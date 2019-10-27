CLOSE
Packers vs. Chiefs: Week 8
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers players celebrate with defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (95), who recovered a ball fumbled by Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers players celebrate with defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (95), who recovered a ball fumbled by Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21), safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and safety Juan Thornhill (22), during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21), safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and safety Juan Thornhill (22), during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates with tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) after he scored a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates with tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) after he scored a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates with wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) after scoring during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates with wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) after scoring during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley, Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 and wide receiver Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 and wide receiver Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) closes in, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) closes in, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) fumbles the ball for a turnover after a tackle by Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50), during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) fumbles the ball for a turnover after a tackle by Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50), during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (64) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (64) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) closes in, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) closes in, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates with running back Aaron Jones (33) who scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates with running back Aaron Jones (33) who scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) faces the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) faces the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up after he was sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up after he was sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8), wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) and wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrate a touchdown by running back Jamaal Williams during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8), wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) and wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrate a touchdown by running back Jamaal Williams during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal with punter Dustin Colquitt (2) holding, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal with punter Dustin Colquitt (2) holding, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) follows his field goal kick, with punter Dustin Colquitt (2) holding, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) follows his field goal kick, with punter Dustin Colquitt (2) holding, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch between Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) and safety Darnell Savage (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch between Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) and safety Darnell Savage (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) adjusts his sleeve during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) adjusts his sleeve during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waits for the snap at the line of scrimmage, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waits for the snap at the line of scrimmage, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs past Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs past Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs for a touchdown between Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs for a touchdown between Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers scores a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers scores a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with teammates after a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with teammates after a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs past Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs past Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts to a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts to a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs past a tackle attempt by Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs past a tackle attempt by Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams, center, scores a touchdown between Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45), Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) and Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, second from right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams, center, scores a touchdown between Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45), Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) and Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, second from right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches his 50-yard field goal attempt miss in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches his 50-yard field goal attempt miss in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers completes a first quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers completes a first quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) before he entered the end zone, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) before he entered the end zone, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to run past a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to run past a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jake Kumerow #16 of the Green Bay Packers makes a 34-yard catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jake Kumerow #16 of the Green Bay Packers makes a 34-yard catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates with wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) and offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) in the Kansas City Chiefs end zone after what he thought was a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The play was called back due to a holding penalty.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates with wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) and offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) in the Kansas City Chiefs end zone after what he thought was a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The play was called back due to a holding penalty. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Damien Wilson #54 and Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Damien Wilson #54 and Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the ball off to Aaron Jones #33 during their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the ball off to Aaron Jones #33 during their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for a receiver as offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for a receiver as offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) follows warmups from the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) follows warmups from the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers jokes with line judge Mark Perlman, left, and field judge Mearl Robinson (31), before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers jokes with line judge Mark Perlman, left, and field judge Mearl Robinson (31), before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Fullscreen
Travis Gross, from Milwaukee, plays cornhole in the parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Travis Gross, from Milwaukee, plays cornhole in the parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Green Bay Packers started fast at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night — to the tune of a 14-0 first-quarter lead — but the Kansas City Chiefs drew up a game plan that tested the Packers throughout and turned the game into their fifth decided by one possession. The Packers trailed at one point 17-14, but came back to win 31-24 and improve to 7-1 on the year.

    Running back Aaron Jones led the way with 67 yards rushing on 13 carries and 159 yards on seven catches, two of which went for touchdowns. 

    Here are five observations:

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    Getting off script

    Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had found a consistent, four-quarter rhythm to the offense that saw the Packers average 30.6 points per game the last five weeks. Sunday looked to be more of the same as Green Bay gained 131 yards on their first 17 plays. But after the script changed, they gained 28 yards on the next 15 plays and saw Aaron Rodgers get pressured and the Chiefs come back to take the lead. The Packers offense got back into a rhythm in the second half with a 15-play, 72-yard drive that led to a Mason Crosby field goal that tied the game 17-17. Going off plan helped the Packers go up 24-17 when Rodgers hit Jamaal Williams on a 3-yard touchdown pass that he threw from about his own 18 after pressure.

    Mitigating Moore

    Chiefs coach Andy Reid realized he shouldn’t put the game totally in backup quarterback Matt Moore’s hands. Moore, who last started a game in 2017, was asked to take a few shots downfield and was largely inaccurate in those situations. But, Reid used interesting formations, motions and misdirection to allow Moore to quickly dump off the ball on short and intermediate throws and allow his playmakers to run after the catch. It was a very sound strategy, as it kept the Packers’ ball-hawking secondary away from floaters and tested the Packers’ shaky tackling.

    Missing tackles

    The Packers entered the game having given up the most total plays of 40 yards or more heading into Sunday night, and a lot of times those were on busted coverages or excellent throws by opposing quarterbacks. On Sunday night, the Chiefs ripped off six plays of 18 yards or more, including touchdowns of 29 and 30 yards. They were “big plays” but largely because Packers defenders had trouble squaring up in space to bring down a variety of Chiefs playmakers. The Packers managed to cause one turnover, which was an important added possession, but they struggled bringing Chiefs down all night.

    Offensive line tested

    Rodgers came into the game having been sacked 12 times but just five times over the last five games. Not coincidentally, he completed 65.6% of his passes for with a 106.2 rating while throwing 10 touchdowns. But for the most part, those opponents elected not to test Rodgers and the offensive line with blitzes and often just rushed four. The Chiefs came in with a poor defense and down their two best pass rushers, but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo went after the offensive line. Rodgers was sacked 5 times for 49 yards and was consistently pressured and forced to improvise on throws and by running 3 times for 32 yards.

    Golden hands of ‘backs

    Jones has turned into a reliable pass catcher, so much so that he’s been split out wide often now for a five-receiver set. Jamaal Williams has been steady as well and on Sunday the two running backs used their hands to star. Jones caught six balls for 141 yards and two scores while Williams caught three for 14, including a diving touchdown in the back corner of the end zone.  

    CLOSE

    The 2019 Packers Schedule as of Oct. 28, With Scores Lou Saldivar, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Keep up with the Pack

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: See the best in Packers photos and videos

    JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: Get an inside look at the team as part of our subscriber-only conversation

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE