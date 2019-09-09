CLOSE The 2019 Packers schedule: The opponents and how they finished last year Lou Saldivar, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Pete Dougherty and Eric Baranczyk writing in their weekly game-video review column that any concerns over the loss of defensive tackle Mike Daniels, who was released and signed with the Lions, were eased by the defensive line's performance in a 10-3 Packers victory Thursday at Chicago.

Lions defensive lineman Mike Daniels talks with reporters after practice during training camp on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Allen Park. (Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press)

Pete and Eric write:

One issue when general manager Brian Gutekunst cut Mike Daniels before the start of camp was whether the Packers would miss Daniels’ energetic run defending. But Dean Lowry (47 snaps) and Montravius Adams (22 snaps) absorbed Daniels’ snaps and played a big role in the Packers holding the Bears to an average of 2.1 yards a carry. They didn’t get driven off the ball, and you didn’t come away thinking the Packers sure could have used Daniels in the middle of their defensive line. Maybe that will change if and when injuries hit, but it wasn’t a factor in this game.

Daniels, meanwhile, was in on just one tackle in the Lions' 27-27 tie at Arizona. You can read the entire column here:

For subscribers: The #Packers win at Chicago revealed their secondary defense is better than in 2018. https://t.co/FRVdwj4dq7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 7, 2019

Check out Olivia Reiner's video in this story of Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst embracing Matt LaFleur as the young coach walked through the tunnel after getting his first NFL win:

Celebration was short. By Friday morning it was "on to Minnesota." https://t.co/jIJQFipFDh — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 7, 2019

And here's the postgame celebration video in which Aaron Rodgers hands LaFleur the game ball:

"It's not every day you get your first win as an NFL head coach!"



Inside the #Packers locker room after the season-opening win in Chicago.#GBvsCHI#GoPackGopic.twitter.com/DEuInMcXG0 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 6, 2019

Michael Silver of NFL.com relates how LaFleur agonized over his unsuccessful challenge of a pass-interference non-call early in the fourth quarter:

When the announcement came that the call was upheld, LaFleur yelled, "What the hell are you thinking?" and continued berating himself for the failed challenge. With the Packers clinging to a four-point lead in a game bereft of offensive proficiency, the 39-year-old coach -- who, to put it mildly, is a bit of a worrier -- felt his anxiety rise to Sears Tower heights. "I was pretty upset with myself," LaFleur recalled later as he dressed in a private area inside the visitors' locker room with his wife, Bre, and parents, Denny and Kristi, part of a group of four-dozen family members and friends who'd come to Chicago to commemorate the occasion. "I saw the play live and felt like (Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel) pushed off, but it's got to be clear and obvious for them to overturn it -- and clearly, it wasn't clear and obvious enough. I felt pretty sick. That was a big play. It could have hurt us. But thankfully, our defense bailed us out."

You can read Silver's entire story about LaFleur's debut here:

Matt LaFleur threw his first career challenge flag--then second-guessed himself, complete with expletives... Then the @packers defense bailed him out, as it did all night. My story...https://t.co/CCZQZasDxa — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) September 6, 2019

JK Scott's booming punt late in the fourth quarter helped extinguish any Bears hopes of rallying in Thursday's 10-3 Packers victory:

The amazing part of Scott’s performance was the way he combined hang time with direction. https://t.co/wMf2zy1qH5 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 6, 2019

ESPN's Matt Bowen analyzes how Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky telegraphed his interception to Packers safety Adrian Amos:

#Bears-#Packers: End zone angle on the Trubisky INT. Eyes are locked-in on the corner route. That puts S Adrian Amos in a position to break on the ball & overlap the route. @NFLMatchuppic.twitter.com/Ey9a06VMTH — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) September 6, 2019

Packers cornerback Tramon Williams raised eyebrows with his frank comments regarding Bears quarterback Trubisky:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Which burn was best? After Packers beat Bears, Tramon Williams comment compares to memorable Charles Woodson quote https://t.co/ZjuluOznrj#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 6, 2019

Williams later tried to backpedal on the comments when questioned by ESPN's Rob Demovsky:

The full quote from Tramon here: pic.twitter.com/UDTuUBohCK — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 6, 2019

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, who scored the game's only touchdown, vows the offense will improve against the Vikings:

1st TD of the NFL 100th. Huge game by our defense! We all scrapped and clawed for the gritty road win. We will get it right and ready for our first at home. See you there. pic.twitter.com/Zp7v57SDWg — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) September 6, 2019

Mike Pettine and the Packers defense celebrate a job well done:

High praise from someone who should know:

Rewatching the game from last night and first thing that pops up.. @BBulaga was an absolute stud. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) September 6, 2019

The highest grades go pretty much how you'd expect:

Adrian Amos led the way vs. his former team last night for the #Packers defense! pic.twitter.com/1ebAnC70kM — PFF (@PFF) September 6, 2019

Out of body experience watching Randall Cobb scoring a touchdown wearing a Cowboys uniform... — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) September 8, 2019

And Clay Matthews still would have looked good at inside linebacker for the Packers:

And finally ... here's something nobody wants to see Sunday:

Kirk Cousins has perfected the Dad Dance pic.twitter.com/ZudXNZvJnt — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 8, 2019

