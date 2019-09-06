CLOSE Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner discuss the success of the defense in the Packers' 10-3 victory over the Chicago Bears. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Packers cornerback Tramon Williams hitting hard both on the field (he was flagged for unnecessary roughness) and off as Green Bay stunned Chicago 10-3 in the opening game of the 2019 NFL season Thursday.

The Packers' revamped defense made life miserable for Bears quartertback Mitch Trubisky (26-for 45 for 228 yards, an interception and a passer rating of 62.1). And this postgame comment from Williams sparked comparisons of Trubisky to much-maligned former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

“We wanted to make Mitch play quarterback," Williams said. "We knew they had a lot of weapons, we knew they were dangerous, we knew all of those things. But we knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, that we’d have a chance.”

Pete Dougherty writes more about Williams, Trubisky and the Packers' dominant defense:

For subscribers: The defensive unit Brian Gutekunst built this offseason came through in the first chance it got. https://t.co/h3f2ES1hoe — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 6, 2019

Tom Silverstein writes about the Packers' two Smiths being too much for the Bears:

For subscribers: Meet the Smiths, the Packers' bookend pass rushers. https://t.co/cfMgDMZHMk — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 6, 2019

The Packers never could get their running game going, writes Jim Owczarski:

Aaron Jones and the Packers' running game were held in check by the Bears on Thursday night. https://t.co/FLcrfC3tSq — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 6, 2019

Aaron Rodgers took the blame for the Packers' problems on offense, writes Ryan Wood:

Despite being stymied by one of the league's best defenses, the Packers staggered away with a win on Thursday. https://t.co/9KS5HdaeAL — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 6, 2019

Rodgers was asked whether the Packers' offensive struggles made the win "bittersweet":

Rodgers knows he must play better, but beating the reigning division champs at home? "It's just sweet." https://t.co/LdbvoWIRFf — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 6, 2019

Our new-look Packers Insider sums up highs and lows from the game:

The defenses and punting units won the day, as each offense operated in fits and spurts. https://t.co/vgHfsUea0O — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 6, 2019

How inept were the Bears on offense? At one point in the fourth quarter, they faced a third-and-40 situation (and Twitter reacted):

It was that kind of night on offense. https://t.co/rw1nKGdxYz — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 6, 2019

Bears coach Matt Nagy was blunt in his assessment of his offense:

Packers safety Adrian Amos made a huge interception late and savored beating his former team:

"It's a great start to the season." https://t.co/8ALskRP1Zh — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 6, 2019

Olivia Reiner captures an emotional postgame hug:

Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst embrace as the team comes off the field. #Packerspic.twitter.com/G62pSmr78L — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) September 6, 2019

High praise for Williams from the NFL Network crew:

Age is just a number when you're making 💪 defensive plays as the oldest CB in the league!@WillieMcGinest explains how @HighRizer22 and the rest of the @packers defense didn't give up big plays tonight 👇



📺: @NFLTotalAccesspic.twitter.com/7nlXiZsZUE — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 6, 2019

Former Packers star Charles Woodson says the win proves the Packers spent their free-agency money wisely:

I thought free agency won out for the pack tonight Amos, Smith, smith played outstanding. Packers spending in free agency on defense was a huge deal — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) September 6, 2019

Here are seven things NFL.com's Grant Gordon learned from the Packers' victory:

One game in the books!



Here are seven whole things we learned from Packers' season-opening win over Bears (via @TCNGrantGordon)https://t.co/mTLJKKGWOxpic.twitter.com/whyxnmOnAX — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 6, 2019

The MMQB's Kaylyn Kahler writes about a clumsy night for the two offenses:

As the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday night, neither the Bears’ nor the Packers’ offenses had much to show. @KalynKahler from the opener in Chicago https://t.co/FjhgNsnxMc — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 6, 2019

To Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez, it was a thing of beauty:

Outside linebacker Preston Smith may become Mississippi State's favorite son:

Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report knows where the blame for the Bears' loss belongs:

The comments on this post offer a window into how Bears fans are feeling:

