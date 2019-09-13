CLOSE Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner discuss left tackle David Bakhtiari's absence from practice and who would potentially back him up in a game. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with Jim Owczarski writing that Packers coach Matt LaFleur is putting an emphasis on better early-down performance to avoid the kind of third-and-long situations they frequently found themselves in against the Bears in the season opener.

Owczarski writes:

After a weekend of self-scouting and the transition into game-planning this week for the home opener against another stout defense in Minnesota, LaFleur said a higher efficiency on the early downs can help alleviate some of that pressure on not only himself, but his team. “Just staying in manageable situations, staying ahead of the sticks,” LaFleur said. “Not having negative yardage plays. If you look at the third downs, the bulk of them were third-and-10 plus last week and that’s tough living, especially when you're going against a quality defense. I think if you look at (Minnesota head coach) Mike Zimmer and his past with that defense there, they’ve always been one of the tops in the league in overall defense, but also in third downs because they present so many problems. So we know that’s going to be a huge key to this game is staying out of those third-and-long-yardage situations.”

You can read more about this and other topics (including David Bakhtiari's injury status) here:

Billy Turner is apparently considered the swing tackle ahead of Alex Light, so if Bakhtiari can’t play, Turner would probably be the starter. https://t.co/LlL9ZxWjdp — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 12, 2019

Here's a look at Thursday's injury report:

#Packers injury report: LT David Bakhtiari (back) did not participate. CB Jaire Alexander (knee) added as a limited participant. pic.twitter.com/lHkfcR8iIe — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 12, 2019

It's not unusual for a new head coach's offense to struggle in its first game. Pete Dougherty wonders when we'll see improvement:

For subscribers: Let’s see what LaFleur and his offensive staff have learned. https://t.co/QehcPnrzGh — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 13, 2019

Although the Vikings have some weapons at wide receiver, the Packers' main defensive focus Sunday will be elsewhere:

Minnesota ran the ball 38 times in last week's opener vs. Atlanta, and the Packers are preparing for a healthy dose of Dalvin Cook on Sunday. https://t.co/SexO2uugx6 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 12, 2019

Our Packers Podcast features insightful analysis from Owczarski and Tom Silverstein:

The Packers defense's goal last week was to make Mitch Trubisky play quarterback. Same plan with Kirk Cousins? https://t.co/ozMYe7Gx8Q — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 12, 2019

Should fans stand or should they sit? It has become a topic for debate at Lambeau Field, writes Richard Ryman:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Stand or sit? Debate gets a rise out of Packers fans as team tries to fire up Lambeau https://t.co/CrlIY4b515#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 13, 2019

Former Packers running back Paul Hornung, who was suspended for the entire 1963 season for gambling, was named to place the ceremonial first bet at an Indiana sports book:

You may recall Hornung was suspended from the NFL for the entire 1963 season for, that's right, gambling. https://t.co/WC3Bz98KL7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) September 12, 2019

Several former Packers star are on the initial Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot:

WR Donald Driver, TE Keith Jackson, S LeRoy Butler, K Ryan Longwell and S Nick Collins are long-time #Packers who are on the initial modern era nominee list for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 12, 2019

The former Cowboys star signed with the Saints last November and immediately suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in practice:

🤔🤔🤔



According to Josina Anderson, Dez Bryant has expressed interest in playing for the #Packers. Is that something anyone would wanna see? @AaronNagler#GoPackGopic.twitter.com/bpiO6nn8EI — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) September 12, 2019

In an admittedly way-to-early 2020 mock draft, The MMQB (using Vegas odds and other factors to determine the draft order) projects the Packers to draft a wide receiver with the 25th pick in the first round:

25. Green Bay Packers: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama Saying Ruggs is fast would be an understatement. Per Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Ruggs ran the 40-yard dash “in the 4.25 range” at Alabama’s junior Pro Day. As a sophomore, Ruggs finished 2018 with 46 catches for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns.

You can read about the entire mock draft here:

We’re two weeks into the college football season, which means it’s the perfect time for our second complete 2020 NFL mock draft https://t.co/ofwpB8b1Dw — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 12, 2019

The Power Sweep presents some interesting statistical numbers:

Neither the Packers nor Vikings made the 2018 NFC playoffs. The last time both teams missed the playoffs? 2006.



That and more nuggets in @gzil's #MINvsGB 5 Things column: https://t.co/eO48sSUtXr — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) September 12, 2019

