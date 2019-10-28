CLOSE

Green Bay Packers players celebrate with defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (95), who recovered a ball fumbled by Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Photo: Ed Zurga, AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Green Bay Packers improved to 7-1 with a 31-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and found a way to win yet another one-possession game. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it down from Arrowhead Stadium.

