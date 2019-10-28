CLOSE

Packers running back Aaron Jones discusses his 159 receiving yards and the team's win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Corey Linsley laughed on his way out of the locker room in Arrowhead Stadium late Sunday night. There are no more surprises for Aaron Jones to pull. Not after a seven-catch, 159-yard, two-touchdown game as a receiver and a 67-yard rushing effort — including 37 in the fourth quarter.

If there were any “firsts” left for the third-year back out of the University of Texas-El Paso, who walked into the stadium in his green and gold sombrero, they were erased when he was the first running back on the team to not only have a wide receiver screen called for, but then to take it 67 yards to the house for the game-winning touchdown in a 31-24 victory over the Chiefs.

“It’s ridiculous,” wide receiver Allen Lazard said.

It’s not the fact that the running back is now a true “dual threat” that was eye opening: Jones had already surpassed his career high in receptions coming in and his seven receptions Sunday matched a season high (Dallas). It’s that he was used as the fifth wide receiver in certain personnel packages, with Jamaal Williams in the traditional running back spot next to Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s legit like we’ve got extra receivers on the field,” Lazard said. “It’s a huge advantage.”

Both of Jones’ receiving touchdowns came when he was a wide receiver — though he laughed and said he had no idea if he would’ve been classified as an “X” or a “Z” in any of the formations.

“I don’t even know what it was,” he said, smiling. “They told me short motion and they told me quick screen to the halfback and I’m like, OK. It’s called and I’m glad it was called.”

On the first touchdown pass from the Chiefs’ 4-yard line in the first quarter, Jones motioned across the formation and lined up off left tackle David Bakhtiari and inside wide receiver Jake Kumerow. Williams was off Rodgers’ right hip with tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Allen Lazard off the right side of the offensive line. Rodgers shoveled Jones the ball as he came across his face after the snap and Jones followed Williams to the goal line — and then he just barreled right into the ‘13’ on Lazard’s back to get in.

“’Laz’ was just manhandling his guy so I just put my shoulder down and put it in his back and go in and I’m like, ‘You good?’” Jones laughed.

On the game-winning, 67-yard touchdown catch-and-run with 8 minutes, 2 seconds to go in the game, Jones was split wide on Rodgers’ left outside of Graham. He motioned into a stack look off Graham’s left hip and then stepped back to his 30. Rodgers slung it out as Graham blocked Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens and Bakhtiari cleared out linebacker Damien Wilson. Linsley got out to the 45-yard line to engage safety Daniel Sorensen, allowing Jones to outrun everyone to the end zone.

Jones also added a 50-yard reception on a slant-and-go — which would have been a 60-yard touchdown had his heel not clipped the boundary on his way to the end zone.

“It’s great scheme and great play-calling,” Graham said. “We have a lot of trust in every position we play here and Matt really doesn’t care. He pushes guys to go outside their box and to continue to get better on things like that, and obviously it showed tonight; the ability for him to be split out the numbers and doing double-moves is pretty special. We’re going to keep trying to find those matchups and keep trying to exploit those.”

The receiving numbers look nice, for sure, but when it was time to win the game the ball was back in Jones’ belly as a running back.

Backed up after a punt on their own 2-yard line with 5:04 to go, they Packers handed it to Jones up the middle (8 yards), off right guard (2 yards), off right tackle (14), around the right end (9), up the middle (5) and off right tackle (3).

“I loved it. It was closeout,” Rodgers said. “I love the whole drive. I think that was really special to finish that off.”

And then on third-and-5 at the 2-minute mark, the Packers emptied the backfield and matched Jones up on Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann — and a quick throw later Jones got eight yards and the clinching first down.

“They were out of timeouts and that was time to win the game,” said Rodgers, who knelt out the clock from there.

Eight games into the season, giving the ball to Jones in crunch time is more than a trend or matchup-based play calls: It’s winning time.

