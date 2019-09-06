CLOSE
Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein record from Soldier Field in Chicago where the Packers opened the 2019 season with a 10-3 victory over the Bears. The game gave Matt LaFleur his first victory as head coach.
Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.