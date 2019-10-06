Quick takes: Aaron Jones scores 4 TDs, Packers beat Cowboys 34-24 to improve to 4-1

CLOSE
Packers vs. Cowboys: Week 5
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers acknowledges fans as he walks off the field after the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers acknowledges fans as he walks off the field after the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys' Jaylon Smith (54) as Demarcus Lawrence (90) watches during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys' Jaylon Smith (54) as Demarcus Lawrence (90) watches during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys' Jaylon Smith (54) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys' Jaylon Smith (54) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) raises his arms to quiet the crowd in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) raises his arms to quiet the crowd in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) attempts the stop in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) attempts the stop in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) avoids a tackle attempt by Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) avoids a tackle attempt by Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers slides to the ground after running the ball during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers slides to the ground after running the ball during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) evades a tackle attempt by Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch, rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) evades a tackle attempt by Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch, rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles in the fourth quarter against Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles in the fourth quarter against Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles from Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles from Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) and defensive end Robert Quinn (58) after throwing a pass in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) and defensive end Robert Quinn (58) after throwing a pass in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after making a catch in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after making a catch in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) as he throws a pass in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) as he throws a pass in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) as he throws a pass in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) as he throws a pass in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) as he throws a pass in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) as he throws a pass in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) and middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) react to a missed field goal in the second quarter by the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) and middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) react to a missed field goal in the second quarter by the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Green Bay Packers' J.K. Scott (6) and Mason Crosby (2) celebrate a field goal by Crosby during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' J.K. Scott (6) and Mason Crosby (2) celebrate a field goal by Crosby during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on the field during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on the field during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (38) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (38) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (38) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (38) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles from Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles from Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) and defensive end Robert Quinn (58) after throwing a pass in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) and defensive end Robert Quinn (58) after throwing a pass in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55) leaps in front of Will Redmond (25) after sacking Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55) leaps in front of Will Redmond (25) after sacking Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Kevin King, rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Kevin King, rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell (51) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell (51) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary (52) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary (52) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55) pursues as Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) runs the ball for a first down in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55) pursues as Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) runs the ball for a first down in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup (13) runs with the ball after a reception in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup (13) runs with the ball after a reception in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs with the ball in the tird quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs with the ball in the tird quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) signals at the line of scrimmage in the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) signals at the line of scrimmage in the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Presc linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Presc linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his third quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his third quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his third quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his third quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) reaches the end zone for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) reaches the end zone for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) reaches the end zone for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones, rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) reaches the end zone for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones, rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45) carries the ball as Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) attempts the stop in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45) carries the ball as Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) attempts the stop in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) gains yardage after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) gains yardage after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) breaks up a pass to Dallas Cowboys' Randall Cobb (18) during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) breaks up a pass to Dallas Cowboys' Randall Cobb (18) during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (55) defends as Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (55) defends as Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) throws an incomplete pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, rear, during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) throws an incomplete pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, rear, during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) and cornerback Tramon Williams (38) at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) and cornerback Tramon Williams (38) at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius (55) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius (55) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs after a reception in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs after a reception in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and head coach Matt LaFleur look at the scoreboard during a timeout in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and head coach Matt LaFleur look at the scoreboard during a timeout in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws in the pocket under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws in the pocket under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) looks on as Preston Smith (91) celebrates after sacking Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) looks on as Preston Smith (91) celebrates after sacking Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) and Geronimo Allison (81) celebrate a touchdown scored by Jones in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) and Geronimo Allison (81) celebrate a touchdown scored by Jones in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during a timeout in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during a timeout in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the pocket in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the pocket in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates sacking Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates sacking Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark (97) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. The pass was intercepted by Chandon Sullivan.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark (97) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. The pass was intercepted by Chandon Sullivan. Ron Jenkins, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, throws a pass as Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, throws a pass as Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) intercepts a pass thrown by Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) intercepts a pass thrown by Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) and Geronimo Allison (81) celebrate a touchdown scored by Jones in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) and Geronimo Allison (81) celebrate a touchdown scored by Jones in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) celebrates a second quarter interception against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) celebrates a second quarter interception against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) celebrates a second quarter interception against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) celebrates a second quarter interception against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws on the run against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws on the run against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) and strong safety Jeff Heath (38) as he gains extra yardage on a run for first down in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) and strong safety Jeff Heath (38) as he gains extra yardage on a run for first down in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates after carrying the ball for a first down in front of Dallas Cowboys' Jaylon Smith (54) and Trysten Hill, right, in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates after carrying the ball for a first down in front of Dallas Cowboys' Jaylon Smith (54) and Trysten Hill, right, in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to throw a pass as Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) pressures int he first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Chandon Sullivan intercepted the pass.