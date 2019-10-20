Packers vs. Raiders: Week 7
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates his 74-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates his 74-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws downfield during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws downfield during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) sprints for the end zone on a fourth quarter touchdown reception against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) sprints for the end zone on a fourth quarter touchdown reception against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass in the red zone as Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) and Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) defend during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass in the red zone as Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) and Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) defend during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) breaks away on a long reception against Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) in the third quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) breaks away on a long reception against Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) in the third quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) gains yardage on a reception against Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) in the third quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) gains yardage on a reception against Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) in the third quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) pullls down a long reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) in the fourth quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) pullls down a long reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) in the fourth quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) evades a sack by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) evades a sack by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) evades a sack by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) evades a sack by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is shown during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) call a time out during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) call a time out during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is upended during a run in the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is upended during a run in the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 74 yard touchdown pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 74 yard touchdown pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 74 yard touchdown pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 74 yard touchdown pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 74 yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling with Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 74 yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling with Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 74 yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 74 yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 74 yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 74 yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 74 yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 74 yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is stuffed by the Green Bay Packers defense Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is stuffed by the Green Bay Packers defense Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) knocks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) out of bounds as he tries to score a touchdown in the second quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) knocks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) out of bounds as he tries to score a touchdown in the second quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes a hit from Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) in the fourth quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes a hit from Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) in the fourth quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) pulls in a first half pass under the defense of Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) pulls in a first half pass under the defense of Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) argues a call aas the Packers host the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) argues a call aas the Packers host the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) covers Oakland Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) covers Oakland Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
=thp25n= holds on tpo the jersey of Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
=thp25n= holds on tpo the jersey of Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) halls in a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) halls in a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale, left, and Oakland Raiders running back Alec Ingold exchange jerseys after their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale, left, and Oakland Raiders running back Alec Ingold exchange jerseys after their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL journal-sentinel, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) speaks to an official after the Oakland Raiders were called offside during the first quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) speaks to an official after the Oakland Raiders were called offside during the first quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) drags down Oakland wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) after a first down during the first quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) drags down Oakland wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) after a first down during the first quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fubkles the ball while trying to score a touchdown during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers recovered the ball. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fubkles the ball while trying to score a touchdown during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers recovered the ball. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Oren Burks (42) celebrates making a tackle on the kick off against the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Oren Burks (42) celebrates making a tackle on the kick off against the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the first half against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the first half against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with Aaron Rodgers (12) in the first half against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with Aaron Rodgers (12) in the first half against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is stopped one one-yard on fourth an goal during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is stopped one one-yard on fourth an goal during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) streaks downfield to score a touchdown on a 74-yard reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) streaks downfield to score a touchdown on a 74-yard reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL journal-sentinel, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after showing a touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after showing a touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders' Marcell Ateman (88) grabs a reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) dust ring the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Oakland Raiders' Marcell Ateman (88) grabs a reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) dust ring the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale, left, and Oakland Raiders running back Alec Ingold exchange jerseys after their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale, left, and Oakland Raiders running back Alec Ingold exchange jerseys after their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL journal-sentinel, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scored a touchdown defended by Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scored a touchdown defended by Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) tackles Oakland Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) tackles Oakland Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a second quarter touchdown with tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) and fullback Danny Vitale (45) against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a second quarter touchdown with tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) and fullback Danny Vitale (45) against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin William Glasheen, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stiff arms Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stiff arms Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) csprintd for the end zone on a fourth quarter touchdown reception against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) csprintd for the end zone on a fourth quarter touchdown reception against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) crosses the goal line on a fourth quarter touchdown reception against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) crosses the goal line on a fourth quarter touchdown reception against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) pulls in a touchdown pass in the second half Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) pulls in a touchdown pass in the second half Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) streaks downfield to score a touchdown on a 74-yard reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) streaks downfield to score a touchdown on a 74-yard reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Oakland Raiders 42-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL journal-sentinel, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) hauls in a pass defended by Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers (SCORE) (win over loss to) the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) hauls in a pass defended by Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers (SCORE) (win over loss to) the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) acknowledges the fans after the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) acknowledges the fans after the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running backs Aaron Jones (33) and Jamaal Williams (30)dance off the field after the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running backs Aaron Jones (33) and Jamaal Williams (30)dance off the field after the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running backs Aaron Jones (33) and Jamaal Williams (30)dance off the field after the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running backs Aaron Jones (33) and Jamaal Williams (30)dance off the field after the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running backs Aaron Jones (33) and Jamaal Williams (30)dance off the field after the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers running backs Aaron Jones (33) and Jamaal Williams (30)dance off the field after the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks of the field after the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks of the field after the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) stops Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) at tje goal line in the fourth quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers took over on downs. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) stops Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) at tje goal line in the fourth quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers took over on downs. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) intercepts a pass in the endzone during the fourth quarter as Adrian Amos (31) looks on againist the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) intercepts a pass in the endzone during the fourth quarter as Adrian Amos (31) looks on againist the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) intercepts a pass in the endzone intended for Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) intercepts a pass in the endzone intended for Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) celebrates his interception in the endzone intended for Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) celebrates his interception in the endzone intended for Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) scores a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) scores a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) scores a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) scores a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) scores a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) scores a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs for a touchdown score in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs for a touchdown score in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown run with Jimmy Graham (80) in the third quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown run with Jimmy Graham (80) in the third quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown run with Billy Turner (77), and Elgton Jenkins (74) in the third quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown run with Billy Turner (77), and Elgton Jenkins (74) in the third quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates a defensive play against the Oakland Raiders in the first half Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates a defensive play against the Oakland Raiders in the first half Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) and Maxx Crosby (98) in the first half Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) and Maxx Crosby (98) in the first half Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown score by Jake Kumerow (16) late in the second quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown score by Jake Kumerow (16) late in the second quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is upset about a call at the one yard line late in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is upset about a call at the one yard line late in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur argues with an official about a call at the one yard line late in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur argues with an official about a call at the one yard line late in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Will Redmond (25) tackles Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Will Redmond (25) tackles Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) tackles Oakland Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) tackles Oakland Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks for Aaron Jones (33) against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks for Aaron Jones (33) against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a catch and run touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a catch and run touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a catch and run touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a catch and run touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) scores a touchdown on a 37-yard reception while being covered by Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) scores a touchdown on a 37-yard reception while being covered by Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) is pulled down by his jersey by Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (24) during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) is pulled down by his jersey by Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (24) during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catchers a touchdown pass as Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) defends during the 2nd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catchers a touchdown pass as Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) defends during the 2nd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) scores a touchdown as Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) defends during the 2nd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) scores a touchdown as Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) defends during the 2nd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) scores a touchdown as Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) defends during the 2nd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) scores a touchdown as Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) defends during the 2nd quarter of the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Photo by Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks away for a long first down run against Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) in the first quaerter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks away for a long first down run against Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) in the first quaerter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run agains the Oakland Raiders in the first qurater Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run agains the Oakland Raiders in the first qurater Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown reception against Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) in the first quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown reception against Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) in the first quarter Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
A fan in the stands plays catch with Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williamsbefore their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
A fan in the stands plays catch with Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williamsbefore their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) warms up before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) warms up before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine its shown before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine its shown before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine its shown before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine its shown before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is shown before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is shown before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL journal-sentinel, Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) practices kicking field goals prior to playing against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) practices kicking field goals prior to playing against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers fans Mike Meredith and his son Mason, 4, of Norfolk, VA, watch players warm up before playing against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers fans Mike Meredith and his son Mason, 4, of Norfolk, VA, watch players warm up before playing against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Adelyn Broombaugh, 11, of St Louis, MO, waits for players to run on to the field to warm up before playing against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Adelyn Broombaugh, 11, of St Louis, MO, waits for players to run on to the field to warm up before playing against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers fans Gannon Blankenship, left, 15, his brother Gage Blankenship, 13, and their father Doyle Blankenship watch players warm up before the start of the game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The three are from Oklahoma. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers fans Gannon Blankenship, left, 15, his brother Gage Blankenship, 13, and their father Doyle Blankenship watch players warm up before the start of the game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The three are from Oklahoma. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Dan Cardenas, of McHenry gives the thumbs up while heading into the stadium with his girlfriend, Rachel Liu, of Arlington Heights before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Dan Cardenas, of McHenry gives the thumbs up while heading into the stadium with his girlfriend, Rachel Liu, of Arlington Heights before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Jayson Pottorff, right, walks with his 11-year old son, Paxtyn and their friend Ryan smith, behind, all of Sioux City, Iowa before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Jayson Pottorff, right, walks with his 11-year old son, Paxtyn and their friend Ryan smith, behind, all of Sioux City, Iowa before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Sydney Hakes, center, waves fans into a home parking lot before the Green Bay Packers take on the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Sydney Hakes, center, waves fans into a home parking lot before the Green Bay Packers take on the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Leroy Vanden Avond before the Green Bay Packers take on the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Leroy Vanden Avond before the Green Bay Packers take on the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Kyle Horkman sells Packer clothing to Lisa Acker, center, before the Green Bay Packers take on the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Kyle Horkman sells Packer clothing to Lisa Acker, center, before the Green Bay Packers take on the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Abby Burke, Montana, takes a shot with the Johhny Wad band before the Green Bay Packers take on the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Abby Burke, Montana, takes a shot with the Johhny Wad band before the Green Bay Packers take on the Oakland Raiders during their football game Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Packers fan Edwin Contreras and his Raiders friend Jesus Sánchez, both of Compton, California sport their ski masks before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Packers fan Edwin Contreras and his Raiders friend Jesus Sánchez, both of Compton, California sport their ski masks before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers fans, from left, Margie Hundsrucker, of Oconto, Bryan Weir of Edinburgh Scotland, Chris Burdine, of Manitowoc, and Gina Maciejewski, of Green Bay do a shot ski before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Green Bay Packers fans, from left, Margie Hundsrucker, of Oconto, Bryan Weir of Edinburgh Scotland, Chris Burdine, of Manitowoc, and Gina Maciejewski, of Green Bay do a shot ski before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Angie Brody, of Random Lake, and Jane Denman, of Milwaukee dance to the Green Bay Packers Tailgate Band before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Angie Brody, of Random Lake, and Jane Denman, of Milwaukee dance to the Green Bay Packers Tailgate Band before the Green Bay Packers football game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    GREEN BAY - For much of this season, the Green Bay Packers have won with their remade offense only showing glimpses of what it could be.

