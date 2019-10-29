CLOSE Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shares his thought process behind calling the final play of the game against the Chiefs: a pass to Aaron Jones. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with Packers running back Aaron Jones being the best bargain in the NFL, according to Rob Reischel of ForbesSports.

Reischel writes:

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot signed a six-year, $90 million contract before the year started with $50 million in guarantees. Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams signed a four-year, $57.5 million deal in 2018 with $45 million in guarantees. And Le’Veon Bell of the New York Jets signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal in March with $27 million guaranteed. Green Bay’s Aaron Jones has outperformed them all — and arguably every running back in football this season. And Jones has done it for the low, low price of $695,487. Jones, a fifth-round draft pick in 2017, is still playing under his four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal. At that price, it could certainly be argued that Jones is the best bargain in the National Football League today.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates with wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) and offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) in the Kansas City Chiefs end zone after what he thought was a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The play was called back due to a holding penalty. (Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP)

Green Bay Packers' running back Aaron Jones is not just the NFL's most complete back. At $695K, Jones is also the NFL's best bargain. My story at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/FVOZGNcTuH — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) October 28, 2019

Keeping Jones healthy must be a top priority:

For subscribers: Matt LaFleur’s challenge will be avoiding overuse of Jones, because Jones has a worrying injury history. https://t.co/kGun4l4BcW — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) October 29, 2019

Jones tops USA TODAY's weekly Winners and Losers list:

WINNERS Aaron Jones: The Packers running back is a winner here, though, perhaps, it should be his quarterback listed. Jones has become an invaluable asset in the passing game, and in Green Bay’s 31-24 victory on the road against the Chiefs, it seemed like any time Aaron Rodgers saw Jones facing man coverage against a linebacker, he flung the ball his way. Jones caught seven of eight targets for 159 yards and a pair of scores to help the Packers improve to 7-1 and tie them with the Saints for the second-best record in the NFC. With receiver Davante Adams still injured, Jones’ emergence in the passing game not only improves Rodgers’ resume as an MVP candidate, but it makes Green Bay so dangerous down the stretch.

NFL Week 8 winners, losers: https://t.co/ulHn42CLrN — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) October 28, 2019

The esteemed Peter King writes about how enjoyable Packers games have become:

The Packers are a fun team to watch. Different team. Three touchdown passes by Aaron Rodgers, all to running backs, and one, for 67 yards, to emerging star Aaron Jones, broke a tie and won the game in Kansas City 31-24. “I think the way we are winning is interesting,” Rodgers said post-game. “Jonesy had 159 receiving yards tonight. I don’t remember a [running back] running a slant and going for a 50-yard gain. We were talking on the sidelines how we want to close that game out on third and five, the consensus was to go with Jonesy. That says a lot about the kind of player he is. We are finding ways to win these games. The really good teams find a way to win when adversity hits.” Jones is one of the big reasons why Rodgers has been able to still be prolific without Davante Adams. The fifth-round pick in 2017 from UTEP is a good route-runner determined to take advantage of his chance. “This scheme has given him a lot of opportunities to do a lot more out of the backfield,” Rodgers said. “We’re splitting him out and throwing it to him.” Green Bay seems optimistic Adams will return next Sunday at the Chargers after four games to rehab a toe injury.

Jones says he's always been motivated to prove his doubters wrong:

Curious who Aaron Jones’ “mystery guest” was on Monday night? Find out below. #Packershttps://t.co/tIpu4ZT1KF — Post-Crescent Media (@PostCrescent) October 29, 2019

The "Good Morning Football" gang talk about how Jones and Rodgers are an "unbelievable" 1-2 punch:

Michael Silver of NFL Network on how Packers' offense had gotten "stale" under Mike McCarthy:

There are a lot of reasons to be psyched about the @packers midway through Matt LaFleur's first season... The Aftermath continues until 6 pm eastern/3 pm Pacific on @nflnetwork@RhettNFL@wyche89@MoveTheStickspic.twitter.com/cKpvqvXRCM — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 28, 2019

Here's a detailed video look at Rodgers' big night:

The Packers' defense drove Chiefs' All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to frustration:

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce said he was "disgusted with how I played" in Sunday night's loss to the Packers: https://t.co/J8C9TwkfAS — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) October 28, 2019

Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal writes about the role that good, old-fashioned grit played in the Packers' victory:

Tom Oates: Packers' grit, resourcefulness on full display in hard-fought win over shorthanded Chiefs https://t.co/Y8Lr1pjOXH — Madison.com Sports (@MadisonSport) October 28, 2019

The Packers avoided Patrick Mahomes against the Chiefs and could miss Cam Newton when they host the Panthers:

QB Kyle Allen will remain the Panthers' starter as Cam Newton continues his rehab. https://t.co/AyoUJ7YP1X — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) October 28, 2019

Good to know that Bears coach Mike Nagy is keeping the faith with kicker Eddie Pineiro:

Matt Nagy: We have all the faith in the world in Eddy Pineiro https://t.co/BLbR0dJoKH — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 28, 2019

... and finally, Nagy also says he's sticking with quarterback Mitch Trubisky:

