Aaron Jones sets tone on first play as ground game brings balance to Packers' offense

The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16, September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16, September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. journal-sentinel, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) avoids a sack by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) avoids a sack by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) eludes a sack by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) eludes a sack by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) forces Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) to drop a pass during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16.
Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) forces Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) to drop a pass during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Matt LaFleur talk during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Matt LaFleur talk during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is tackled short a first down buy Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the the quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) is tackled short a first down buy Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the the quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes a 12-yard touchdown reception despite a hit by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Nate Meadors (44) quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes a 12-yard touchdown reception despite a hit by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Nate Meadors (44) quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. journal-sentinel, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass downfield during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass downfield during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) beats Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) to reel in a 45 card touchdown reception during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) beats Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) to reel in a 45 card touchdown reception during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) beats Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) to reel in a 45 card touchdown reception during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) beats Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) to reel in a 45 card touchdown reception during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Trevor Davis (11) is drilled by Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) while fielding a punt return during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Trevor Davis (11) is drilled by Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) while fielding a punt return during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20), outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55) leave field after their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20), outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55) leave field after their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20), outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55) leave field after their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20), outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55) leave field after their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) is unable to catch a would-be touchdown in the end zone during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) is unable to catch a would-be touchdown in the end zone during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes a 12-yard touchdown reception despite a hit by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Nate Meadors (44) quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes a 12-yard touchdown reception despite a hit by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Nate Meadors (44) quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. journal-sentinel, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33)runs 75 yards for a touchdown while Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) misses a tackle during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33)runs 75 yards for a touchdown while Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) misses a tackle during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) whiffs on a tackle as Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs 75 yard for a touchdown during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) whiffs on a tackle as Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs 75 yard for a touchdown during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) closes in on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) closes in on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) avoids a sack while under pressure from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) avoids a sack while under pressure from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Matt LaFleur against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Matt LaFleur against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) dives for an over thrown pass against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) dives for an over thrown pass against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) breaks away for a touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) breaks away for a touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is knocked out of bounds after a long gain by Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is knocked out of bounds after a long gain by Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
A new fence mural painted by local Green Bay artists Zane Statz and Spencer Young honors Bart Starr Sunday, September 15, 2019, on Lombardi Avenue across from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
A new fence mural painted by local Green Bay artists Zane Statz and Spencer Young honors Bart Starr Sunday, September 15, 2019, on Lombardi Avenue across from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark, Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pitches to Aaron Jones against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pitches to Aaron Jones against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a pass in front of the defense of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a pass in front of the defense of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams makes a catch against Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams makes a catch against Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) loses the ball in the first half against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) loses the ball in the first half against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) loses his grip on the ball against Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) loses his grip on the ball against Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on a scrammble during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on a scrammble during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts to a missed interception againbst the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts to a missed interception againbst the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd (38) with a late hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd (38) with a late hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is upended after crossing the 100 yard mark against the Minnesota Vikingsduring their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is upended after crossing the 100 yard mark against the Minnesota Vikingsduring their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Roger Goodell and Brett Favre during at halftime of the Green Bay vs. Minnesota football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Roger Goodell and Brett Favre during at halftime of the Green Bay vs. Minnesota football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) intercepts a pass in the end zone that was intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the fourth quarter their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) intercepts a pass in the end zone that was intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the fourth quarter their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Roger Goodell and Brett Favre during at halftime of the Green Bay vs. Minnesota football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Roger Goodell and Brett Favre during at halftime of the Green Bay vs. Minnesota football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) leave the field following the Packers' victory over the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) leave the field following the Packers' victory over the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is hit by Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) and Anthony Harris (41) as he runs for a gain in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is hit by Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) and Anthony Harris (41) as he runs for a gain in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is hit by Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) and Anthony Harris (41) as he runs for a first down in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is hit by Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) and Anthony Harris (41) as he runs for a first down in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates after taking a big hit on a first down run against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates after taking a big hit on a first down run against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down after taking a big hit on a first down run against the Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down after taking a big hit on a first down run against the Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) tips a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) that lead to an interception for the Packers during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) tips a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) that lead to an interception for the Packers during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Tessa and Joey Neigum, of Madison, dance to "Roll out the Barrel" at the start of the 4th quarter during a football game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Tessa and Joey Neigum, of Madison, dance to "Roll out the Barrel" at the start of the 4th quarter during a football game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers (44) forces Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe (12) out of bounds during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers (44) forces Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe (12) out of bounds during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) and Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) take down Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) and Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) take down Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) scrambles from Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) scrambles from Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs past Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs past Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) chase down Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) and inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) chase down Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs for a gain against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Dean Lowry (94) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs for a gain against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) and Dean Lowry (94) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) tackles Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (84) on a third quarter reception during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) tackles Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith (84) on a third quarter reception during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) can't make the catch against Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) can't make the catch against Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is knocked out of bounds by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) for an incomplete pass in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is knocked out of bounds by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) for an incomplete pass in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (24) is carted off of the field in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (24) is carted off of the field in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a 21-16 victory against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a 21-16 victory against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Cherry Starr tears up watching a tribute to her late husband Bart Starr at a halftime ceremony Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Cherry Starr tears up watching a tribute to her late husband Bart Starr at a halftime ceremony Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers defense poses in the end zone after an interception by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Green Bay Packers defense poses in the end zone after an interception by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark, Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers alumni are introduced on the field during a halftime ceremony honoring the late Bart Starr Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers alumni are introduced on the field during a halftime ceremony honoring the late Bart Starr Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) tackle Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) tackle Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Cherry Starr is introduced on the field during a halftime ceremony honoring her late husband Bart Starr Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Cherry Starr is introduced on the field during a halftime ceremony honoring her late husband Bart Starr Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy speaks as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Cherry Starr watch during a halftime ceremony honoring former Packer Bart Starr Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy speaks as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Cherry Starr watch during a halftime ceremony honoring former Packer Bart Starr Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presents a Green Bay Packers helmet to Cherry Starr at a halftime ceremony honoring her late husband Bart Starr Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presents a Green Bay Packers helmet to Cherry Starr at a halftime ceremony honoring her late husband Bart Starr Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Cherry Starr speaks at a halftime ceremony honoring her late husband Bart Starr Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Cherry Starr speaks at a halftime ceremony honoring her late husband Bart Starr Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fumbles the ball in the third quarter against the Vikings in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Minnesota recovered the fumble.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fumbles the ball in the third quarter against the Vikings in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Minnesota recovered the fumble. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Hercules Mata'afa (51) celebrates recovering a fumble by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Hercules Mata'afa (51) celebrates recovering a fumble by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a long touchdown reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a long touchdown reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) loses his grip on the ball against Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) loses his grip on the ball against Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) breaks away from Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) for a long touchdown run in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) breaks away from Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) for a long touchdown run in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) breaks away for a long touchdown run against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and Darnell Savage (26) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) breaks away for a long touchdown run against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and Darnell Savage (26) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Fans celebrate an interception by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans celebrate an interception by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) completes a pass under heavy pressure from Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) completes a pass under heavy pressure from Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) and Kevin King (20) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) and Kevin King (20) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) avoids a sack bystander Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the second quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) avoids a sack bystander Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the second quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stretches for a first down before being knocked out of bounds by safety Jayron Kearse (27) during the first quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stretches for a first down before being knocked out of bounds by safety Jayron Kearse (27) during the first quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a pass in front of the defense of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a pass in front of the defense of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by a host of Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by a host of Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) loses the ball in the first half against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) loses the ball in the first half against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) loses his grip on the ball against Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) loses his grip on the ball against Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pitches to Aaron Jones against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pitches to Aaron Jones against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams makes a catch against Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams makes a catch against Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse (27) during their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) crosses the goal line in the second quarter against Minnesota Vikings their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) crosses the goal line in the second quarter against Minnesota Vikings their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) crosses the goal line in the second quarter against Minnesota Vikings their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) crosses the goal line in the second quarter against Minnesota Vikings their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) takes his Lambeau Leap in the second quarter against Minnesota Vikings their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) takes his Lambeau Leap in the second quarter against Minnesota Vikings their football game Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) tackle Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) and outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) tackle Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) brings down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) brings down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a pass against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a pass against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) pulls down a touchdown reception against Minnesota Vikings Nate Meadors (44) in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) pulls down a touchdown reception against Minnesota Vikings Nate Meadors (44) in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs in for a touchdown against Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs in for a touchdown against Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates scoring a touchdown run in the first quarter against the Vikings during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates scoring a touchdown run in the first quarter against the Vikings during their football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers run onto the field before the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Green Bay Packers run onto the field before the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Cherry Starr and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre walk out of the tunnel together before the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Cherry Starr and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre walk out of the tunnel together before the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Executive vice president/ director of football pperations Russ Ball is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Executive vice president/ director of football pperations Russ Ball is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur embraces wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur embraces wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12)- gets a ball from wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12)- gets a ball from wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur his tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur his tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is shown before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Brian Larson, right, of De Smet, S.D., and Bert Swanson, of Adell, Iowa, walk the parking lot before the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Brian Larson, right, of De Smet, S.D., and Bert Swanson, of Adell, Iowa, walk the parking lot before the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Josie Hoffman, of Bonduel, tosses around a football in the parking lot before the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Josie Hoffman, of Bonduel, tosses around a football in the parking lot before the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis. Joshua Clark, Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Tim Johnson, of Akron, Iowa, lights a Minnesota Vikings jersey ablaze before the home opener against the Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Tim Johnson, of Akron, Iowa, lights a Minnesota Vikings jersey ablaze before the home opener against the Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis. Joshua Clark, Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Carson Meyer, 10, of Green Bay, gets his cheesehead hat signed by Matt Biberg, of Green Bay, for his birthday before the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Carson Meyer, 10, of Green Bay, gets his cheesehead hat signed by Matt Biberg, of Green Bay, for his birthday before the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis. Joshua Clark, Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Graham Meetz plays catch in the parking lot before the Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Graham Meetz plays catch in the parking lot before the Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
John Hackinson, Neenah, Wis., takes a drink from his Farve cup before the Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
John Hackinson, Neenah, Wis., takes a drink from his Farve cup before the Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
RPM lead guitarist Joe Perz plays in the Tailgate Village before the Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
RPM lead guitarist Joe Perz plays in the Tailgate Village before the Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, August 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Eugene "MeanGene" Greening of Menasha dances to a Guns N' Roses tune with Pink Houses singer Kim Marshall prior to the Green Bay Packers football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Eugene "MeanGene" Greening of Menasha dances to a Guns N' Roses tune with Pink Houses singer Kim Marshall prior to the Green Bay Packers football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Becky Connors of Freeport, IL, tries out a loop device prior to the Green Bay Packers football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. A loop is an interactive sound and light installation that plays flipbook-style movies inspired by fairy tales. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Becky Connors of Freeport, IL, tries out a loop device prior to the Green Bay Packers football game Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. A loop is an interactive sound and light installation that plays flipbook-style movies inspired by fairy tales. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen

