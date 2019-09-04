The 2019 Packers schedule: The opponents and how they finished last year Lou Saldivar, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Our Packers reporters make their predictions for the 2019 Packers and the NFL:
TOM SILVERSTEIN
Packers’ record: 7-9
NFC North: Bears
NFC East: Eagles
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Seahawks
NFC wild cards: Cowboys, Rams
NFC champion: Saints
AFC North: Steelers
AFC East: Patriots
AFC South: Jaguars
AFC West: Chiefs
AFC wild cards: Chargers, Titans
AFC champion: Chiefs
Super Bowl champion: Saints
PETE DOUGHERTY
Packers’ record: 8-8
NFC North: Bears
NFC East: Eagles
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams
NFC wild cards: Vikings, Cowboys
NFC champion: Saints
AFC North: Browns
AFC East: Patriots
AFC South: Colts
AFC West: Chiefs
AFC wild cards: Steelers, Jaguars
AFC champion: Chiefs
Super Bowl champion: Chiefs
RYAN WOOD
Packers’ record: 10-6
NFC North: Packers
NFC East: Cowboys
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams
NFC wild cards: Eagles, Seahawks
NFC champion: Saints
AFC North: Browns
AFC East: Patriots
AFC South: Texans
AFC West: Chiefs
AFC wild cards: Steelers, Jaguars
AFC champion: Chiefs
Super Bowl champion: Chiefs
JIM OWCZARSKI
Packers’ record: 8-8
NFC North: Bears
NFC East: Eagles
NFC South: Saints
NFC West: Rams
NFC wild cards: Cowboys, Panthers
NFC champion: Eagles
AFC North: Ravens
AFC East: Patriots
AFC South: Colts
AFC West: Chiefs
AFC wild cards: Steelers, Chargers
AFC champion: Patriots
Super Bowl champion: Patriots
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.