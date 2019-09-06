Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.
SUNDAY
ATLANTA AT MINNESOTA
Vikings by 3 ½.
Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Falcons.
BALTIMORE AT MIAMI
Ravens by 3 ½.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.
TENNESSEE AT CLEVELAND
Browns by 5.
Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Titans.
KANSAS CITY AT JACKSONVILLE
Chiefs by 4 ½.
Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars.
WASHINGTON AT PHILADELPHIA
Eagles by 8 ½.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.
L.A. RAMS AT CAROLINA
Rams by 2 ½.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.
BUFFALO AT N.Y. JETS
Jets by 3 ½.
Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Bills.
CINCINNATI AT SEATTLE
Seattle by 7 ½.
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.
INDIANAPOLIS AT L.A. CHARGERS
Chargers by 3 ½.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.
SAN FRANCISCO AT TAMPA BAY
Buccaneers by 2.
Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.
N.Y. GIANTS AT DALLAS
Cowboys by 7 ½.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Giants.
DETROIT AT ARIZONA
Cardinals by 2.
Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.
PITTSBURGH AT NEW ENGLAND
Patriots by 6 ½.
Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Steelers.
MONDAY
HOUSTON AT NEW ORLEANS
Saints by 7 ½.
Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.
DENVER AT OAKLAND
Raiders by 3.
Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.