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to throw a pass as Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) pressures int he first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Chandon Sullivan intercepted the pass. Ron Jenkins, AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to throw a pass as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) pressures int he first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Chandon Sullivan intercepted the pass.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to throw a pass as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) pressures int he first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Chandon Sullivan intercepted the pass. Ron Jenkins, AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to throw a pass as Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) pressures int he first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Chandon Sullivan intercepted the pass.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to throw a pass as Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) pressures int he first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Chandon Sullivan intercepted the pass. Ron Jenkins, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring on an three-yard run against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of their game at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring on an three-yard run against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of their game at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers splits the defense of Jaylon Smith #54 and Sean Lee #50 of the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers splits the defense of Jaylon Smith #54 and Sean Lee #50 of the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Richard Rodriguez, Getty Images
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his run for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his run for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) fights off tackle attempts by Tramon Williams, rear, and Adrian Amos (31) as he runs the ball for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) fights off tackle attempts by Tramon Williams, rear, and Adrian Amos (31) as he runs the ball for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) intercepts a Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott pass in front of wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) intercepts a Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott pass in front of wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) celebrates intercepting a pass thrown by Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) celebrates intercepting a pass thrown by Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura walk off the field after participating in a ceremony with Medal of Honor recipients in the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura walk off the field after participating in a ceremony with Medal of Honor recipients in the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) finds running room between Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, and Dean Lowry (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) finds running room between Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, and Dean Lowry (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates carrying the ball for a first down in front of Dallas Cowboys' Jaylon Smith (54) and Trysten Hill, right, in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates carrying the ball for a first down in front of Dallas Cowboys' Jaylon Smith (54) and Trysten Hill, right, in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) catches a pass along the sideline as Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods, right, defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) catches a pass along the sideline as Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods, right, defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison (81), Aaron Jones (33) and Jake Kumerow (16) celebrate Jones' touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Geronimo Allison (81), Aaron Jones (33) and Jake Kumerow (16) celebrate Jones' touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) reaches out to catch a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) reaches out to catch a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) prepares to throw a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) prepares to throw a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) prepares to throw a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) prepares to throw a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) reaches out to catch a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) reaches out to catch a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) stops Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) from advancing the ball in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) stops Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) from advancing the ball in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Aaron Jones #33 and the Green Bay Packers celebrate after scoring on an 18-yard run against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of their game at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Aaron Jones #33 and the Green Bay Packers celebrate after scoring on an 18-yard run against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of their game at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches play against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches play against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms in the first quarter against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms in the first quarter against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs with the ball in the first quarter against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs with the ball in the first quarter against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) returns an interception in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) returns an interception in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws in the pocket against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws in the pocket against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws in the pocket in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws in the pocket in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball in the first quarter against Green Bay Packers nose tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball in the first quarter against Green Bay Packers nose tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the pocket in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the pocket in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring on an 18-yard run against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of their game at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring on an 18-yard run against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of their game at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms in the first quarter against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms in the first quarter against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the pocket in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the pocket in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the pocket in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the pocket in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring on an 18-yard run against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of their game at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring on an 18-yard run against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of their game at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) defends as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) returns a Dak Prescott interception in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) defends as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) returns a Dak Prescott interception in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) pose with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) pose with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball as Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) pursues in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball as Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) pursues in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball as Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) gives chase in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball as Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) gives chase in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries then all against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries then all against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) acknowledges fans during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) acknowledges fans during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) sprays water out of his mouth during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) sprays water out of his mouth during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Ron Jenkins, AP
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Michael Ainsworth, AP
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with Green Bay Packers chief executive officer Mark Hodge Murphy prior to the game at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with Green Bay Packers chief executive officer Mark Hodge Murphy prior to the game at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers chief executive officer Mark Hodge Murphy on the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers chief executive officer Mark Hodge Murphy on the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Fox announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the field prior to the game with the Dallas Cowboys playing against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Fox announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the field prior to the game with the Dallas Cowboys playing against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Hollywood actress Ellen DeGeneres smiles on the sidelines with her wife Portia de Rossi prior to the Dallas Cowboys playing against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Hollywood actress Ellen DeGeneres smiles on the sidelines with her wife Portia de Rossi prior to the Dallas Cowboys playing against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers fans watch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Green Bay Packers fans watch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Michael Ainsworth, AP
    ARLINGTON, Texas - So long as Aaron Jones is on the field, the Green Bay Packers are never without a playmaker.

