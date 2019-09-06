CLOSE

Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrate his his interception that sealed the game during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S)

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein record from Soldier Field in Chicago where the Packers opened the 2019 season with a 10-3 victory over the Bears. The game gave Matt LaFleur his first victory as head coach.