    The offense finally put it together Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, and the results were undeniably positive.

    With a 42-24 victory, the Packers (6-1) prevailed for the third straight game without top receiver Davante Adams. They’ve positioned themselves to the point where they’re playing more for NFC seeding than a playoff berth, remarkable after only seven games. Best of all was how the Packers won, pulling away so much they were able to insert backup quarterback Tim Boyle late in the fourth quarter.

    Here are five observations:

    MVP form

    Without Adams, Rodgers’ best receivers at times were his running backs. He threw touchdown passes to Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. His top four wide receivers were a former fifth-round pick (Marquez Valdes-Scantling)) and three undrafted players (Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow and Allen Lazard). Regardless, Rodgers had his best statistical game of the season, completing 25 of 31 passes for 429 yards, five touchdown passes, a rushing touchdown and a perfect 158.3 rating. Considering what the "V" in MVP stands for, Rodgers might start getting some consideration if this continues into the season’s second half. Hard to think of anyone more valuable.

    An all-around back

    While his playmaking can be dynamic, Aaron Jones has had much work to do on many of a running back’s ancillary duties early in his career. He showed a lot of progress Sunday as a pass catcher and, just as important, a blocker. A week after dropping a gimme touchdown, Jones made a tremendous adjustment on Rodgers’ first touchdown pass of the day, turning from his outside shoulder to the inside and securing the catch. Jones also had a key block on Valdes-Scantling’s 74-yard catch-and-run-touchdown in the fourth quarter.

    Complete coverage:

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    Quick takes: Rodgers tosses 5 TD passes, Packers beat Raiders 42-24 to go 6-1

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: See the best in Packers photos and videos

    JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: Get an inside look at the team as part of our subscriber-only conversation

    Bend but don’t break

    The Preston and Za'Darius Smith had a Halloween-themed sack celebration planned Sunday. They didn’t get to use it, contained by a Raiders offense that had allowed the fifth fewest sacks entering the game. The Raiders also moved the ball well throughout, with Josh Jacobs rushing for 124 yards on 21 carries. Oakland finished with 484 yards on 62 plays (a 7.8-yard average). But the Packers' defense has shown one quality that it has lacked in the past. Even on days when it’s generating fewer big plays, it buckles down inside the red zone. The Raiders twice advanced inside the 5-yard line, and they failed to get points either time — the second a four-play stand from the Packers' defense. Kevin King also had an interception in the end zone on a tipped ball by safety Adrian Amos. The defense should expect more than it provided Sunday. But if the Packers' offense continues playing at a high level, that bend-but-don’t-break performance should be enough to win a lot of games.

    Officiating woes

    If you were expecting officiating to be any better after Monday night’s fiasco, well, you were wrong. Very wrong. Indeed, both the Raiders and Packers were the beneficiaries of highly questionable calls Sunday, though the Raiders probably left Lambeau Field feeling like they got the short end. They were called for two phantom pass-interference calls in the first half. At the end of the half, it appeared Kumerow stepped out of bounds at the 5-yard line, but the ruling of touchdown on the play stood. (Allison also clearly stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line in the third quarter, and the initial ruling was a touchdown before being overturned.) Kumerow also got a phantom offensive pass interference call in the second quarter. Unlike Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who apparently hasn’t gotten the memo that these calls are almost never overturned via replay, Packers coach Matt LaFleur just ignored the poor call without throwing a challenge flag. In short, it appears the NFL’s officiating problem is going to get worse before it gets better.

    Pro Bowl punter

    It wasn’t his best hang time (unofficially 4.20 seconds), but JK Scott booted a 57 yard punt while standing inside his own end zone during the fourth quarter. With a holding penalty, the Raiders got possession at their own 42-yard line. That’s the definition of flipping the field, a 52-yard net. Scott entered Sunday ranked fourth in the NFL with a 48.6-yard average, and third with a 44.8-yard net average. Even on a day when he isn’t needed much, Scott finds a way to be a weapon.

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE