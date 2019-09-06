CLOSE

Packers beat reporter Tom Silverstein (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.

SUNDAY

ATLANTA AT MINNESOTA

Vikings by 3 ½.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Falcons.

BALTIMORE AT MIAMI

Ravens by 3 ½.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

TENNESSEE AT CLEVELAND

Browns by 5.

Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Titans.

KANSAS CITY AT JACKSONVILLE

Chiefs by 4 ½.

Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread – Jaguars.

WASHINGTON AT PHILADELPHIA

Eagles by 8 ½.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.

L.A. RAMS AT CAROLINA

Rams by 2 ½.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

BUFFALO AT N.Y. JETS

Jets by 3 ½.

Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Bills.

CINCINNATI AT SEATTLE

Seattle by 7 ½.

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

INDIANAPOLIS AT L.A. CHARGERS

Chargers by 3 ½.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

SAN FRANCISCO AT TAMPA BAY

Buccaneers by 2.

Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.

N.Y. GIANTS AT DALLAS

Cowboys by 7 ½.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Giants.

DETROIT AT ARIZONA

Cardinals by 2.

Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.

PITTSBURGH AT NEW ENGLAND

Patriots by 6 ½.

Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Steelers.

MONDAY

HOUSTON AT NEW ORLEANS

Saints by 7 ½.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.

DENVER AT OAKLAND

Raiders by 3.

Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.