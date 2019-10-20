Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) makes a reception under the defense of Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during their football game Monday October 14, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The packers defeated the Lions 23 to 22. (Photo: William Glasheen, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

GREEN BAY - On Sunday morning Davante Adams once again headlined the inactive players for the Green Bay Packers, as the star wide receiver already had been ruled out for the game against Oakland with turf toe. It is the third straight game Adams will miss.

The Packers did get a boost over the weekend: Starting wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling progressed enough through his rehab of left ankle and knee injuries to play despite not practicing, and starting receiver Geronimo Allison cleared concussion protocol and also was active for the game.

That allowed the team to keep newly acquired receiver Ryan Grant inactive as he gets up to speed with the offense.

Rookie running back Dexter Williams was active against the Raiders, which is the first time the sixth-round pick has been suited up this season.

Rookie safety Darnell Savage missed his second straight game with a high-ankle injury suffered in Dallas and was also ruled out on Friday with Adams. The secondary did get a lift with the return of cornerback Tony Brown.

Joining Adams and Savage on the sidelines against the Raiders due to an injury was tight end Robert Tonyan, who injured a hip in Dallas.

The full inactive list for the Packers:

Davante Adams, WR

Darnell Savage, S

Ryan Grant, WR

Robert Tonyan, TE

Cole Madison, OL

Adam Pankey, OL

Tim Williams, LB