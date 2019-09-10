CLOSE Packers right guard Billy Turner gives PackersNews' Olivia Reiner a peek into his closet and explains why fashion has made an impact on his life. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

GREEN BAY - Long before he signed a multimillion-dollar contract to block for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, right guard Billy Turner was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft.

He was released from the team in midseason two years later.

“I was pissed off,” Turner said. “I was not in a great mental place as far as what I was doing for a living with football.

“It was almost like I didn’t want to play, but I loved the game so much and I had to change my mindset. I had to change my mood.”

After signing with the Denver Broncos in 2016, Turner made a conscious choice to radiate positivity. He wanted to bring more energy to his workplace at the football facility, where he spent the majority of his time. The results went beyond his relationships with his teammates — his “good vibes” trickled into his sense of style.

“Fashion to me is self-expression,” Turner said. “It allows me to express myself and to show everyone what I’m interested in.”

Packers right guard Billy Turner chooses to express himself through his sense of style. (Photo: Ebony Cox)

At 6 feet, 5 inches and 310 pounds, Turner struggles to find the vintage style he likes in an offensive lineman’s clothing size. While he works with designers on custom pieces, he also enjoys being hands-on with the creative process. His personal collection is filled with articles that he’s painted and bleached himself.

Whether he’s wearing his Wu-Tang Clan shirt, strands of beads or do-it-yourself bleached sweatpants, Turner has found that his colorful style connects with his new Green Bay teammates. Left tackle David Bakhtiari was so intrigued by Turner’s clothes that he asked the newcomer to create pieces for the veteran to wear on road trips.

So, Turner transformed his home into a clothing factory, where hoodies hang precariously on doorways and paint stains the backyard patio. He even purchased custom “Bakhtiari” and “D. Bak” patches to sew on to his teammate’s clothes.

Aaron Rodgers not only noticed Turner’s style, but he also showed interest in his lineman’s way of life. Turner uses the hashtag “#Irie” on many of his social media posts, a word in Jamaican Patois synonymous with “good.” Rodgers asked Turner about “irie” before a preseason game. It’s a phrase that holds meaning to the way Turner chooses to live his life, and his quarterback’s interest showed Turner that he views their relationship as more than strictly professional.

“That leads to me being on the field and me trying to go as hard as I can to protect Aaron, me trying to go as hard as I can to protect Corey (Linsley) to my left, to protect Bryan (Bulaga),” Turner said. “Just having that bond being created on and off the field is something that allows you to jell on the field with your teammates.”