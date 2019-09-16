Prices for the Green Bay Packers' next two home games at Lambeau Field were relatively unchanged after the team's 21-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, but prices for the Oct. 6 game in Dallas ticked up.
Packers vs. Cowboys is generally a hot ticket and Green Bay fans like visiting Dallas, but with both teams off to 2-0 starts, fans are taking fresh interest. The lowest-priced tickets for the Oct. 6 game were up $10 to an average $234 on Monday morning.
The Cowboys could easily go into that game undefeated. They play the hapless Miami Dolphins on Sunday and the Drew Brees-less New Orleans Saints after that.
The road is not so easy for the Packers, who face the Denver Broncos on Sunday and the Philadelphia Eagles the following Thursday, but after the promise they've shown so far, it's not inconceivable for them to be 4-0 also.
(Apply here all the qualifiers about "any given Sunday." Or Thursday.)
The cheapest tickets for Sunday's game against Denver averaged $177 Monday, compared to $174 a week ago; for Philadelphia the cheapest tickets averaged $124, the same as the previous week.
Denver is a noon game for Gold package fans, who mostly hail from the Milwaukee area and southern Wisconsin. After being plagued with late games for several years, the Gold package folks are on their second year of all noon games. Gold package games, perhaps because there are only two each year, are among the best attended of the season, regularly topping 78,000.
Philadelphia is a Thursday night game. Weekday games are challenging for fans, which explains the lower price for tickets.
For our weekly look at Packers tickets prices, we averaged the lowest ticket prices at eight secondary-market website: Event USA, Green Bay Ticket Service, NFL Ticket Exchange, StubHub, TickPick, Ticket King, SeatGeek and VividSeats. Note that ticket brokers can add fees on top of prices listed here, so actual costs might be higher.
Sept. 22, noon, Denver Broncos, Lambeau Field, Fox, (Gold Package)
- Face-price range (not including premium seating): $111-$142
- Average lowest seat: $177
- Range of lowest seat: $149-$235
- Standing-room-only: $85 and up
Sept. 26, 7:20 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles, Lambeau Field, Fox
- Face-price range (not including premium seating): $111-$142
- Average lowest seat: $124
- Range of lowest seat: $109-$160
- Standing-room-only: $85 and up
- Range of lowest seat: $111-$165
Oct. 6, 3:25 p.m., Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, Fox
- Face-price range (not including premium seating): N/A
- Average lowest seat: $234
- Range of lowest seat: $207-$269
- Standing-room-only: $75 and up
Oct. 14, 7:15 p.m., Detroit Lions, Lambeau Field, Monday Night Football, ESPN
- Face-price range (not including premium seating): $111-$142
- Average lowest seat: $108
- Range of lowest seat: $95-$130
- Standing-room-only: $85 and up