    That was never more true than Sunday deep in the heart of Jones’ home state. Without Pro Bowler Davante Adams, the Packers’ top receiver, the offense had to come from somewhere. Jones, the dynamic running back who can dazzle in open space, did not disappoint.

    Jones had a career day, rushing for four touchdowns in the Packers’ 34-24 victory inside an AT&T Stadium packed with plenty of Packers fans, who frequently broke out “Go Pack Go” chants. It was clear from the beginning coach Matt LaFleur was intent on getting the football any way possible to Jones, the Packers’ undisputed top skill player without Adams, who was inactive because of a turf toe injury. The final result was 107 yards on 19 carries along with 75 yards on seven catches for the University of Texas-El Paso product. That’s 182 yards on 26 touches with four touchdowns.

    Packers running back Aaron Jones discusses his successful game against the Dallas Cowboys in his home state of Texas. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

    "Yeah, he was running well," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "It was his typical style: slasher, cut backs, breaking tackles. I thought it was a great game for him, he was obviously the hot hand, got a lot of touches down in the red zones and finished those of nicely."

    The run game helped ease pressure off Rodgers, who was better than his numbers indicated. Rodgers finished 22-for-34 with 238 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, an 85.2 rating. But he didn’t force the passing game without his top receiver, made plays with his legs when necessary and, most important, kept the offense out of bad situations.

    Here are five more observations from Sunday’s win.

    Early statement from LaFleur

    The Packers were without Adams, without running back Jamaal Williams and without a lot of reasons – at least on paper – to be all that competitive Sunday. The best thing to do in that situation is jump all over an opponent that might be a little overconfident, and that’s what LaFleur got his team to do. The Packers' offense started with a three-and-out, but then scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions, taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. That set the tone for the day. LaFleur deserves a lot of credit to have his team ready to play on the road, especially given what the Packers were stacked up against.

    Goal-line offense

    There is one bone Packers fans probably would like to pick with the new head coach. In the second quarter Sunday, the Packers had a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Sound familiar? The Packers had a first-and-goal from the 1 last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, and they threw four straight times. This time, the Packers gave the football to Jones for a dive on the first play, but they inexplicably threw it the next two snaps – and both were incompletions. The Packers did get a 1-yard touchdown run from Jones in the second half, but that only makes the reluctance to run from the 1 all that more confusing. Before Jones’ 1-yard touchdown, the Packers had seven plays from the opponent’s 1-yard line in the past two games. They ran it once. That’s not the ideal ratio.

    Cowboys air it out

    Speaking of running the ball, the Cowboys clearly came out throwing Sunday. It’s a peculiar decision, given the Packers had allowed 523 rushing yards in three straight games, but Dak Prescott had more passes (five) than Ezekiel Elliott had runs (four) in the first quarter. That’s important to remember, because the imbalance between run and pass only increased as the Packers took a 31-3 lead, but that seemed to be coach Jason Garrett’s plan from the beginning. An odd choice it was. Prescott’s numbers looked good. He completed 27-of-44 passes for 463 yards and two touchdowns, but he also tossed three interceptions and took three sacks and ended up with an 83.8 rating. There’s high risk, high reward when you air it out. As the Packers have shown this season, throwing the ball against them only plays into their defense’s strength.

    Complete coverage:

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    Quick takes: Aaron Jones scores 4 TDs, Packers beat Cowboys 34-24 to improve to 4-1

    Packers Insider: Offense comes alive despite absence of injured Davante Adams

    Packers' front seven gets after Elliott, Prescott after focusing on fundamentals

    Cornerback Kevin King puts himself in position to make crucial play for Packers

    Silverstein: Ground game dominates as Cowboys have no answer for Packers' Aaron Jones

    Za’Darius, Preston Smith take issue with Ray Lewis; injuries piling up

    Dougherty: Sky's suddenly the limit for Matt LaFleur's Packers' offense

    The Smiths reach double digits

    The Cowboys were without Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith, and starting right tackle La’el Collins dropped out in the third quarter. Against this Packers pass rush, playing a pair of backup tackles is a big problem. It’s unreal how Za’Darius and Preston Smith have transformed the Packers' defensive front overnight, and their pressure on the quarterback was on full display against Prescott. Za’Darius Smith had two sacks and Preston Smith added one. Together, the Smiths have now combined for 10.5 sacks on the season (Preston has 5.5, Za’Darius five). Preston had never surpassed eight sacks in any of his first four seasons, while Za’Darius never surpassed 8.5. Barring injury, both are going to set career highs with ease this season.

    "Our defense came up big, especially in the first half, in those critical moments just to keep points off the scoreboard," LaFleur said. "It allowed us to get a little bit of a lead, but again, there's a lot to improve upon."

    Not just the Smiths

    Kevin King, upgraded from doubtful to questionable Saturday, went through light sprints to test his groin injury two hours before kickoff Sunday. It’s a good thing King’s injury cooperated. King was able to play throughout most of Sunday’s win, giving the Packers’ defense an important presence on the perimeter. King dropped one interception in the third quarter, but he followed with a pick in the fourth that set up a Packers field goal, giving them an important three-possession lead. Jaire Alexander also had a pick in the first quarter, catching a deflection off Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper. It’s the first time in their careers King and Alexander have each had an interception in the same game. It might not be the last.

    "The turnovers, that was the difference today," LaFleur said. "When you're plus-3 in the turnover margin, pretty good chance you're going to come out victorious."

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

