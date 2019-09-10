LeRoy presents an argument that the Packers offense has potential and shouldn't be written off this week even though the Minnesota Vikings defense is coming to town. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
We'll start with Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune writing that although Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted only 10 passes Sunday in a 28-12 rout of the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers shouldn't necessarily expect such a ground-focused offense when they host Minnesota this weekend.
Goessling writes:
The reality of the 16-game season will likely demand nuance be added to the narrative; though the Falcons’ base defense is derived from the one coach Dan Quinn coordinated in Seattle (where the team puts eight defenders in the box and plays a Cover-3 defense behind it), Atlanta was 25th in the league against the run last season and has finished in the bottom half of the NFL two of the past three years. Tests ahead, starting with the Packers next Sunday at Lambeau Field, will likely require more balance.
“Don’t be surprised if we have to win a game 52-51 this year. Coach [Mike] Zimmer wouldn’t be very happy about that, but every week is different,” Cousins said. “You look around the league today, and you see how wacky the scores can be and the results can be. You realize that every game is its own entity, and you have to go play what the game calls for. It’s very important that you understand what kind of game we had to play today to win, and that’s what we played.”
Packers coach Matt LaFleur has an idea of what to expect from the Vikings' Mike Zimmer:
The Packers are early three-point favorites against the Vikings, and John Breech of CBSSports.com notes an interesting fact:
Vikings (1-0) at Packers (1-0)
Opening line: Packers, -3
If there's one time you don't want to bet against the Packers, it's when they're playing a home game in the month of September. Although the Packers are known for the home-field advantage that the frozen tundra gives them in winter months, it turns out they're actually tougher to beat in the fall. In their past 13 home games played in September, the Packers have gone 12-0-1 straight-up and 9-4 ATS. On the other hand, if there's one team that might be able to end Green Bay's 13-game unbeaten streak, it's the Vikings. Minnesota has owned the series against Green Bay over the past few years. In their past seven meetings, the Vikings have gone 5-1-1 straight-up and 5-2 ATS.
Both teams looked great from head to toe, from the Packers' perfect color scheme to the Bears' striped socks (a rarity in today's NFL, sadly). Both teams have had essentially these same looks forever, and with good reason—if it ain't broke, you don't fix it.
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
