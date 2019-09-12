CLOSE

Aug 15, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and tight end Jimmy Graham (80) run onto the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Green Bay Packers (1-0) are opening up their home schedule at Lambeau Field against the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) and hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down the game and how head coach Matt LaFleur's new offense looks to get on track against a stout Vikings defense.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.