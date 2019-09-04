CLOSE

The 2019 Packers schedule: The opponents and how they finished last year

Our Packers reporters make their predictions for the 2019 Packers and the NFL:

TOM SILVERSTEIN

Packers’ record: 7-9

NFC North: Bears

NFC East: Eagles

NFC South: Saints

NFC West: Seahawks

NFC wild cards: Cowboys, Rams

NFC champion: Saints

AFC North: Steelers

AFC East: Patriots

AFC South: Jaguars

AFC West: Chiefs

AFC wild cards: Chargers, Titans

AFC champion: Chiefs

Super Bowl champion: Saints

PETE DOUGHERTY

Packers’ record: 8-8

NFC North: Bears

NFC East: Eagles

NFC South: Saints

NFC West: Rams

NFC wild cards: Vikings, Cowboys

NFC champion: Saints

AFC North: Browns

AFC East: Patriots

AFC South: Colts

AFC West: Chiefs

AFC wild cards: Steelers, Jaguars

AFC champion: Chiefs

Super Bowl champion: Chiefs

RYAN WOOD

Packers’ record: 10-6

NFC North: Packers

NFC East: Cowboys

NFC South: Saints

NFC West: Rams

NFC wild cards: Eagles, Seahawks

NFC champion: Saints

AFC North: Browns

AFC East: Patriots

AFC South: Texans

AFC West: Chiefs

AFC wild cards: Steelers, Jaguars

AFC champion: Chiefs

Super Bowl champion: Chiefs

JIM OWCZARSKI

Packers’ record: 8-8

NFC North: Bears

NFC East: Eagles

NFC South: Saints

NFC West: Rams

NFC wild cards: Cowboys, Panthers

NFC champion: Eagles

AFC North: Ravens

AFC East: Patriots

AFC South: Colts

AFC West: Chiefs

AFC wild cards: Steelers, Chargers

AFC champion: Patriots

Super Bowl champion: Patriots

