Packers running back Aaron Jones discusses his successful game against the Dallas Cowboys in his home state of Texas. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with the media reaction in Dallas after the Packers' 34-24 win Sunday at AT&T Stadium. David Moore of the Dallas Morning News writes that the Cowboys no longer belong in any discussion of the NFC's elite after being humbled by Green Bay.
Moore writes:
Every ounce of excitement generated in the first three weeks of the season has evaporated. The cushion that allowed wild-eyed optimists to speculate the division would be settled by the end of the October is gone.
The Cowboys are no longer in the discussion when it comes to the best team in the conference. Dallas doesn't even look like the best team in the NFC East at the moment.
Sunday's 34-24 loss to Green Bay, coming on the heels of a defeat in New Orleans, is a sobering exclamation point of what this team isn't.
A defense that appeared to be getting better was tormented at key moments by the arm of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. No shame there. The bigger issue is that it was gashed by Aaron Jones for 107 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.
You can read the entire column here:
Tom Silverstein writes about how Aaron Jones rewarded the Packers for their faith in making him the focal point of the offense:
Here's Jones' fourth rushing touchdown, a single-game Packers achievement last accomplished by Dorsey Levens on Jan. 2, 2000:
Jones showed off a strong and accurate arm, as well:
The Packers' offense suddenly seems to have a high ceiling, writes Pete Dougherty:
Cornerback Kevin King was listed as doubtful to play Friday. On Sunday, he delivered in the clutch:
The Smiths brought the pass rush Sunday:
Credit former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis for providing motivation:
Jim Owczarski looks at how the offense compensated for the absence of Davante Adams in his Packers Insider:
Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner fielded questions after the Packers' big win:
All the best action from Sunday's game, in one handy photo gallery:
Former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson was on hand wearing the blue Kentucky jersey of former teammate Randall Cobb:
And finally: There was no shortage of celebrities on hand for this one:
The 2019 Packers Schedule as of Oct. 7 with This Year's Opponents and How They Finished Last Year Lou Saldivar, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.