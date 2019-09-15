CLOSE

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will not have to call an audible with a makeshift offensive line against the Minnesota Vikings’ fierce defensive front.

After a week of uncertainty, left tackle David Bakhtiari is active against the Vikings. Bakhtiari missed Thursday’s padded practice with a back injury he said surfaced earlier in the week. He was listed as questionable Friday.

Bakhtiari spoke Friday about not wanting to miss a chance to go up against Vikings star pass rusher Everson Griffen.

“We've built an interesting relationship over the past years,” Bakhtiari said. “I've got an immense amount of respect for him. I'm excited for the time he eventually gets out of our division, if that'll ever happen. It's always fun going against him because the one thing with our relationship, we both know that we both bring it, four quarters, 60 minutes, and it's just a heavyweight battle. It's fun.

“There are times we always lock eyes at certain points. We get in the game, give each other a little head nod. It's like, 'OK.' When boxers get in the ring, it's mano-a-mano. Let's go. Let's have some fun.”

Bakhtiari, the All-Pro blindside blocker, might be the Packers’ one irreplaceable player not named Aaron Rodgers. There isn’t much tackle depth behind him, though reserve Alex Light is active Sunday after he was a healthy scratch in the Packers’ opener at the Chicago Bears last week.

The Packers will have two offensive linemen inactive: backup guards Lucas Patrick and Cole Madison.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) walks off the field after warmups before an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Inside linebacker Oren Burks (pectoral) is inactive for the second straight week, as is cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (neck). Hollman was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, while Burks was ruled out.

Three rookies are also inactive: running back Dexter Williams, receiver Darrius Shepherd, and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke.

With Williams out, the Packers will go with only two tailbacks in Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.