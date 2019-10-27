Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Replay: Packers-Chiefs game blog
Join Tom Silverstein for updates, analysis and discussion as the Green Bay Packers visit the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Replay: Packers-Chiefs game blog
CLOSE
Join Tom Silverstein for updates, analysis and discussion as the Green Bay Packers visit the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Click here if the blog doesn't load below.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.