We'll start with veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga and first-year wide receiver Allen Lazard being listed among five "unsung heroes" who have helped power the Packers to their 6-1 start, according to Rob Reischel of ForbesSports.

Reischel writes:

Bulaga is in a contract year, and the Packers will have to look long and hard at re-signing him in 2020. “He's been on my right side for so many years now,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Bulaga. “People forget that he was in there in 2010, one of the few who’s got a ring left in this locker room. “He's tough, he's smart. He understands his strengths really well. He understands the offense exceptionally. He's just a heady player who's so smart and tough and reliable when he's out there playing tackle for us.”

Regarding Lazard, Reischel writes:

Lazard caught four passes for 65 yards in the fourth quarter, including a memorable 35-yard touchdown reception, to help lead the Packers past the Lions, 23-22. One week later, Lazard played a career-high 51 snaps and had three catches for 42 yards. These days, Lazard is a walking billboard for unsung heroes. “I’ve seen him make a lot of plays in practice over the course of training camp, and really last year when he got here,” Aaron Rodgers said of Lazard after the Detroit game. “And I think, mentally, he was sharp. We’ve actually had him kind of go through some of the signal reviews that we do, and he’s very sharp. He understands all the concepts and signals, and I think he was ready. I’m glad he had an opportunity.”

One big reason for the Green Bay #Packers' fast start is a handful of unsung heroes. My story on that group is at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/EAJskHczXV — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) October 23, 2019

Hmm, suddenly there is intrigue surrounding Packers vs. Chiefs on Sunday night:

Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not rule out Mahomes’ chances of playing Sunday. https://t.co/rYiOhcfR1T — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 23, 2019

Here's how Mahomes looked Wednesday on the practice field:

Patrick Mahomes is back at Chiefs practice 👀



(via @KCTVDani) pic.twitter.com/XaJAZ6azYe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 23, 2019

But Ian Rapoport of NFL Network sounds certain that Mahomes won't play Sunday:

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Chiefs welcomed QB Patrick Mahomes back at practice today, while the #Jaguars did the same for QB Nick Foles. pic.twitter.com/NUQsqhIXSq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2019

The Packers also got some positive news on the injury front:

Also returning to practice today was tight end Robert Tonyan. https://t.co/4htafjU0uX — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 23, 2019

Pete Dougherty tackled questions about Davante Adams and more in his weekly live chat:

Rodgers is distributing the ball better since Davante Adams has been out with injury. So what happens when Adams returns? https://t.co/p17xfkm0Rx — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 23, 2019

ICYMI, Tom Silverstein writes about how the betting public is rolling the dice on the Packers:

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal lists Aaron Rodgers among his "seven NFL forces returning to form."

Rosenthal writes of Rodgers' showing Sunday against Oakland:

The inevitability of this performance built for weeks, starting with Rodgers' showing in a loss to the Eagles on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4. His effort last Monday against the Lions was possibly his best game of the last few seasons, until he topped it Sunday. (Pro Football Focus, which now has Rodgers ranked second this season behind Russell Wilson, graded the Lions game slightly higher than Sunday's six-score fireshow.) Rodgers made more plays within the structure of coach Matt LaFleur's offense, while LaFleur allowed Rodgers to be more aggressive in Sunday's perfectly imbalanced attack. Some of Rodgers' throws -- like the back-shoulder corner route to running back Aaron Jones for Green Bay's first touchdown -- were too audacious for most quarterbacks to even attempt.

I wrote about Peak Rodgers and other resurgent figures of 2019 https://t.co/3DJYWBgZNppic.twitter.com/P1UJpgrhyk — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 21, 2019

You may have seen this video already, but it's fun to hear what Rodgers and LaFleur were saying after his touchdown toss to Marquez Valdes-Scantling:

Valdes-Scantling talks with "Good Morning Football" about catching passes from Rodgers:

Hey Marquez Valdes-Scantling, what does @AaronRodgers12 say in the huddle after an impressive throw? ⬇️ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZPsfXt9TwO — GMFB (@gmfb) October 23, 2019

Ten Packers players made USA TODAY's all-time top-100 list, led by defensive end Reggie White at No. 7:

10 Packers make USA TODAY's list of top 100 players of all time https://t.co/JgsFKKSIF1 — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) October 23, 2019

The Lions are rolling the dice by dealing safety Quandre Diggs, writes Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press:

My column on the Quandre Diggs trade: It was a business move by the Lions, a risky one https://t.co/m5h6TgKAAV via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 23, 2019

The Lions think they have the goods at safety already on their roster to replace Quandre Diggs after Tuesday's trade https://t.co/huwuuL4F3g via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 23, 2019

The Packers will see the former Wisconsin star running back when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 3:

The potential impact of Melvin Gordon's ill-conceived holdout from @VoiceOfTheStar. https://t.co/z8OcJ76Y2d — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) October 23, 2019

And finally: Be sure to read this thorough, incisive examination of the Bears' many problems (in Q&A form) from top-notch beat reporter Brad Biggs:

- So now what? Serious question.



- What the heck with Mitch Trubisky?



- Have coaches told the QB not to run?



- Is it too soon for Ryan Pace to be on the hot seat?



- Tom Brady in 2020?



That and more in #Bears Mailbag. https://t.co/eyR50o4tFG — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 23, 2019

