We'll start with the media reaction in Dallas after the Packers' 34-24 win Sunday at AT&T Stadium. David Moore of the Dallas Morning News writes that the Cowboys no longer belong in any discussion of the NFC's elite after being humbled by Green Bay.

Moore writes:

Every ounce of excitement generated in the first three weeks of the season has evaporated. The cushion that allowed wild-eyed optimists to speculate the division would be settled by the end of the October is gone. The Cowboys are no longer in the discussion when it comes to the best team in the conference. Dallas doesn't even look like the best team in the NFC East at the moment. Sunday's 34-24 loss to Green Bay, coming on the heels of a defeat in New Orleans, is a sobering exclamation point of what this team isn't. A defense that appeared to be getting better was tormented at key moments by the arm of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. No shame there. The bigger issue is that it was gashed by Aaron Jones for 107 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.