Trubisky sacked and the Bears turned it over on downs. Absolute dud by an offense that was supposed to have evolved. Terrible night for Matt Nagy, Mitch Trubisky & friends. Bears lose 10-3. — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) September 6, 2019

Here's the first TD of the LaFleur era:

Aaron Rodgers off the back foot. Jimmy Graham goes to get it. (Via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/xA8cEoBbe0 — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) September 6, 2019

It did not go well:

History! Packers coach Matt LaFleur is first coach to challenge pass interference in regular seasonhttps://t.co/BiMUSrW4xgpic.twitter.com/SsMPJNiUih — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 6, 2019

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark with an impressive swim move:

Look at the big man Kenny Clark move 😯 (Via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/gptt5ip6oI — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) September 6, 2019

Former Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels fully endorses Khalil Mack' ball-swatting behavior:

This shouldn't surprise anyone.



You're not supposed to be nice to your rivals. Rivalry games are between two teams that have a hate-hate relationship with each other. #FootballIsBackhttps://t.co/Wt97WRoxr5 — Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) September 6, 2019

This may have been the loudest cheer of the night for frustrated Bears fans:

That might be the loudest cheer I've ever heard for a first quarter field goal #Bears#Packers#NFLKickoffpic.twitter.com/pqb1brGCUy — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 6, 2019

An Australian history teaches plans to attend every Packers and Wisconsin Badgers game this season. Why? Richard Ryman has the story:

Jaz Singh is living the life. Australian history teacher took a year off and plans to attend every #Packers and @BadgerFootball game this year. It will take careful timing and a lot of luck. In the meantime, he's finding mates everywhere. @packerfanjazhttps://t.co/T5sjs0fWEzpic.twitter.com/dneyYZKOkE — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) September 4, 2019

This USA Today Sports ranking of the 100 biggest NFL draft busts naturally puts Tony Mandarich near the top of the list (No. 2). But the Packers pop up in a couple of other places as well:

2. OT Tony Mandarich, 2nd overall 1989, Packers: The Sports Illustrated cover boy deemed "The Incredible Bulk" prior to the draft — he had uncommon athleticism and size for the position at the time — was labeled "The NFL's Incredible Bust" only three years later. Mandarich's steroid-fueled body and poor work ethic didn't hold up against NFL competition, and he later descended into drug and alcohol issues. Any value he later provided at guard might have helped the Colts but obviously didn't do the Pack any good. But this context truly frames his failure: Mandarich was the only player selected in the top five that year who didn't wind up in the Hall of Fame. Troy Aikman went No. 1, but Green Bay passed on Barry Sanders, Derrick Thomas and Deion Sanders. 60. Packers' 2001 pre-draft trade: That March, Green Bay shipped backup QB Matt Hasselbeck to Seattle for a third rounder and a first-round swap, which allowed the Pack to move from 17th to 10th. The Seahawks netted a Pro Bowl passer and Hall of Fame-caliber guard (Steve Hutchinson). The Packers got DE Jamal Reynolds (3 sacks in 3 seasons) at No. 10 and LB Torrance Marshall, who started twice in four years. 62. QB Rich Campbell, 6th overall 1981, Packers: Think Green Bay would have preferred Ronnie Lott, Mike Singletary, Howie Long or Rickey Jackson in hindsight?

Check out the entire list here:

The 100th season of the NFL will celebrate accomplishments and milestones. But there also are flops and disappointments throughout the league's history.



With that in mind, we look back ... https://t.co/iSGp5Jx0Db — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 4, 2019

Cherry Starr watched her first Packers game since the death of husband Bart:

The story details how meticulously Cherry cared for Bart in the past half-decade. https://t.co/Ezje689dfu — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 5, 2019

If you want to attend the Bart Starr commemorative event, the deadline to register is today:

Don't miss your chance to partake in a free celebration honoring one of Green Bay's greatest. https://t.co/Yes5f2evtk — Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) September 4, 2019

And finally ... Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes teams up with Rodgers in a series of ads:

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt