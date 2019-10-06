CLOSE

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) during their football game Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Kevin King, upgraded from doubtful to questionable on Saturday’s injury report, tested his injured groin about two hours before kickoff Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Turns out, the Green Bay Packers cornerback feels good enough to be available.

It remains to be seen how much King will play, but he is active against the Dallas Cowboys. With King available, he could theoretically pair with running mate Jaire Alexander, giving the Packers' defense its usual coverage pillars on the perimeter. For a team that will be limited on offense, King’s presence would be significant.

Receiver Davante Adams, ruled out Friday, is among the seven Packers inactives. The list also includes running backs Jamaal Williams and Dexter Williams, cornerback Tony Brown, outside linebacker Tim Williams, and offensive linemen Adam Pankey and Cole Madison.

It was a bit surprising the Packers kept Dexter Williams inactive. With Jamaal Williams in the concussion protocol, the Packers entered the week believing their sixth-round rookie running back might be the top backup behind Aaron Jones. Instead, they promoted Tra Carson from the practice squad Saturday. Carson might have lost the battle for a 53-man roster spot after training camp, but he has surpassed Dexter Williams on the depth chart in Week 5.

For the Cowboys, left tackle Tyron Smith is the most significant inactive. The Pro Bowl blindside blocker is out with an ankle injury. In his place, the Cowboys will likely start backup Cameron Fleming.