We'll start with Pete Dougherty and Eric Baranczyk writing in their weekly game-video review column that any concerns over the loss of defensive tackle Mike Daniels, who was released and signed with the Lions, were eased by the defensive line's performance in a 10-3 Packers victory Thursday at Chicago.
Pete and Eric write:
One issue when general manager Brian Gutekunst cut Mike Daniels before the start of camp was whether the Packers would miss Daniels’ energetic run defending. But Dean Lowry (47 snaps) and Montravius Adams (22 snaps) absorbed Daniels’ snaps and played a big role in the Packers holding the Bears to an average of 2.1 yards a carry. They didn’t get driven off the ball, and you didn’t come away thinking the Packers sure could have used Daniels in the middle of their defensive line. Maybe that will change if and when injuries hit, but it wasn’t a factor in this game.
Daniels, meanwhile, was in on just one tackle in the Lions' 27-27 tie at Arizona. You can read the entire column here:
Check out Olivia Reiner's video in this story of Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst embracing Matt LaFleur as the young coach walked through the tunnel after getting his first NFL win:
And here's the postgame celebration video in which Aaron Rodgers hands LaFleur the game ball:
Michael Silver of NFL.com relates how LaFleur agonized over his unsuccessful challenge of a pass-interference non-call early in the fourth quarter:
When the announcement came that the call was upheld, LaFleur yelled, "What the hell are you thinking?" and continued berating himself for the failed challenge. With the Packers clinging to a four-point lead in a game bereft of offensive proficiency, the 39-year-old coach -- who, to put it mildly, is a bit of a worrier -- felt his anxiety rise to Sears Tower heights.
"I was pretty upset with myself," LaFleur recalled later as he dressed in a private area inside the visitors' locker room with his wife, Bre, and parents, Denny and Kristi, part of a group of four-dozen family members and friends who'd come to Chicago to commemorate the occasion. "I saw the play live and felt like (Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel) pushed off, but it's got to be clear and obvious for them to overturn it -- and clearly, it wasn't clear and obvious enough. I felt pretty sick. That was a big play. It could have hurt us. But thankfully, our defense bailed us out."
You can read Silver's entire story about LaFleur's debut here:
JK Scott's booming punt late in the fourth quarter helped extinguish any Bears hopes of rallying in Thursday's 10-3 Packers victory:
ESPN's Matt Bowen analyzes how Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky telegraphed his interception to Packers safety Adrian Amos:
Packers cornerback Tramon Williams raised eyebrows with his frank comments regarding Bears quarterback Trubisky:
Williams later tried to backpedal on the comments when questioned by ESPN's Rob Demovsky:
Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, who scored the game's only touchdown, vows the offense will improve against the Vikings:
Mike Pettine and the Packers defense celebrate a job well done:
High praise from someone who should know:
The highest grades go pretty much how you'd expect:
And Clay Matthews still would have looked good at inside linebacker for the Packers:
And finally ... here's something nobody wants to see Sunday:
