Packers vs. Bears: Week 1
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) punts during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) in the first half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Mike Davis (25) as cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) helps on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacks by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) reels in a 27-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) reels in a 27-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrate ibis touchdown catch with offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates his touchdown catch with wider receiver Allen Lazard (13) quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) chucks the ball downfield during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls a timeout after the team was not ready at the line during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrate his his interception that sealed the game during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies n the turf after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks during the third quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) runs for 10-yards during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) complete s a pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the third quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) picks up 28 yards on a reception before being tackled by Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) during the third quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) finds a seam in the Chicago Bears defense during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) defends against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the first half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Matt LaFleur in the first half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a long pass to tight end Jimmy Graham (80) that was dropped in the third quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (96) pursues on the play. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) drops a pass against Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) in the third quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) in the third quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) and hit by outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (99) in the third quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears running back Mike Davis (25) leaps over Green Bay Packers Raven Greene (24) Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) leaps over Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) on a reception in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) attempts a pass while Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) attempts a tackle during the 2nd half of Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles during the 2nd half of Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked during the 2nd half of Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates a field goal with Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) during the 2nd half of Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) forces Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) to fumble the ball in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21), blocked from view, forces Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) to fumble the ball in the second half as inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) moves in on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) forces Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) to fumble the ball in the second half as inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) helps on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Rodgers recovered his own fumble. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) forces Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) to fumble the ball in the second half as inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) helps on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Rodgers recovered his own fumble. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (99) as Akiem Hicks (96) moves in on the play in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (99) in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) and Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) are separated by an official in the second half Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrates his interception late in the fourth quarter with cornerback Kevin King (20) against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrates his interception late in the fourth quarter with cornerback Kevin King (20) against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LeFleur leaves the field with a victory against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is congratulated by strong safety Adrian Amos (31) after their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrate his his interception that sealed the game during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles as he walks off the field after the Green Bay Packers 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrate ibis touchdown catch with offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates his touchdown catch with wider receiver Allen Lazard (13) quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ORG XMIT: DBY1
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacks by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) reels in a 27-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) reels in a 27-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrate ibis touchdown catch with offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates his touchdown catch with wider receiver Allen Lazard (13) quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) chucks the ball downfield during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) eludes Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the second quarter Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) celebrates breaking up a pass in the first half against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) looks ot pass against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) hurdles Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) late in the second quarter as inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) move in on the play Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) leaps over Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) after a catch during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass with plenty of time during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) scores a touchdown against Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59), defensive back Deon Bush (26) and cornerback Buster Skrine Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) pulls down a 47-yard reception against Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) and cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tripped up by Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) and Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) call a play from shotgun during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) looses the ball before recovering during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) tries to shed a block as Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) scrambles during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) after Martinez sacked Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the 1st quarter of the Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears football game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks on to the field against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur smiles as he walks on to the field against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leads the team on to the field before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leads the team on to the field before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before playing against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Packers president Mark Murphy walks onto to the field before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Packers president Mark Murphy walks onto to the field before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) greets a child before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle walks onto the field before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown before their game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Sep 5, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Tim Boyle (8) take the field prior to their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 5, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 5, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Will Redmond (25) takes the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
    CHICAGO – The bedrock of the new offense that Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett have installed is the run game, utilizing a wide zone blocking concept designed to create multiple gaps in the defensive front. When working, the running back will be able to see which gap is uncovered and shoot upfield.

    Suffice to say, Thursday night in Chicago the run game did not work as planned. The Packers ran only 57 plays in their 10-3 victory over the Bears, and 19 were handoffs (33%). Those handoffs earned only 39 yards, or 2.1 yards per carry. Of their 13 first downs, one came on the ground.

    “The run game needs to be better,” Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga said flatly. “It wasn’t good enough. That’s where I’ll start with it. It needs to be better. We know that. The point isn’t to just run the ball and not get any yards so we can somehow set up a play-pass. We want to get yards on the ground. It wasn’t good enough.”

    Ideally an effective run game will help set up the play-action passing game and create time for Aaron Rodgers, but on Thursday the Packers needed a big pass play to set up the run. Aaron Jones said the Chicago linebackers were disciplined in their reads in a first quarter in which the Packers ran it twice for no yards, so LaFleur called a deep shot to lighten things up.

    “The ‘backers, the way they were playing the outside zone they were hitting the open gap and anytime you do that and then you have a play-action dialed up on top and you’ve got the protection and there’s nobody behind them,” Jones said.

    On that key play to Valdes-Scantling, tight end Robert Tonyan motioned across the line of scrimmage from right to left and Rodgers faked a handoff to him. To Rodgers’ right, the offensive line shot out run blocking. Jones followed with a hard commit behind them while Rodgers sold both fakes. It bought him time, and he hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling downfield for 47 yards.

    “Yeah, it was a good play call by Matt there,” Rodgers said. “We had some run action with a fake reverse. The protection on the left side just kind of caved in, so I just moved to the left and was peeking for a safety that wasn’t there. So I tried to lead Marquez down the field and he made a nice catch.”

    Three plays later, Rodgers hit Jimmy Graham for what would be the game-winning touchdown from eight yards out.

    While executing a handoff 33% of the time falls well below what this offense typically calls for (the season averages for San Francisco, the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta when they ran it sat around 42-45%), the offensive line felt there was an emphasis on it.

    According to the data site Fivethirtyeight.com, the Packers ran five play action snaps and averaged 21 yards per attempt. Three were completed and Rodgers was sacked once.

    “You commit to it,” left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “Obviously, we want to get more yards per carry but we’re going to make the linebackers, the whole defense, have to respect it. It’s going to open up the holes on the back end.”

    If that deep ball to Valdes-Scantling opened things up at all on the ground, it was essentially taking a shut door and cracking it for airflow. While Jones felt the Bears were disciplined in their run fits, center Corey Linsley said new Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano threw some different looks at them as well.

    “They did some different things we didn’t adjust to it well enough,” Linsley allowed. “And now that we see it on film we’ll know how to adjust to it so we’re going to get better.

    “It was tough. We gotta go to the tape and look at what we did. We obviously didn’t run the ball anywhere where we wanted to or what we’re capable of. They’re a really good front, they’re a great test to see can you do it against the best. Obviously we didn’t.”

    The Packers were tackled for a loss three times on run plays for minus-5 yards and Jones led the team with 13 rushes for 39 yards. Jamaal Williams had five carries for zero yards and Valdes-Scantling had one rush for zero yards. Rodgers scrambled three times for eight yards.

    The best the run game looked was late in the third quarter when Jones had runs of nine, six and two yards for Packers first down. But a Williams rush for minus-2, followed by a false start set the Packers back on 2nd-and-17 and two incompletions followed.

    The Packers handed it off five times for seven yards on the drive that gave the Packers some additional cushion in the fourth quarter, a 10-play, 73-yard effort that led to Mason Crosby’s field goal. Rodgers added a 10-yard scramble to set up the kick.

    Going forward, the Packers know this offensive staple has to do more than present an appearance of effectiveness.

    “We know they’re good,” Bulaga said of Chicago’s run defense, which was No. 1 in the NFL last season. “We’re going to play a lot of good defenses this year. So that excuse isn’t going to work. So we need to be better.”

