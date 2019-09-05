CLOSE
Packers vs. Bears: Week 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) punts during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) punts during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) in the first half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) in the first half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Mike Davis (25) as cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) helps on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Mike Davis (25) as cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) helps on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacks by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacks by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) reels in a 27-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) reels in a 27-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) reels in a 27-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) reels in a 27-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrate ibis touchdown catch with offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrate ibis touchdown catch with offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates his touchdown catch with wider receiver Allen Lazard (13) quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates his touchdown catch with wider receiver Allen Lazard (13) quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) chucks the ball downfield during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) chucks the ball downfield during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls a timeout after the team was not ready at the line during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls a timeout after the team was not ready at the line during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrate his his interception that sealed the game during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrate his his interception that sealed the game during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies n the turf after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks during the third quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies n the turf after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks during the third quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) runs for 10-yards during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) runs for 10-yards during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) complete s a pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) complete s a pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the third quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the third quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) picks up 28 yards on a reception before being tackled by Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) during the third quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) picks up 28 yards on a reception before being tackled by Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) during the third quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) finds a seam in the Chicago Bears defense during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) finds a seam in the Chicago Bears defense during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) defends against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the first half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) defends against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the first half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Matt LaFleur in the first half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Matt LaFleur in the first half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a long pass to tight end Jimmy Graham (80) that was dropped in the third quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (96) pursues on the play. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a long pass to tight end Jimmy Graham (80) that was dropped in the third quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (96) pursues on the play. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) drops a pass against Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) in the third quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) drops a pass against Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) in the third quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) in the third quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) in the third quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) and hit by outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (99) in the third quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) and hit by outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (99) in the third quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears running back Mike Davis (25) leaps over Green Bay Packers Raven Greene (24) Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears running back Mike Davis (25) leaps over Green Bay Packers Raven Greene (24) Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) leaps over Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) on a reception in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) leaps over Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) on a reception in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) attempts a pass while Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) attempts a tackle during the 2nd half of Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) attempts a pass while Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) attempts a tackle during the 2nd half of Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles during the 2nd half of Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles during the 2nd half of Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked during the 2nd half of Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked during the 2nd half of Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates a field goal with Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) during the 2nd half of Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates a field goal with Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) during the 2nd half of Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) forces Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) to fumble the ball in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) forces Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) to fumble the ball in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21), blocked from view, forces Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) to fumble the ball in the second half as inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) moves in on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21), blocked from view, forces Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) to fumble the ball in the second half as inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) moves in on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) forces Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) to fumble the ball in the second half as inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) helps on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Rodgers recovered his own fumble. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) forces Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) to fumble the ball in the second half as inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) helps on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Rodgers recovered his own fumble. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) forces Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) to fumble the ball in the second half as inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) helps on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Rodgers recovered his own fumble. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) forces Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) to fumble the ball in the second half as inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) helps on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Rodgers recovered his own fumble. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (99) as Akiem Hicks (96) moves in on the play in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (99) as Akiem Hicks (96) moves in on the play in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (99) in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (99) in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) and Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) are separated by an official in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) and Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) are separated by an official in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrates his interception late in the fourth quarter with cornerback Kevin King (20) against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrates his interception late in the fourth quarter with cornerback Kevin King (20) against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrates his interception late in the fourth quarter with cornerback Kevin King (20) against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrates his interception late in the fourth quarter with cornerback Kevin King (20) against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LeFleur leaves the field with a victory against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LeFleur leaves the field with a victory against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrate his his interception that sealed the game during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrate his his interception that sealed the game during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles as he walks off the field after the Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles as he walks off the field after the Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrate ibis touchdown catch with offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrate ibis touchdown catch with offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates his touchdown catch with wider receiver Allen Lazard (13) quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates his touchdown catch with wider receiver Allen Lazard (13) quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ORG XMIT: DBY1
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ORG XMIT: DBY1 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacks by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacks by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) reels in a 27-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) reels in a 27-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) reels in a 27-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) reels in a 27-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrate ibis touchdown catch with offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrate ibis touchdown catch with offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates his touchdown catch with wider receiver Allen Lazard (13) quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates his touchdown catch with wider receiver Allen Lazard (13) quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) chucks the ball downfield during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) chucks the ball downfield during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) eludes Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the second quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) eludes Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the second quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) celebrates breaking up a pass in the first half against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) celebrates breaking up a pass in the first half against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) looks ot pass against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) looks ot pass against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) hurdles Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) late in the second quarter as inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) move in on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) hurdles Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) late in the second quarter as inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) move in on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) leaps over Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) after a catch during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) leaps over Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) after a catch during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass with plenty of time during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass with plenty of time during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) scores a touchdown against Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59), defensive back Deon Bush (26) and cornerback Buster Skrine Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) scores a touchdown against Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59), defensive back Deon Bush (26) and cornerback Buster Skrine Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) pulls down a 47-yard reception against Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) and cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) pulls down a 47-yard reception against Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) and cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tripped up by Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tripped up by Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) call a play from shotgun during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) call a play from shotgun during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) looses the ball before recovering during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) looses the ball before recovering during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) tries to shed a block as Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) scrambles during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) tries to shed a block as Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) scrambles during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) after Martinez sacked Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) after Martinez sacked Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks on to the field against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks on to the field against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur smiles as he walks on to the field against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur smiles as he walks on to the field against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leads the team on to the field before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leads the team on to the field before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leads the team on to the field before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leads the team on to the field before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Packers president Mark Murphy walks onto to the field before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Packers president Mark Murphy walks onto to the field before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Packers president Mark Murphy walks onto to the field before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Packers president Mark Murphy walks onto to the field before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) greets a child before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) greets a child before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle walks onto the field before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle walks onto the field before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
Fullscreen
Sep 5, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Tim Boyle (8) take the field prior to their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 5, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Tim Boyle (8) take the field prior to their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports Mike Dinovo, Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Sep 5, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 5, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports Mike Dinovo, Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Sep 5, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Will Redmond (25) takes the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 5, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Will Redmond (25) takes the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports Mike Dinovo, Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    CHICAGO - With the NFL celebrating the start of its 100th season with its longest rivalry, a tip of the cap — or maybe the fedora — to the past was expected.

    So when Matt LaFleur opened his tenure as Green Bay Packers head coach by calling a toss to running back Aaron Jones, it wasn’t surprising. What better way to honor the NFL’s longest franchise than the vaunted Packer Sweep? Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy arrived at Soldier Field wearing a fedora, a nod to franchise founder George Halas.

    The throwbacks didn’t end there, though. Not on this rough and rugged — and severely sloppy — night, when football more often resembled rugby than a finer art. And the surprise was not that the Bears, the NFL’s top-ranked defense last year, held LaFleur’s new offense in check under the lights on their home grass.

    It’s that the Bears defense was not the most impressive one on the field Thursday night.

    The Packers made a winner of LaFleur in his debut, beating the Bears 10-3 behind an inspired defensive performance.

    Turns out, the Packers’ heavy offseason investment into their defense was a pretty novel idea. A Packers defense that has been gashed in the past, compared to the stepchild to its flashier offense, made a statement before a hostile crowd of 58,563.

    No matter how long it takes the Packers' offense to jell under LaFleur — and judging by Thursday night, it might be a considerable time — the defense is stout enough to carry this team.

    "Those guys, Mike Pettine and his staff, unbelievable job," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "It's fun to watch."

    The Packers, aided by a horrible showing from Bears third-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky (26-for-45, 228 yards, an interception and a 62.1 rating), had an answer for almost everything Nagy threw at it them. They held the Bears to just nine first downs and 166 yards through three quarters. The Bears converted just one of their first 10 third downs, a laughable 10 percent. Chicago's offensive numbers improved a bit as the Packers protected their lead in the fourth quarter, but the Packers' defense recorded five sacks on the night also came up with a key turnover when former Bears safety Adrian Amos intercepted Trubisky in the end zone late in the game.

    Most importantly, it gave the Packers’ offense time to figure out a way into the end zone. Rodgers found second-year receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 47-yard reception on the Packers’ first offensive snap of the second quarter. The Packers scored three plays later on an 8-yard pass from Rodgers to tight end Jimmy Graham, giving them a 7-3 lead.

    That was it until Mason Crosby's 39-yard field goal with 5:15 remaining.

    Neither offense mustered much of anything. That was the way things were supposed to go against the Bears' defense. Chicago led the NFL in points (17.7 per game) and was third in yards allowed (299.7) last season. It still had Khalil Mack, the game wrecker who didn’t sack Rodgers on Thursday night but caused a couple, and one of the league’s best defensive fronts. Rodgers was 18-for-30 for 203 yards and a touchdown for a 91.4 rating.

    But the Packers?

    When these two teams met to open the 2018 season, the Bears jumped the Packers in Pettine’s first game. They marched 10 plays for a touchdown on their first drive, added two more field goals in the first half, and held a 20-0 lead before the Packers knew what happened.

    Since then, the Packers signed three starters to their defense: edge rushers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, and safety Amos. They drafted two defenders in the first round, most importatnly Thursday, safety Darnell Savage Jr. Those additions made a difference.

    "We're not just an offensive team anymore," Rodgers said. "We've got a defense."

    Za’Darius Smith had three tackles and a sack. Preston Smith added four tackles, a half sack and a batted pass. Amos broke through the line on a third-and-short in the first half and, with an assist from Kenny Clark, dropped Cordarrelle Patterson for lost yardage. And Savage flashed his speed several times in coverage, the reason he was drafted 21st overall.

    Complete coverage:

    Box score

    Packers' dominant defense stifles Bears, makes Matt LaFleur a winner in debut

    Packers Insider: Erratic Green Bay offense does just enough to win

    SECTION: Go to packersnews.com for complete coverage

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: See the best in Packers photos and videos

    JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: Get an inside look at the team as part of our subscriber-only conversation

    The Packers' offense will need to be better. Even with piecing together a fourth-quarter drive for a field goal, giving the Packers a seven-point lead, Thursday night left plenty of room for improvement. The pre-snap operation was sloppy at times, the offensive line was mostly dominated against the Bears’ front, and the run game was a nonfactor.

    It doesn’t get much easier for the Packers, either. Their next five games are all against defense that were either among the league’s best last year, or are expected to be much improved.

    Still, LaFleur did something his counterpart, Nagy, couldn’t last year, opening his tenure with a big win against the bitter NFC North rival.

    He mostly has his defense to thank for that.

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see Packers News special offers at packersnews.com/subscribe and download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE