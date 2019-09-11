Packers right guard Billy Turner gives PackersNews' Olivia Reiner a peek into his closet and explains why fashion has made an impact on his life. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
We'll start with former Packers kicker Sam Ficken, who battled Mason Crosby on even terms throughout training camp, landing with the Jets. He replaces Kaare Vedvik, who was released by the Vikings after Minnesota gave up a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to acquire him from Baltimore.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com writes:
Bringing in Ficken was required after the Jets' previous moves to replace the retired Chandler Catanzaro bombed. The latest failed attempt proved extremely costly. The Jets plucked Kaare Vedvik off waivers on Sept. 1 after the kicker imploded in Minnesota during the preseason. Sunday in the season opener that disintegration manifested in a botched extra point and missed field goal as the Jets fell by one point to the Buffalo Bills.
The Vikings, who cut 2018 fifth-round kicker Daniel Carlson a year ago after he botched a potentially game-winning field-goal attempt in Week 2 against the Packers, are going this season with former Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey.
So the Packers upset the Bears in Chicago and slide down in The MMQB power rankings? The Packers tumbled for No. 7 to No. 9, while Minnesota (which routed Atlanta at home) vaults from No. 14 to No. 7. Here's their take on the Packers:
Matt LaFleur told Albert Breer’s it’s all good between him and Aaron Rodgers after a less-than-lights out debut in Chicago. We’ll see in Week 2.
