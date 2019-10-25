CLOSE Packers wide receiver Davante Adams discusses the status of his turf toe injury, his rehab and his status for Sunday's game against the Chief. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Robert Mays of The Ringer writing about the cultural overhaul spearheaded by new coach Matt LaFleur and free-agent acquisitions Za'Darius and Preston Smth that has helped transform the Packers into a Super Bowl contender.

Mays writes:

After spending 13 seasons under head coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers have welcomed LaFleur and a few influential free agents into the mix, and together they’ve transformed an organization that had fallen into a rut. In years past, Green Bay had maintained a buttoned-up culture—one perpetuated by an insular locker room composed of players who had come up through this system. But this season, many veterans have noticed that showing up to work doesn’t have to feel like work. “You know when you watch those TV shows, and there’s a scene, and it’s kind of gray?” Preston Smith says. “And then something happens, and the scene goes to color? It’s kind of like that.”

Mays' article also explores the flexibility that Mike Pettine has built into the Packers' defense and how perfectly suited his scheme is to the Smiths' talents:

The multipositional knowledge that players like the Smiths possess is also valuable for another reason. It allows Pettine to grant them the autonomy to line up wherever they please in certain packages. Before the snap, almost on a whim, Preston can tell Za’Darius that he feels better about the right side or the left. “That’s rare,” Za’Darius says. Preston raves about the leeway he’s afforded within Pettine’s scheme, and how Green Bay has used it to consistently wreak havoc. “We love it and [the coaches] love it,” he says. “It benefits us, it benefits this defense, and it benefits the [coaching staff].” At this point, Za’Darius can’t help but interject: “See, having that right there, it makes us come to work every day with a smile on our face.”

You can read Mays' in-depth piece here:

Earlier this month, I went to Green Bay to write about a franchise's new plan on defense.



When I got there, I found a team reborn.



Welcome to a new era in Packer Land. https://t.co/kI5SvvtkKl — Robert Mays (@robertmays) October 24, 2019

Will the Packers swing a deal before Tuesday's trade deadline?

For subscribers: The most intriguing option might be Josh Gordon, who could be like Andre Rison in 1996 or Howard Green in 2010. https://t.co/KXTUuzjVvm — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 25, 2019

Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com makes trade-deadline buy-or-sell proposals for each NFC team, and thinks the Packers should swing a trade for Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard.

Bergman writes:

GREEN BAY PACKERS: Buy tight end O.J. Howard. As he proved Sunday, Aaron Rodgers can ball out with anybody in his supporting cast. Danny Vitale and Jake Kumerow for the win! But going forward, the Pack will need more reliable, versatile pass-catching weapons. Howard is being under-utilized in Tampa Bay and, in the third year of his rookie deal, has room to grow. The plan: Pair him or rotate him with Jimmy Graham in Green Bay in 2019, have him replace Graham in 2020 and see Rodgers develop a new favorite target across from Davante Adams. Potential compensation: 2020 second-round pick and 2021 sixth-round pick.

You can read the entire story here:

Kenyan Drake to Bears? Chris Thompson to Rams? @JABergman proposes one buy/sell move for each NFC team before Tuesday's deadlinehttps://t.co/h2Xv8JZfczpic.twitter.com/fcGrRx0orc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 24, 2019

Speaking of the tight end position, Jimmy Graham envisions his role growing:

Graham has seen his playing time decline sharply this season, while fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis' snaps have more than doubled. https://t.co/FkwV65G08g — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 24, 2019

Davante Adams is likely to miss another game, but look for Darnell Savage to return against the Chiefs:

Adams has put his injured big toe through all sorts of tests, trying to determine if he can play Sunday night. https://t.co/WORfdjrQkl — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 24, 2019

There were changes on the Packers' injury report:

Here is Thursday's Packers injury report. Changes from yesterday:



Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Robert Tonyan, Darnell Savage and Will Redmond went from full to limited participation



