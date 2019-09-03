Packers backup quarterback Tim Boyle discusses what was going through his head leading up to 53-man roster cuts. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal questioning how the Packers can embark on Matt LaFleur's first season as coach with only unproven Tim Boyle backing up Aaron Rodgers.
Oates writes:
There seems to be a consensus in the public that the Packers are done if Rodgers goes down no matter who the backup is, but that’s not necessarily the case. Yes, Brett Hundley failed miserably in 2017, going 3-7 as the primary quarterback as the Packers missed the playoffs. And, yes, Kizer was overmatched when he replaced Rodgers in the first half against the Bears last year and again when he played extensively in the season-ending loss to Detroit.
In 2013, however, former backup Matt Flynn returned to Green Bay and went 2-2-1 as the primary quarterback before Rodgers returned to lead the Packers to the playoffs. So, it has been proven that a competent backup can keep the Packers alive if Rodgers is only down for awhile. Boyle does have some long-term potential, but no one knows if he’s competent enough to win games at this stage of his career.
You can read Oates' entire column here:
If the unproven Boyle can keep his head, the Packers think he can be a worthy backup to Rodgers:
Do the Packers need a veteran backup behind Rodgers? One option is off the board after Brian Hoyer agreed to terms in Indianapolis:
Former Packers backup QB DeShone Kizer is now Jon Gruden's problem:
Tom Silverstein writes that even with Aaron Rodgers having "the green light" to change plays, the Bears' defense may have a blueprint for shutting down Matt LaFleur's offense:
Packers kicker Mason Crosby got a double dose of good news over the weekend:
The wit and wisdom of Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine:
If you bought a No. 26 jersey for Packers rookie safety Darnell Savage Jr., it soon became a collectible:
Which, of course, raises this question:
Nothing but familiar faces on the Packers' practice squad:
The esteemed Peter King picks the Packers to win the NFL North. Why? Here's how King puts it:
My thorniest issues picking the playoff field this year:
Green Bay over Chicago in the NFC North. I’m betting on Aaron Rodgers, healthy and presumably challenged by Matt LaFleur, over Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears’ defense could be the NFL’s best. I’m still unconvinced about the offense, which averaged 19.5 points in the last six games last year. And heaven knows if they’ll ever find a kicker who can win games. If I’m wrong, it will be because Matt Nagy figures out how to compensate for what Trubisky can’t do.
You can read King's entire (lengthy) column here:
Another botched Vikings kicker move:
And the latest kicker news from the Windy City:
Jason Wilde declares that Packers backup quarterback Tim Boyle has a rocket for an arm:
Former Packers and Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel gets raded for a pretty good player:
Many former Badgers made initial 53-man rosters:
But a tough day for some other former Wisconsin stars:
Former Packers edge rusher Datone Jones falls short in bid to make Jaguars' roster:
Much will be made of the Packers' first game going up against Ha Ha Clinton-Dix:
And finally: What on earth could make Peyton Manning take a shot at Green Bay?
