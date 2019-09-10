CLOSE LeRoy presents an argument that the Packers offense has potential and shouldn't be written off this week even though the Minnesota Vikings defense is coming to town. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

We'll start with Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune writing that although Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted only 10 passes Sunday in a 28-12 rout of the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers shouldn't necessarily expect such a ground-focused offense when they host Minnesota this weekend.

Goessling writes:

The reality of the 16-game season will likely demand nuance be added to the narrative; though the Falcons’ base defense is derived from the one coach Dan Quinn coordinated in Seattle (where the team puts eight defenders in the box and plays a Cover-3 defense behind it), Atlanta was 25th in the league against the run last season and has finished in the bottom half of the NFL two of the past three years. Tests ahead, starting with the Packers next Sunday at Lambeau Field, will likely require more balance. “Don’t be surprised if we have to win a game 52-51 this year. Coach [Mike] Zimmer wouldn’t be very happy about that, but every week is different,” Cousins said. “You look around the league today, and you see how wacky the scores can be and the results can be. You realize that every game is its own entity, and you have to go play what the game calls for. It’s very important that you understand what kind of game we had to play today to win, and that’s what we played.”

Vikings win opener by throwing only 10 passes, but that's not likely to common this season. @GoesslingStrib's Insider on the victory over the Falcons. https://t.co/H1f9H3xz6C — Access Vikings (@AccessVikings) September 8, 2019

Packers coach Matt LaFleur has an idea of what to expect from the Vikings' Mike Zimmer:

LaFleur spent Sunday afternoon watching Minnesota’s drubbing of the Atlanta Falcons. https://t.co/seUxdRS0VE — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 9, 2019

Jim Owczarski tells the fascinating tale of Geronimo Allison's journey:

Had a lot of fun writing this - though it’s a bit different than many “traditional” sports stories.



Then again, Geronimo Allison (⁦@813Geronimo⁩) is far from the traditional sports story.



👨🏼‍💻🤳🏼☕️⬇️https://t.co/OJKG3wX7mz — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) September 9, 2019

In his "Field Access" segment, Owczarski details the communication among members of the Packers' defense that preceded a couple of big plays in their season-opening win over the Bears:

For subscribers: “All right, cool, I’m going to be there for you.” https://t.co/RvGkw91Mzs — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 9, 2019

Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who made a strong showing against the Bears, talks about life off the field in Owczarski's "Under the Helmet" segment:

The Packers are early three-point favorites against the Vikings, and John Breech of CBSSports.com notes an interesting fact:

Vikings (1-0) at Packers (1-0) Opening line: Packers, -3 If there's one time you don't want to bet against the Packers, it's when they're playing a home game in the month of September. Although the Packers are known for the home-field advantage that the frozen tundra gives them in winter months, it turns out they're actually tougher to beat in the fall. In their past 13 home games played in September, the Packers have gone 12-0-1 straight-up and 9-4 ATS. On the other hand, if there's one team that might be able to end Green Bay's 13-game unbeaten streak, it's the Vikings. Minnesota has owned the series against Green Bay over the past few years. In their past seven meetings, the Vikings have gone 5-1-1 straight-up and 5-2 ATS.

The Week 2 early odds are in.



Craziest stat this week: The Packers are unbeaten in their last 13 September home games (12-0-1). #Vikings#Packers



Full odds and more trends: https://t.co/8tGzunXzQ4 — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 9, 2019

Can Aaron Rodgers turn back the clock? Rob Reischel writes about what the Packers need from their star quarterback:

The Green Bay #Packers can do great things in 2019. But they need their two-time MVP quarterback to play more like 2011 than he has in recent years. My story at @ForbesSportshttps://t.co/kVaeOcnrKi — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) September 8, 2019

The Lions are reeling after blowing a big lead and settling for a 27-27 tie at Arizona:

From @shawnwindsor: Detroit Lions opener was a gut punch. But here's why you shouldn't panic https://t.co/Ip8OAcD2QV via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 9, 2019

Former Packers slot receiver Randall Cobb is opening some eyes in Dallas:

I guess I didn’t watch enough Randall Cobb when he was in Green Bay. I wasn’t expecting him to be throwing guys around like he was yesterday pic.twitter.com/12qjhisSnD — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 9, 2019

And finally .... The Packers and Bears led the way in The MMQB's "Uni Watch" rankings of the best-looking uniform combinations:

Both teams looked great from head to toe, from the Packers' perfect color scheme to the Bears' striped socks (a rarity in today's NFL, sadly). Both teams have had essentially these same looks forever, and with good reason—if it ain't broke, you don't fix it.

Uni Watch: The best- and worst-looking games from Week 1 in the NFL https://t.co/Gr3ElnlC5R — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 9, 2019

