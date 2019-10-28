CLOSE

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 and wide receiver Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo: Jamie Squire, Getty Images)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talking at length with NBC's Mike Tirico in the lead-up to Sunday night's game at Kansas City. Rodgers speaks with enthusiasm about the "young energy" and the "fun meter" in the locker room.

“I think there’s just such a young energy about this team,” Rodgers tells Tirico. “When you do things for so long, there’s almost an expectation. And we just have so many new guys who haven’t seen me play a whole lot over the years. There’s a new staff who hasn’t been in the same locker room or meeting rooms or on the field at Lambeau here and seen that. That's one part of it. “The other part is we just really enjoy each other. This is one of the closest teams we’ve had, and definitely one of the closest teams that we’ve had in a long time. It’s just a new energy. There’s an excitement. The guys are having fun. . . . It’s been fun to see guys come together and genuinely enjoy working together. ... “I think we’ve brought in some hungry guys, and it’s just changed kind of the fun meter in the locker room,” Rodgers said. “Guys are really enjoying each other a lot.”

Rodgers & Tirico talked for nearly 20 minutes:https://t.co/hmTxDdRze4 — Matt Hietpas (@MattyHip) October 27, 2019

Pete Dougherty writes about the Packers' bold decisions that enabled them to outlast the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 in a Sunday night thriller:

When you get a shot to finish off a team with your quarterback on the field, you better take it. And Matt LaFleur did. https://t.co/nwKOtQN4jb — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 28, 2019

Tom Silverstein analyzes the big plays that went the Packers' way:

For subscribers: Playing in one of the harshest environments in the NFL, the #Packers emerged with a key road victory. https://t.co/pJt5kXzgRM — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 28, 2019

Aaron Jones has stamped himself as a legitimate dual threat, writes Jim Owczarski:

Jones was used as the fifth wide receiver in certain personnel packages. https://t.co/mrXL9RetX7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 28, 2019

AARON JONES TAKES IT ALL THE WAY.



67-yard receiving TD to take the lead! @Showtyme_33#GoPackGo



📺: #GBvsKC on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/mDf84f0ihzpic.twitter.com/DpL0IhvJRS — NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2019

Twitter went wild over Rodgers' amazing TD toss to Jamaal Williams:

How insane was this touchdown? https://t.co/LuPDa8IfdP — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 28, 2019

In his Packers Insider, Owczarski describes how the Packers survived the ups and downs of a wild night:

This team may not be world-beaters, but they do find ways to win. https://t.co/pvj8IxzVaq — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 28, 2019

Here's your chance to sound off on the Packers' victory:

In Kansas City, Chiefs observers came away impressed with how the injury-riddled team missing MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes still gave the Packers all they could handle:

Columnist Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star writes:

The Chiefs showed resiliency, falling behind by two touchdowns and rallying. The Chiefs showed creativity, with play calls that focused less on the quarterback (lots of one-read stuff for Matt Moore) and more on playmakers in space. And the Chiefs showed guts, perhaps best illustrated by Moore’s willingness to wear a series of hits violent enough to put the layperson on bed rest if he had a throw he liked. The Chiefs are in a strange spot. They’re sort of a placeholder for a Super Bowl contender. What they do offensively has been dictated to varying degrees by challenges with protection (the left side of the line is backups) and volatility, with injuries to Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. Defensively, the Chiefs have been a sort of Operation Fake-It-Til-You-Make-It. ... The important stuff is still on the way. But they’re showing some toughness, and depth. It’s something, at least.

You can read Mellinger's entire column here:

Instant-ish reaction from @mellinger: Yeah the Chiefs lost, but they're still atop the AFC West. https://t.co/MDWQFNJBWY — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) October 28, 2019

ICYMI: Owczarski tells the story of the dramatic duel we didn't get to see:

For subscribers: The distinct similarities between the elite quarterbacks are "almost creepy." #Packershttps://t.co/RnWACn4l9C — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 25, 2019

Dougherty puts GM Brian Gutekunst's first two drafts under the microscope:

For subscribers: One thing to be said for Brian Gutekunst’s first two drafts is that the Packers GM has picked one difference maker and a second who might be on his way. https://t.co/Ss7KxM7ROX — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 26, 2019

Don't underestimate what outside linebackers coach Mike Smith is contributing to the resurgence of the Packers' pass rush:

For subscribers: You know Za'Darius and Preston, but are you overlooking Mike? #Packershttps://t.co/OcjpP8NhFx — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 27, 2019

Rodgers and LaFleur talk more about their relationship, via Jason Wilde for the Wisconsin State Journal:

Now, it’s up to Rodgers and LaFleur — and the rest of the offense — to keep it going against in Sunday night's game against the Chiefs in Kansas City. https://t.co/efsZ6O3la5 — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) October 26, 2019

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about why the Packers' offensive linemen are so devoted to protecting Rodgers:

"We know the guy cares about us. He's a great dude, and we love blocking for him. That's part of the reason why we try so hard to be perfect. It'd be easier if we had a jerk back there, and we didn't like somebody, but we love the dude.”



Protecting 12: https://t.co/S0laVanFZ2 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 25, 2019

Former Packers running back James Starks has filed a lawsuit in connection to a traffic incident in 2016:

Former #Packers running back James Starks files lawsuit over car accident in 2016. https://t.co/fhyx0pkMuopic.twitter.com/KArP20GcUy — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) October 25, 2019

And finally: This was a nice Sunday sight for Packers fans:

The Chargers are waving goodbye to the Bears fans after Chicago missed a 41-yard field goal to win it 👋 pic.twitter.com/USVlcfGMFS — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 27, 2019

