over Chicago in the NFC North. I’m betting on Aaron Rodgers, healthy and presumably challenged by Matt LaFleur, over Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears’ defense could be the NFL’s best. I’m still unconvinced about the offense, which averaged 19.5 points in the last six games last year. And heaven knows if they’ll ever find a kicker who can win games. If I’m wrong, it will be because Matt Nagy figures out how to compensate for what Trubisky can’t do.

Another botched Vikings kicker move:

Jets claimed K Kaare Vedvik on waivers from Minnesota, per source. Jets tried trading for him with Baltimore; now get him for no draft comp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019

And the latest kicker news from the Windy City:

Nagy announces that Eddy Pineiro will be #Bears kicker in Thursday night's regular-season opener against the Packers: "He deserves it. He earned every right to be our kicker." — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) September 1, 2019

Jason Wilde declares that Packers backup quarterback Tim Boyle has a rocket for an arm:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ The Tim Boyle Laser Show (#TBLS) begins its engagement as the #Packers' No. 2 quarterback, and a look at all 37 (relatively surprise-free) roster moves it took to get to the #NFL's 53-man roster limit. https://t.co/Kki5RPHnV9 — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) September 1, 2019

Former Packers and Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel gets raded for a pretty good player:

Saints are trading LB Vince Biegel to Dolphins for LB Kiko Alonso, per source. LB-for-LB deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019

Many former Badgers made initial 53-man rosters:

29 ex-#Badgers made 53-man rosters (could change today). Rookies who made cut: Michael Deiter, Andrew Van Ginkel (Dolphins); Beau Benzschawel (Lions), Ryan Connelly (Giants), D'Cota Dixon (Bucs), David Edwards (Rams), T.J. Edwards (Eagles), Alec Ingold (Raiders). Dixon is on IR. — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) September 1, 2019

But a tough day for some other former Wisconsin stars:

ICYMI: 10 ex-#Badgers were released in final cutdown: Natrell Jamerson, Olive Sagapolu (Packers); Garret Dooley, Austin Traylor (Lions); Tyler Marz, Tanner McEvoy (Titans); Ryan Groy (Saints); Nick Nelson (Raiders); Conor Sheehy (Steelers); Sojourn Shelton (Eagles). — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) September 1, 2019

Former Packers edge rusher Datone Jones falls short in bid to make Jaguars' roster:

Thank you Jacksonville I really wanted to be here. Put my heart & soul into making this squad a better team my journey is not going to end here. Made lots of great connections with my teammates & new coaches. Business is Business sometimes things don’t go your way never give up. — Datone Jones AKA TONE_LOCC (@IAM_Dat_One) August 30, 2019

Much will be made of the Packers' first game going up against Ha Ha Clinton-Dix:

Here are a number of reasons why the Packers will get the better end of the Adrian Amos-Ha Ha Clinton-Dix ‘swap’ https://t.co/TtoSDJAQHT — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) August 30, 2019

And finally: What on earth could make Peyton Manning take a shot at Green Bay?

Peyton Manning: "PACKERS SUCK!"



In the new episode of "Peyton's Places," the Bears baptize a new fan 😂 — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2019