“I mean, I think that’s what we want to be as an offense is a run-first offense,” Linsley said. “Obviously we have Aaron (Rodgers) and we’ve got to take advantage of that, but all in all we want to be able to run the ball whenever we can. That means a lot to us that they have that kind of faith in us

According to www.pro-football-reference.com, in the Packers’ seven wins they have given Jones the ball a total of 36 times in the fourth quarter and he has gained six first downs. He has rushed 31 times for 123 yards in the final quarter of Packers’ wins.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It says a lot about how much they trust me and how much I’ve grown. Look back two years and I wasn’t in on these situations, even backed up or in the red zone. I just think it’s part of my growth and just gotta continue.”

Packers vs. Chiefs: Week 8
Green Bay Packers players celebrate with defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (95), who recovered a ball fumbled by Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers players celebrate with defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (95), who recovered a ball fumbled by Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21), safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and safety Juan Thornhill (22), during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21), safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and safety Juan Thornhill (22), during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates with tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) after he scored a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates with tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) after he scored a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates with wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) after scoring during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates with wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) after scoring during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley, Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 and wide receiver Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 and wide receiver Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) closes in, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) closes in, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) fumbles the ball for a turnover after a tackle by Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50), during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) fumbles the ball for a turnover after a tackle by Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50), during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (64) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (64) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) closes in, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) closes in, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates with running back Aaron Jones (33) who scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates with running back Aaron Jones (33) who scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) faces the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) faces the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up after he was sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up after he was sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8), wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) and wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrate a touchdown by running back Jamaal Williams during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8), wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) and wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrate a touchdown by running back Jamaal Williams during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal with punter Dustin Colquitt (2) holding, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal with punter Dustin Colquitt (2) holding, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) follows his field goal kick, with punter Dustin Colquitt (2) holding, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) follows his field goal kick, with punter Dustin Colquitt (2) holding, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch between Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) and safety Darnell Savage (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch between Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) and safety Darnell Savage (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) adjusts his sleeve during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) adjusts his sleeve during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waits for the snap at the line of scrimmage, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waits for the snap at the line of scrimmage, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs past Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs past Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs for a touchdown between Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs for a touchdown between Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers scores a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers scores a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with teammates after a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with teammates after a one-yard rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs past Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs past Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts to a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts to a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs past a tackle attempt by Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs past a tackle attempt by Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams, center, scores a touchdown between Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45), Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) and Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, second from right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams, center, scores a touchdown between Packers fullback Danny Vitale (45), Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) and Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, second from right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches his 50-yard field goal attempt miss in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches his 50-yard field goal attempt miss in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt, Getty Images
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers completes a first quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers completes a first quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt, Getty Images
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) before he entered the end zone, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) before he entered the end zone, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to run past a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) tries to run past a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jake Kumerow #16 of the Green Bay Packers makes a 34-yard catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jake Kumerow #16 of the Green Bay Packers makes a 34-yard catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates with wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) and offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) in the Kansas City Chiefs end zone after what he thought was a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The play was called back due to a holding penalty.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates with wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) and offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) in the Kansas City Chiefs end zone after what he thought was a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The play was called back due to a holding penalty. Charlie Riedel, AP
Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Damien Wilson #54 and Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Damien Wilson #54 and Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the ball off to Aaron Jones #33 during their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the ball off to Aaron Jones #33 during their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for a receiver as offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for a receiver as offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) follows warmups from the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) follows warmups from the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Charlie Riedel, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers jokes with line judge Mark Perlman, left, and field judge Mearl Robinson (31), before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers jokes with line judge Mark Perlman, left, and field judge Mearl Robinson (31), before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Ed Zurga, AP
Travis Gross, from Milwaukee, plays cornhole in the parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Travis Gross, from Milwaukee, plays cornhole in the parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel, AP
    The 2019 Packers Schedule as of Oct. 28, With Scores Lou Saldivar, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