Aaron Rodgers went from limited to full



Corey Linsley went from unlisted to did not participate pic.twitter.com/ZhJ0RW7ufS — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) October 24, 2019

ICYMI, Aaron Rodgers is a master of the no-look pass, as those who have tried to defend against it can attest:

For subscribers: It can be a “welcome to Green Bay” moment for those who are new to the team. https://t.co/iKqX89dTby — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 24, 2019

Rodgers is climbing quickly in the NFL.com QB Index:

QB rankings, 1-32: Aaron Rodgers surges; Mitchell Trubisky sinks to the bottomhttps://t.co/ZHRKhyrXrTpic.twitter.com/sSMUw6Q9sw — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 24, 2019

Hard to believe that pass protection once was considered an issue with playing Aaron Jones:

Aaron Jones is currently the highest graded HB/FB in pass protection this season (91.0).



Jones actually hasn't allowed a pressure since Week 15 of his rookie season - nearly 60 pass-blocking during this time frame.#GoPackGopic.twitter.com/65xddqqJVG — PFF GB Packers (@PFF_Packers) October 24, 2019

And Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett gushed Thursday over this downfield block by Jones on Marquez Valdes-Scantling's 74-yard TD catch-and-run:

All eight Pro Football Focus panelists pick the Packers to beat the Chiefs:

🚨 NFL Week 8 picks are IN! pic.twitter.com/c3iB1e0ogJ — PFF (@PFF) October 24, 2019

An interesting Kevin King nugget from Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire:

All four of Kevin King's career interceptions have been in the fourth quarter.



vs. SF, 2018: At own 10-yard line, created game-winning drive

vs. MIN, 2019: In end zone, up 5 points

at DAL, 2019: Halted late comeback attempt, created 3 points

vs. OAK, 2019: Dagger, up 18 — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) October 24, 2019

If Matthew Stafford played in Green Bay, would he have "a couple rings"?

Golden Tate on Matthew Stafford: "I don’t want to sell anyone out, but I just think if you throw Stafford into New Orleans right now or Green Bay right now, or back when they had all those incredible players, I think this guy has a couple rings" https://t.co/zvW3Ngb9BU via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 24, 2019

Mike Daniels could soon be returning to the Lions' lineup:

Mike Daniels back at Lions practice for the first time since injuring his foot vs. the Eagles last month. Damon Harrison gets a day off and Darius Slay once again on the field but not doing anything. Bawden back, too. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 24, 2019

A blunt indictment of Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky from beat writer Brad Biggs:

The Bears have had to limit the game plan for Trubisky. Generally, he’s asked to read only half the field because the coaches want the ball out of his hands quickly on curls, slants and shallow crosses. When he does take a shot downfield, it’s often inaccurate. His pocket movement is poor and he has become scared of pressure. He struggles to step up and deliver the ball.

Read Biggs' entire analysis here:

Wrong drops. Happy feet. Inaccurate throws. The trade up to draft QB Mitch Trubisky has never looked worse, @BradBiggs writes. Can the Bears straighten him out? https://t.co/vOoXF1ziMn — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) October 24, 2019

Former Packers linebacker Clay Matthews severs a final tie to Green Bay:

More on the noble efforts of Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and his mom:

The shelter offers dinner daily to any child or adult who is hungry, and on Tuesday, dinner was served up by David Bakhtiari. https://t.co/CPJnPYpZ33 — Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) October 24, 2019

More good deeds:

#Packers players and employees, yes even that guy picking up cigarette butts, pitch in to help communities.https://t.co/nXGhE4tSZgpic.twitter.com/xHAsgPZlxH — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) October 24, 2019

And finally:

Do you have #WhitewaterJesus or #TouchdownJesus fever that just won't break? For the price of $40 (and $8 shipping & handling), you can own a new @UWWhitewater@WarhawkFootball Jake Kumerow bobblehead produced by FOCO. pic.twitter.com/P46mGDPmTn — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) October 24, 2019

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt