Photos: David Bakhtiari through the years
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) laughs out loud during practice Thursday, December 13, 2018 in the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks downfield as offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) walks off the field after warmups before an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) shouts instructions at the line in an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari (69) reacts on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 31, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during practice on Nov. 8, 2017, at Clarke Hinkle Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) tries to escape a collapsing pocket as left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) and left guard Lane Taylor (65) block against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 31, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) battles Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) on Sept. 10, 2017 at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs behind the blocking of left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) and left guard Lane Taylor (65) against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 19, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws from the pocket as left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on Dec. 10, 2017, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari (69) gestures to the fans after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 28, 2015, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown with left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 13, 2015, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari (69) does a wet hair flip before the game against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 1, 2015, at Sports Authority Field in Denver. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 27, 2015, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers David Bakhtiari (69) tussles with Nick Hayden (96) of the Dallas Cowboys during an NFC divisional playoff game on Jan. 11, 2015, at Lambeau Field. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari co-hosts Clubhouse Live in Appleton. Ron Page/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari brings a WWE-style heavyweight belt onto the practice field during training camp in 2017. Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-W, Aaron Nagler/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes a snap behind his left side offensive line of Josh Sitton (71) and David Bakhtiari (69) in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 9, 2013, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers lineman David Bakhtiari (69) tries to grab a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 8, 2013. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers guard Josh Sitton (71), left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) during training camp in 2016 at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) lifts up Randall Cobb (18) after Cobb scored on a 3-yard reception in the second quarter on Oct. 19, 2014, against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) celebrates with David Bakhtiari (69) in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 27, 2013, at the Metrodome. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from defensive lineman Quinton Dial (92) as David Bakhtiari (69) blocks against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 4, 2015, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) gets off the team bus before the game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 17, 2017, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) celebrate fullback Aaron Ripkowski's (22) touchdown run during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 1, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) stretches during organized team activities on June 4, 2018, in Green Bay. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) pauses during the national anthem before a game against the New York Giants on Oct. 9, 2016, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) finds an opening on 4th and 1 in the first quarter. He received a block from left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) to pick up a first down against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11, 2016, at Everbank Field, in Jacksonville, Florida. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) stays cool splashing water over his head in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11, 2016, at Everbank Field, in Jacksonville, Florida. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will not have to call an audible with a makeshift offensive line against the Minnesota Vikings’ fierce defensive front.

    After a week of uncertainty, left tackle David Bakhtiari is active against the Vikings. Bakhtiari missed Thursday’s padded practice with a back injury he said surfaced earlier in the week. He was listed as questionable Friday.

    Bakhtiari spoke Friday about not wanting to miss a chance to go up against Vikings star pass rusher Everson Griffen.

    “We've built an interesting relationship over the past years,” Bakhtiari said. “I've got an immense amount of respect for him. I'm excited for the time he eventually gets out of our division, if that'll ever happen. It's always fun going against him because the one thing with our relationship, we both know that we both bring it, four quarters, 60 minutes, and it's just a heavyweight battle. It's fun.

    “There are times we always lock eyes at certain points. We get in the game, give each other a little head nod. It's like, 'OK.' When boxers get in the ring, it's mano-a-mano. Let's go. Let's have some fun.”

    Bakhtiari, the All-Pro blindside blocker, might be the Packers’ one irreplaceable player not named Aaron Rodgers. There isn’t much tackle depth behind him, though reserve Alex Light is active Sunday after he was a healthy scratch in the Packers’ opener at the Chicago Bears last week.

    The Packers will have two offensive linemen inactive: backup guards Lucas Patrick and Cole Madison.

    Inside linebacker Oren Burks (pectoral) is inactive for the second straight week, as is cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (neck). Hollman was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, while Burks was ruled out.

    Three rookies are also inactive: running back Dexter Williams, receiver Darrius Shepherd, and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke.

    With Williams out, the Packers will go with only two tailbacks in Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

