The Green Bay Packers (1-0) are opening up their home schedule at Lambeau Field against the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) and hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down the game and how head coach Matt LaFleur's new offense looks to get on track against a stout Vikings defense.
Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.
