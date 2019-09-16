CLOSE Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner discuss the highs and lows of the Packers offense in their win over the Vikings, including Aaron Jones and Jimmy Graham. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with the view from Minnesota after the Packers' 21-16 victory Sunday over the Vikings. Let's just say it's not too favorable toward the man local headline writers call "Missin' Cousins," who threw a back-breaking interception in the end zone just when it seemed like Minnesota's running game was going to grind Green Bay into submission.

Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune writes:

The last time the Vikings — who posted 404 yards Sunday and gained 198 of them on the ground — ran for this many yards and lost was on Dec. 2, 2012, in what might have been the most spellbinding day of Adrian Peterson’s MVP season. The running back gained 210 yards on 21 carries that day at Lambeau Field, breaking away for an 82-yard touchdown to give the Vikings the lead before halftime, but a victory — which ultimately would have given the Vikings the NFC North title that year — slipped away because of two Christian Ponder interceptions in the end zone. It remains to be seen whether Cousins’ back-footed throw into the end zone will prove as costly to the 2019 Vikings’ division title chances as Ponder’s 2012 picks at Lambeau Field. But a year after he directed a furious comeback for a Week 2 tie against the Packers, Cousins’ turnovers short-circuited the Vikings’ rally on Sunday. “Today he made a couple mistakes, but he made some great throws as well — the throw to Diggs [for a 45-yard touchdown],” coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s got all the talent, and we just need to continue to coach him the way we want to play.”

