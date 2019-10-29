Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shares his thought process behind calling the final play of the game against the Chiefs: a pass to Aaron Jones. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Packers running back Aaron Jones being the best bargain in the NFL, according to Rob Reischel of ForbesSports.
Reischel writes:
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot signed a six-year, $90 million contract before the year started with $50 million in guarantees.
Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams signed a four-year, $57.5 million deal in 2018 with $45 million in guarantees.
And Le’Veon Bell of the New York Jets signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal in March with $27 million guaranteed.
Green Bay’s Aaron Jones has outperformed them all — and arguably every running back in football this season. And Jones has done it for the low, low price of $695,487.
Jones, a fifth-round draft pick in 2017, is still playing under his four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal. At that price, it could certainly be argued that Jones is the best bargain in the National Football League today.
You can read the entire story here:
Keeping Jones healthy must be a top priority:
Jones tops USA TODAY's weekly Winners and Losers list:
WINNERS
Aaron Jones: The Packers running back is a winner here, though, perhaps, it should be his quarterback listed. Jones has become an invaluable asset in the passing game, and in Green Bay’s 31-24 victory on the road against the Chiefs, it seemed like any time Aaron Rodgers saw Jones facing man coverage against a linebacker, he flung the ball his way. Jones caught seven of eight targets for 159 yards and a pair of scores to help the Packers improve to 7-1 and tie them with the Saints for the second-best record in the NFC. With receiver Davante Adams still injured, Jones’ emergence in the passing game not only improves Rodgers’ resume as an MVP candidate, but it makes Green Bay so dangerous down the stretch.
You can read the whole story here:
The esteemed Peter King writes about how enjoyable Packers games have become:
The Packers are a fun team to watch. Different team. Three touchdown passes by Aaron Rodgers, all to running backs, and one, for 67 yards, to emerging star Aaron Jones, broke a tie and won the game in Kansas City 31-24. “I think the way we are winning is interesting,” Rodgers said post-game. “Jonesy had 159 receiving yards tonight. I don’t remember a [running back] running a slant and going for a 50-yard gain. We were talking on the sidelines how we want to close that game out on third and five, the consensus was to go with Jonesy. That says a lot about the kind of player he is. We are finding ways to win these games. The really good teams find a way to win when adversity hits.” Jones is one of the big reasons why Rodgers has been able to still be prolific without Davante Adams. The fifth-round pick in 2017 from UTEP is a good route-runner determined to take advantage of his chance. “This scheme has given him a lot of opportunities to do a lot more out of the backfield,” Rodgers said. “We’re splitting him out and throwing it to him.” Green Bay seems optimistic Adams will return next Sunday at the Chargers after four games to rehab a toe injury.
You can find King's entire column (which includes thoughts about the Bears' brutal loss) here:
Jones says he's always been motivated to prove his doubters wrong:
The "Good Morning Football" gang talk about how Jones and Rodgers are an "unbelievable" 1-2 punch:
Michael Silver of NFL Network on how Packers' offense had gotten "stale" under Mike McCarthy:
Here's a detailed video look at Rodgers' big night:
The Packers' defense drove Chiefs' All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to frustration:
Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal writes about the role that good, old-fashioned grit played in the Packers' victory:
The Packers avoided Patrick Mahomes against the Chiefs and could miss Cam Newton when they host the Panthers:
Good to know that Bears coach Mike Nagy is keeping the faith with kicker Eddie Pineiro:
... and finally, Nagy also says he's sticking with quarterback Mitch Trubisky:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.