    GREEN BAY – The first play of the game Sunday for the Green Bay Packers was borne out of their play in the season opener against Chicago, and it portended what was to come throughout the 21-16 victory over Minnesota.

    To open the game, tight end Marcedes Lewis set up just off right tackle Bryan Bulaga’s hip and Aaron Jones was alone behind Aaron Rodgers. Tight end Robert Tonyan motioned in tight next to left tackle David Bakhtiari.

    Minnesota defensive coordinator George Edwards responded to the Packers’ opening personnel group with his base 4-3 defense and Cover 2 coverage from his safeties. At the snap, Lewis cut across the line of scrimmage to his left as the entire line and Tonyan crashed down the line to their right. Rodgers turned his shoulders immediately to hand off to Jones.

    The entire Vikings front seven followed.

    By the time the linebackers realized it was play-action, Davante Adams was already behind them and free and clear of the dropped safeties.

    “The threat of having (Jones) back there, I think that had something (to do with it),” Adams said. “Even though we didn’t run the ball the way we could have last week, they knew what we were capable of doing, so they had to respect it.”

    Adams’ route was designed specifically to beat the coverage they knew the Vikings would present, but the Packers were also confident in the action despite having just rushed for 2.1 yards per carry against the Bears. The Packers believed their Chicago tape would force the Vikings to bite just enough to open that play — and the offense — up.

    “It means a lot knowing they respect the run game that much, especially after the week we had last week. That’s a big thing,” Jones said.

    The opening call set the tone for the game thereafter as the Packers handed the ball off 32 times for 144 yards for 4.4 yards per carry. There was nearly a 50-50 balance on the ledger for head coach Matt LaFleur as Rodgers dropped back 37 times.

    “It’s just us helping out the pass,” running back Jamaal Williams said. “If you can do both — I mean it’s great to be good at one and be able to do that all the time — but defenses are always looking to try and stop that now. Once you’re balanced, then that’s when you really put the pressure on defenses. They’ve got to choose.”

    After that first play, LaFleur worked in the run game with a non-traditional mix as he put Jones and Williams in together. The first rush was initially called a pass as Rodgers slung the ball behind the line of scrimmage down to Jones for a six-yard gain after he went in motion. After handing the ball to Jones for a 15-yard run, a similar motion at the Vikings’ 15 opened up a screen lane for Williams. He took it in for the Packers' first touchdown of the game.

    It was a new personnel package the Packers unveiled, designed specifically to get the defense on its heels regarding who may carry, or catch, the ball.

    While Rodgers went 9-for-10 for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Packers ran it seven times for 33 yards. They ran it another 11 times in the second and continued pressing the line of scrimmage — even if at times it didn’t net first downs.

    But in the fourth quarter, with the Packers up 21-16 with 3 minutes, 14 seconds to go and needing to salt the game away — the ball was going to be in Jones’ hands.

    After a two-yard run to open the drive, Jones started out running right on second-and-8. Right guard Billy Turner sealed his defender and on the backside center Corey Linsley and left guard Lane Taylor cleaned out theirs, giving Jones an alley. He shot upfield for 13 yards and a key first down. A four-yard run by Jones was followed by a 7-yard completion to Adams and the Packers were able to run the clock down to six seconds, effectively sealing the game.

    “By that point those guys are tired, they’re don’t want to run sideline to sideline,” Jones said. “You got those big d-linemen inside and they’re having to run to the numbers and a lot of time late in the game they’re late and you can put your foot in the ground and get vertical.”

    Jones finished with a career-high 23 carries for 116 yards (5.0). It was the fourth 100-yard rushing game of his career. He also scored the Packers’ third touchdown from two yards out.

    Williams rushed nine times for 28 yards.

    Linsley smiled at the idea that Jones perhaps answered some questions as to whether he could handle such a workload.

    “Let’s keep answering it,” the center said. “Let’s keep answering it.”

    The two backs said the line moved well in unison Sunday, and the alleyways in the zone scheme were much cleaner than the week previous. Linsley noted an excellent practice week up front, and the feeling offensively was this was a truer showing of the run game in terms of the end results.

    But they knew it had to look good enough from the start in Chicago to even set up the hot start and strong finish Sunday.

    “We watched the Chicago film and we knew what to fix and we had some things that were manageable to fix and I think we fixed a lot of 'em, at least improved on them,” Linsley said. “So we made those improvements. Because we made those improvements that opens up our whole offense.”

